Richard Drury

Investment Thesis

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is a buy due to multiple reasons in comparison to large or small-cap funds and even comparable mid-cap growth ETFs. First, VOT offers diversification away from mega-cap tech stocks that have high valuations currently. Second, mid-caps have a history of outperformance during times when interest rates are lowered, which are generally expected over the next two years. Finally, mid-caps typically experience lower volatility than small-caps due to their more robust balance sheets.

Fund Overview and Compared ETFs

VOT is a passively managed ETF that seeks to track the CRSP U.S. Mid Cap Growth Index. The Vanguard fund was created in 2006 and has 155 holdings with $24.01B in assets under management. VOT’s largest sector by weight is information technology at 23.6%, followed by industrials at 20.8%. Mid cap stocks are generally defined as those with market capitalizations between $2B and $10B. However, as we will see later, each of VOT’s top 10 holdings have market caps above $10B. Therefore, while the fund includes predominantly mid-cap holdings, it contains some large caps as well.

For comparison purposes, other funds examined are iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP), First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY), and SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG). IWP is the most diversified fund compared with over 300 holdings. FNY is lighter on tech at just 13.05% weight and heavier on industrials at 28.79%. Finally, MDYG tracks an index that utilizes quantifiable criteria such as sales growth, earnings change to price, and momentum. Each of these funds do not have a standardized definition for what is considered “growth.” However, they generally seek holdings with “above average” growth rates relative to the market.

Comparing Performance, Expense Ratio, and Dividend Yield

VOT has seen a 10-year average annual return of 10.28% with a cumulative return of over 150%. VOT's 10-year average annual return is on par with peers as, by comparison, IWP saw 11.13%, FNY saw 10.21%, and MDYG saw 9.87%. All funds underperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past decade, which captures large and mega cap holdings. However, as we will see later, this underperformance for mid-cap has not always been the case historically. In fact, conditions are shaping to posture mid-caps for outperformance over large caps.

10-Year Total Price Return for VOT and Compared Mid-Cap Growth ETFs (Seeking Alpha)

Despite a slight lag in performance, VOT has the lowest expense ratio compared to similar mid-cap growth ETFs at just 0.07%. Because the funds examined are focused on growth, their dividend yields are minimal. However, VOT has a noteworthy 0.68% dividend yield that has been growing with a 9.68% 5-year CAGR.

Expense Ratio, AUM, and Dividend Yield Comparison

VOT IWP FNY MDYG Expense Ratio 0.07% 0.23% 0.70% 0.15% AUM $24.01B $14.23B $334.38M $3.05B Dividend Yield TTM 0.68% 0.48% N/A 1.01% Dividend Growth 5 YR CAGR 9.68% -0.86% N/A 5.53% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha, 27 May 24

VOT Holdings and Key Mid-Cap Growth Factors

VOT is the least diversified mid-cap growth fund examined, with just 155 holdings. However, the fund keeps a balanced weight with only 16.54% on these top 10 holdings. Because VOT and compared funds all track difference indexes with various selection criteria, their holdings vary greatly. A few similarities, bolded below, include Cintas Corporation (CTAS) and DexCom, Inc. (DXCM).

Top 10 Holdings for VOT and Peer Mid-Cap Growth ETFs (Similarities Bolded)

VOT – 155 holdings IWP – 330 holdings FNY – 225 holdings MDYG – 246 holdings APH – 2.15% CRWD – 2.29% SFM – 0.97% CSL – 1.49% TDG – 1.96% APO – 1.84% FTAI – 0.95% GDDY – 1.42% CEG – 1.77% CTAS – 1.61% CVNA – 0.94% EME – 1.34% CTAS – 1.68% DXCM – 1.50% ANF – 0.90% WSM – 1.33% MSI – 1.67% CPRT – 1.41% APP – 0.90% PSTG – 1.30% WELL – 1.61% AMP – 1.35% NTRA – 0.90% RS – 1.27% MCHP – 1.48% ROST – 1.34% SPXC – 0.88% LII – 1.15% DXCM – 1.46% SPOT – 1.32% CELH – 0.87% OC – 1.14% CPRT – 1.39% GWW – 1.30% EME – 0.86% WSO – 1.09% O – 1.37% IDXX – 1.30% FRPT – 0.85% NBIX – 1.02% Click to enlarge

Source: Multiple, compiled by author on 27 May 24

Although mid-cap companies have underperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past decade, there are several reasons to be optimistic about mid-cap performance looking forward. First, investment in mid-cap funds helps diversify investors from cap-weighted S&P 500 or total market funds that currently have an outsized weight on big tech. Second, mid-caps have traditionally shown less volatility than small caps. Finally, when interest rates are lowered, mid-cap growth stocks historically do particularly well. These factors are discussed further below.

Advantage #1: Diversification Away from High Valued Mega-Caps

The first advantage for mid-cap growth is its diversification away from mega-cap, big tech that has become an outsized portion of the S&P 500 Index. Total market and S&P 500 Index funds are not as diversified as you might think. For this reason, it may make sense to add small or mid cap funds to diversify. For example, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), has a total weight of almost 30% in just its top 7 holdings. Additionally, the average price-to-earnings ratio for these top holdings is 37.3. This elevates the overall P/E for the S&P 500 Index, which currently stands at 27.57, well above its historic median.

SPY Holding Weight P/E GAAP TTM MSFT 7.16% 37.27 AAPL 6.12% 29.59 NVDA 5.79% 62.33 AMZN 3.74% 50.72 META 2.31% 27.56 GOOG, GOOGL 2.31%, 1.95% 26.86, 26.86 Total: 29.38% Average: 37.31 Click to enlarge

Source: Compiled by Author from Multiple Sources, 27 May 24

Advantage #2: Less Volatility than Small Caps

However, for those seeking diversification from mega caps through investment in mid or small caps, there are advantages for mid-caps over small caps. Due to their larger size and robustness, mid-caps have traditionally shown lower volatility than small caps. For example, VOT has a 5-year beta value of 1.12 compared to the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index along with a 5-year standard deviation of 22.0. By comparison, Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK) has a 5-year beta of 1.13 with a 5-year standard deviation of 23.54. However, the S&P 500 has seen a 5-year standard deviation of just over 18. Therefore, while one can expect reduced volatility with mid-caps compared to small caps, both categories are still more volatile than “the market,” at least when measured by the S&P 500.

Advantage #3: Growth In Declining Interest Rates

Perhaps the most exciting competitive advantage for mid-cap growth is its historic performance. In fact, we see that while large caps have strongly outperformed over the past 10 years, a longer time horizon reveals small and mid-cap outperformance. Over the past 25 years, we see that the S&P MidCap400 produced a cumulative return of 1,350%, outperforming the S&P 500’s 805%.

S&P 500 MidCap 400 Outperformance Since 1994 (S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, www.crews.bank)

Even more interesting is mid-cap performance during times of lowering interest rates. One study by a finance professor at Creighton University noted that during times of lowered interest rates or expansive monetary policies, mid-caps returned 22.9% annually. Conversely, during increasing interest rate environments, mid-cap returns were just 5.5%. Morningstar recently reported that it expects multiple interest rate cuts over the next 2 to 3 years, bringing the federal funds rate down to 1.75% to 2.00% by the end of 2026. Therefore, the environment that typically produces strong mid-cap growth is about to unfold over the next couple of years.

Current Valuation

Despite the lack of mega-cap, big tech stocks like Apple, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, mid-cap growth has still performed well over the past year. VOT has outperformed its own 10-year average annual return, but lagged peer mid-cap growth ETFs with a 23.8% return. Most compared funds underperformed the S&P 500’s one-year return of 27.8%.

One Year Performance: VOT and Peer Mid-Cap Growth Funds (Seeking Alpha)

VOT has a valuation slightly higher than average compared to peers when examining its price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. However, given the potential for reduced interest rates as well as the fund's exclusion of mega-cap big tech, I believe VOT is postured well for continued growth.

Valuation Metrics for VOT and Peer Competitors

VOT IWP FNY MDYG P/E ratio 28.40 29.39 23.54 19.26 P/B ratio 5.20 8.55 4.80 3.89 Click to enlarge

Source: Compiled by Author from Multiple Sources, 27 May 24

Risks to Investors

A key risk to investors and my thesis is the assumption that interest rates will be lowered anytime soon. In March 2024, the Federal Reserve Chairman stated that “we are prepared to maintain the current target rate for the federal funds rate for longer if appropriate.” The market has mostly priced in the assumption that rates will lower at some point later this year. If inflation remains high and rates remain elevated longer than expected, growth funds will likely suffer. Additionally, if the Federal Reserve miscalculates their timing and contributes to a recession, mid-cap growth will likely also see declines. Mid-caps also have greater volatility than large caps, making their downturn particularly pronounced.

Concluding Summary

There are multiple reasons to be optimistic about mid-cap growth over the next couple of years. The most predominant is the historic performance for mid-caps during times when interest rates are lowered. The second is that mid-cap growth allows investors the ability to diversify away from the heavyweight tech stocks that are dominant in large indexes while seeing slightly lower volatility than small caps. For these reasons, VOT warrants a buy rating. As an alternative, FNY is another mid-cap growth fund that has a more attractive valuation and greater historic performance. However, the fund comes with a higher expense ratio than VOT.