Wall Street Breakfast: Time To Cut?

Time to cut?

It is now nearly certain that the European Central Bank will lower interest rates before the Federal Reserve, bucking the trend of the U.S. central bank leading the way in terms of monetary policy. ECB officials have pretty much confirmed that the first cut will happen at its meeting next week, as inflation has moved closer to its 2% target. This contrasts with Fed officials' lack of confidence in easing any time soon.



Officials' comments: Olli Rehn, member of the ECB Governing Council and head of the Bank of Finland, said inflation was easing in a sustained way, "and the time is thus ripe in June to start cutting rates." Francois Villeroy de Galhau, France's central bank chief, said the first cut next month is a "done deal," while ECB's chief economist Philip Lane said there is enough data to support to remove the top level of restriction. Fabio Panetta, the Bank of Italy's governor, said "a fairly general consensus has emerged on the possibility of a rate cut."



Expectations: Markets are betting on a 25-basis point rate cut from the ECB next week, and none in July. "We expect the ECB to hold rates steady in July, before delivering another 25 bps rate cut in September," said Wells Fargo economist Nick Bennenbroek. "Persisting wage growth combined with strengthening recovery supports the case for the ECB to adopt a gradual approach to rate cuts."



"Eurozone core inflation has been coming down more quickly than similar measures in the U.S. and the U.K.," CME Group explained in Why The European Central Bank Is Embracing The Idea Of Rate Cuts. "If the euro were to weaken and drop through parity, that might give the ECB pause about cutting rates." The ECB is likely to cut rates further and faster than its peers.

$24B valuation

Elon Musk’s startup xAI has raised $6B in a series B funding round, pushing the artificial intelligence startup's valuation to $24B. Before this financing round, xAI’s valuation had been $18B. "There will be more to announce in the coming weeks," said Musk. The fresh funds will be used to bring xAI's first products to market and develop advanced infrastructure. Investors included Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, Fidelity Management, and Saudi Arabian prince Alwaleed Bin Talal. The investment comes as the AI firm looks to challenge OpenAI's dominance, with the launch of its chatbot Grok last year to rival ChatGPT. OpenAI is currently valued at around $80B. (149 comments)

M&A watch

Hess (HES) shareholders will decide today on its planned $53B sale to Chevron (CVX), widely expected to be a close vote as investors remain concerned over the ongoing dispute with Exxon Mobil (XOM) for Guyana's Stabroek Block. While proxy adviser Glass Lewis has recommended that shareholders vote for the deal, Institutional Shareholder Services has told investors to abstain from the vote till more details of the arbitration emerge. At least three shareholders are expected to abstain, but Hess advisers appear confident of securing enough shareholder support. Investing Group Leader Daniel Jones sees an attractive risk/reward opportunity amid the merger drama.



Chip fund

As countries increasingly set aside funds to support domestic chip-making amid fierce competition, China has set up a chip investment fund of around $48B in the third round of the government-backed financing pool. China's central government and several state-owned banks and enterprises have invested in the fund. The investment push comes amid U.S. curbs aimed at restricting China's access to advanced chips and equipment, including those used in artificial intelligence work. Other countries that have stepped up efforts to boost domestic chip manufacturing to stay ahead in the AI race include the U.S., Japan and South Korea. (91 comments)