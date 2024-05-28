AngelaMacario/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

My Thesis

For many months, Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) (NYSE:PBR.A) traded at a significant discount to the market norm - despite the company's high-quality assets, their location in an opaque economic zone posed a substantial risk to investors' prospective total returns. Recent events (such as the firing of now-former CEO Jean Paul Prates about 2 weeks ago) have increased these risks further, in my opinion. Even after the stock's weakness over the past few days, I believe there's no point in buying the dip, as the usual discount to PBR's valuation has not widened enough to justify the increased risks.

My Reasoning

Petrobras is Brazil's largest national oil company, which operates as an integrated entity. The Brazilian government controls >50% of the voting rights and ~36% of the total shares. After scaling back its international presence and selling off mature assets, Petrobras now focuses on developing its world-class pre-salt deepwater oil and gas resources in Brazil. This strategic shift has significantly boosted the company's profitability and strengthened its balance sheet in recent years, as can be seen in ROCE and debt-to-equity dynamics over the past decade:

Additionally, the former management was ramping up efforts in decarbonization and enhancing refining operations to reduce Brazil's dependency on diesel imports. In general, investors appreciated the way PBR was run in recent years as its key financials generally improved (as I've already touched upon above), and dividend yields remained consistently high. The apparently considerable risks and the high level of state ownership deterred many large institutional players from stepping in (low positioning kept the room for growth amid stably high dividend yields). So for smaller income-seeking retail investors, Petrobras has offered great total returns in recent months under relatively stable conditions on the old and gas market. However, the recent corporate events, particularly the dismissal of the CEO, are a clear warning signal to avoid buying Petrobras stock on a drawdown. Why do I think so?

First of all, I think it's important to note that the strategic direction set in recent years has now been seriously called into question, which significantly increases the operational risks. According to Reuters, the new CEO is perceived as rather pro-government due to her previous career path. Also, important to say that the newly nominated CEO has a notable political background, having led the Brazilian energy regulator ANP from 2012 to 2016 during Dilma Rousseff's administration. All this may mean that decisions (proposals) of the Brazilian government are likely to be accepted by Petrobras without discussion - the role of the government increases while the role of investors decreases. One of the main tasks of the new management is to create new jobs and return the company to the state it was in during Lula's first two terms.

Chambriard has been tasked by Lula with making the oil giant an engine of job creation and industrial development, taking the firm closer to what it was during Lula's first two terms during 2002-2010. She will be looking to invest in and breathe fresh life into domestic shipyards, fertilizer plants, refineries, and gas lines, sources previously told Reuters, but could face difficulties navigating new governance rules and outside controls over the firm.

What happened to PBR's dividend yield from 2002 to 2010? Rather than focusing on the absolute numbers, it's more insightful to examine the trend - the yield has been systematically declining:

So while it seems clear that Petrobras maintains a strong governance framework, I see a rising risk of the company becoming more influenced by political agendas going forward - this raises concerns about how shareholder interests will be balanced with other considerations.

There is also a growing risk, as analysts at Jefferies recently wrote (proprietary source): A higher oil price with a more devalued real magnifies PBR's downstream losses, potentially offsetting upstream gains, as was the case in 2011-2013.

Imports meet 15-20% of Brazil’s gasoline and diesel demand, with Petrobras being the primary importer of fuels. Therefore, the ability to price domestic fuels at import parity is crucial to Petrobras’ financial health. Given sustained global oil prices and currency exchange rate movements, there is a risk that Petrobras could lose oil price leverage if there is domestic fuel price intervention. Simply put, the higher the oil price and the more devalued the real (R$), the larger the downstream losses. These losses could potentially offset upstream oil price gains, as observed during 2011-2013.

As we can see, since the beginning of the year, the negative momentum of the above indicators has only intensified:

Seeking Alpha, Oakoff's notes

If this trend continues, it is logical to expect estimates of future revenue and EPS forecasts to decline. According to the latest data from Seeking Alpha's Quant System, this is exactly what is happening now:

Seeking Alpha, PBR, Oakoff's notes

What is often repeated in almost every bullish article about Petrobras is that the Brazilian giant is valued at a significant discount compared to the median multiples of the global O&G market. Analysts frequently compare Petrobras with Exxon Mobil (XOM) or, say, Suncor Energy (SU), pointing out that the company's valuation multiples are much lower than those of its Western peers - hence the reason for being bullish. This is true; if we look at the EV/EBITDA ratio for next year, we see that Petrobras is trading at only ~2x, while the market norm is ~4x. It's important that the company's debt burden, or more precisely its debt-equity ratio, is at an average level that is acceptable for the industry. So "high debt burden" can't explain the discount - the existence of this discount is most likely due to the geographical and socio-political risks in Brazil.

If we focus on EV/EBITDA alone and assume a norm of 4x for PBR (in other words, if we assume multiple expansion) and take the data from YCharts that the company will generate $48.10 billion next year, with an adjustment for net debt, the implied market capitalization should be ~$147 billion in the next 12 months or so range. This implies a 53.7% upside to the company's current market cap.

In my opinion, these forecasts are too optimistic and do not take into account the increasing risks to which the company is exposed. Despite some investors' hopes for the company's future, its risks are actually increasing, which should tend to maintain or even increase the current valuation discount. Investors who buy now based on the dividend yield of the last two years are taking a significant risk - they could be very disappointed next year if the current dividend consensus forecast comes true.

Seeking Alpha data, Oakoff's notes

Analysts' forecasts suggest that Petrobras' dividend yield could fall by almost half in FY2025, while the dividend yields of its peers are likely to rise. This means that the discount at which Petrobras trades relative to its Western peers is likely to narrow significantly in the foreseeable future, which I believe is unsustainable and would require a correction in PBR's stock prices - as a result, I believe the attractiveness of PBR's stock is diminishing.

So retail investors should reconsider whether it makes sense to buy Petrobras during the current price decline. Measured by the dividend yield, the valuation has not become cheaper - on the contrary, the stock has become more expensive on the forwarding basis (based on the dividend yield) if you weigh up the investment against the associated risks.

Your Takeaway

I understand the bulls' argument that Petrobras stock looks cheap, as my COMPs valuation calculations show - the upside potential could be more than 50% if we disregard political and geographical risks. However, I see no reason to neglect these risks today. On the contrary, they have only become greater and are being perceived more strongly by the general public. Large institutional investors are reluctant to invest in Petrobras because of the socio-economic risks as far as I see it right now.

I expect the number of retail investors looking to buy Petrobras in this downturn will also decrease, especially if dividend payments are cut as analysts predict. Therefore, my current view of the company leads me to the following conclusion:

The discount to Petrobras' valuation is likely to remain the same or even widen.

Petrobras' shares are likely to remain at their current levels or fall, so the current discount to the multiples of Western companies will remain.

In light of these points, I think it's prudent to wait for lower prices for Petrobras stock or avoid it altogether, given the significantly increased risks. My rating is "Hold".

