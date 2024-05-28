Michael H/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Q1 earnings season briefly interrupted my exploration of prominent companies in the North American midstream industry. Among the largest midstream companies by market cap, MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) offers the highest dividend yield.

I do not have any illusions about share price growth potential of midstream names, but I want to diversify my portfolio with robust high yielding companies. MPLX currently offers an 8.46% forward dividend (distribution) yield, and there are several factors pointing that this level is safe. The dividend discount model ('DDM') suggests that the stock is attractively valued. To conclude, I think that MPLX stock is certainly a 'Strong Buy' for investors seeking for a safe, high-yielding opportunity.

Fundamental analysis

MPLX is a master limited partnership ('MLP') that operates across a wide range of energy midstream services. The business consists of two segments: Logistics & Storage ('L&S') and Gathering & Processing ('G&P'). According to the 10-K report, the L&S segment primarily engages in the gathering, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil, refined products, other hydrocarbon-based products, and renewables. The G&P segment provides gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas as well as the transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of NGLs.

L&S is the largest segment and notably more profitable, from the adjusted EBITDA perspective. Despite the oil and gas industry experiencing several years of weak crude oil prices, MPLX's fee-based revenues helped in sustaining consistent revenue growth and the operating margin also improved significantly compared to 2016-2018 levels. The combination of strong revenue resilience accompanied by enhanced operating margin are encouraging factors bolstering dividend safety.

Strong operating performance converts into real value for shareholders. Consistent improvements in EBITDA and distributable cash flow result in solid quarterly distribution growth. Growth in distributions underscores the management's exceptional capital allocation approach, especially given the midstream industry requires notable CapEx just to sustain revenue.

I praise the management's capital allocation approach, as it significantly decreased the total debt to EBITDA ratio, and debt maturities are spread over a relatively long horizon.

As I wrote above, the industry is capital intensive and MPLX manages this constraint efficiently as its midstream infrastructure is consistently expanding. In late 2023 MPLX expanded the capacity of its flagship Whistler, pipeline operating in Permian Basin, by around 25%.

In March 2024, this asset entered into a promising JV with another prominent midstream player, Enbridge (ENB). According to the management, the JV will help in value chain enhancement from the Permian Basin to the U.S. Gulf Coast. This value chain improvement is expected to help in supporting the secular trend for growing LNG demand.

The company looks robust enough to sustain its high distribution yield, as the management is driving revenue growth and is focused on maintaining improving margins and cash flow. The industry is poised to continue growing steadily as the demand for energy is fueled by the ever-growing global population and the new phase of digital revolution.

Apart from the strong expected demand for energy, it is certain that the Russia-Ukraine war is a tailwind for the American midstream, especially companies with LNG exposure. The U.S. has become by far the largest LNG exporter in the world in recent years, well ahead of Qatar and Australia.

My optimism is also backed by the robust current financial performance. MPLX delivered a solid 4.9% YoY revenue growth in Q1 and an improved adjusted EPS, from $0.91 to $0.98. Wall Street analysts expect YoY revenue growth to accelerate to almost 11% in Q2. The adjusted EPS is expected to improve further, to $1.03. For the full fiscal 2024 analysts expect a 5.3% revenue growth accompanied by a 9.5% adjusted EPS increase. Therefore, disruptions to distributable cash flow are extremely unlikely.

Valuation analysis

I will compare MPLX's valuation ratios to two other prominent North American midstream LPs: Energy Transfer LP (ET) and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD). This can be done easily thanks to the Seeking Alpha's "Peers" tab, which allows to compare different tickers across numerous metrics.

SA

According to the above table, MPLX is cheaper than both peers in terms of the P/E ratio. The fact that MPLX is substantially more expensive in terms of the P/S ratio should not mislead us, as MPLX is a much more profitable company.

I am deriving the fair share price using the dividend discount model ('DDM') with an 8.5% cost of equity as a required rate of return. According to the company's dividend history, it distributed $3.175 per share to unit holders in FY 2023. The last five years' distribution CAGR is 5.29%, which looks too high for a constant growth rate. However, I think that strong financial performance together with an excellent capital allocation approach will help distributions growth to outpace historical inflation levels. Thus, I incorporated a 3% constant dividend growth rate into my calculations.

MPLX's fair share price is almost $58. This is more than 40% higher than the last close, indicating that the valuation is very attractive.

Mitigating factors

Despite I showed that MPLX demonstrates consistent improvement in the Debt to EBITDA relationship, in absolute terms there is a substantial outstanding debt balance. The company had more than $21 billion in outstanding total debt as of March 31, 2024. Total debt does not look too high, especially compared to the $20 billion net property, plant & equipment ('PPE') amount. However, substantial indebtedness increases risks for investors and limits the company's financial agility.

I am bullish about MPLX if we speak about investing for short and mid-term horizons. However, if readers look at the last decade's share price chart, they might be disappointed because the stock price declined by almost 30%. MPLX operates in an industry that is perceived by the market to be in a secular decline as the world is striving to shift to clean energy. While I disagree that midstream is an industry experiencing secular decline, my opinion does not affect the market. Therefore, I recommend investing in MPLX only if you are seeking a short- or mid-term high-yielding option.

Conclusion

MPLX appears to be a must-have for investors investing in North American midstream, as the stock offers a high 8.46% forward distribution yield. My confidence in distribution safety is backed by steadily improving financial performance and the management's exceptional capital allocation skills.

