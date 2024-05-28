P_Wei/E+ via Getty Images

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) received a non-binding all-cash offer of $3.05 per unit from Martin Resource Management Corporation (referred to as MRMC later in this article) for the roughly 33 million MMLP units that MRMC doesn't currently own. MRMC (through multiple entities) owns 100% of MMLP's general partner.

Personally, I believe that this offer is a bit low given that MMLP closed at $3.00 per unit on the day before the offer was disclosed. MRMC mentions that the offer involves a roughly 19% premium to MMLP's average closing price during the last 90 trading days, but the offer is at only a 2% premium to MMLP's closing price on May 23.

I previously estimated MMLP's value at $4.35 per unit (for late 2025). A mid-to-late 2024 deal for MMLP would be lower, but I believe that a final deal somewhere in the $3.75 to $4.00 per unit range would be fair and also leave MRMC with sufficient upside.

Ownership Structure

MRMC indirectly holds 100% of the membership interests in Martin Midstream GP LLC, which is the general partner of MMLP. MRMC also owns 15.7% of MMLP's outstanding units, while Ruben Martin III owns close to another 10% of MMLP's outstanding units.

MMLP's Ownership Structure (mmlp.com (May 2024 Investor Presentation))

The Offer

MRMC made a non-binding cash offer of $3.05 per unit for the MMLP units that it doesn't already own. MRMC owns approximately 6.115 million MMLP units, which is around 15.7% of the approximately 39.001 million outstanding MMLP units.

MRMC mentioned that the offer involves a premium of approximately 19.1% to MMLP's average closing price during the 90 trading days ending May 23, 2024.

While the premium to MMLP's average closing price during the last 90 trading days is decent, the premium compared to nearer-term periods is relatively small.

The $3.05 per unit offer represents a roughly 8% premium to MMLP's average closing price during the last 30 trading days and a roughly 2% premium to both MMTLP's average closing price during the last 10 trading days and its closing price on May 23, 2024.

Q1 2024 Results

MMLP's Q1 2024 results were slightly below guidance, but relatively solid overall. It reported $30.4 million in adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, which was $1.2 million below its guidance for $31.6 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Martin mentioned that its land and marine transportation divisions performed well in Q1 2024, but that its sulfur services division had lower than expected margins during the quarter, while Gulf Coast refinery turnarounds affected its sulfur receipts during the quarter.

Martin's transportation business reported $13.2 million in adjusted EBITDA compared to guidance for $10.2 million in adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2024. However, its sulfur services division reported $6.7 million in adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2024 compared to guidance for $9.8 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Despite the slight miss in Q1 2024, Martin maintained its full-year guidance for $116.1 million in adjusted EBITDA, with continued expectations for its transportation business to do well.

Notes On Valuation

I had previously estimated that MMLP could be worth approximately $4.35 per unit by late 2025. While MMLP's Q1 2024 results were slightly below guidance, it still expected to meet its full-year 2024 guidance and I believe that $4.35 per unit valuation (for late 2025) is still reasonable.

MMLP had around $450 million (approximately $11.50 per unit) in net debt at the end of Q1 2024, so MMLP's market cap is a relatively small proportion of its total enterprise value.

I believe that a final deal for MMLP could involve a price of around $3.75 to $4.00 per unit. While that would be a 23% to 31% premium to the original $3.05 per unit offer for MMLP, the increase in enterprise value is much smaller.

With $450 million in net debt, MRMC's $3.05 per unit offer valued MMLP at an enterprise value of approximately $569 million. This includes MRMC's existing stake in MMLP. At $3.75 per unit, the total enterprise value increases to $596 million and at $4.00 per unit, the total enterprise value would be $606 million.

A $3.75 per unit offer would thus be a 5% increase in total deal value (based on enterprise value) compared to $3.05 per unit, while a $4.00 per unit offer would be a 7% increase.

These offers would also represent a 25% to 33% premium to MMLP's closing price on May 23.

A $3.75 to $4.00 per unit offer would also allow sufficient upside for MRMC assuming that it internally valued MMLP at a similar price to my estimates. If a deal closed in late 2024, a $3.75 per unit deal price would offer 16% upside to the $4.35 estimated value for late 2025. At $4.00 per unit, the estimated upside would be around 9% instead.

There is a risk that MMLP accepts a lower offer than $3.75 per unit, but given that the original $3.05 per unit offer was just above MMLP's recent trading price, I believe there is a high chance that offer will need to be increased.

Conclusion

MMLP received a non-binding cash offer from MRMC at a deal price of $3.05 per unit. This is only a small premium to MMLP's recent trading prices, so I believe that the offer should be increased. I estimate that a $3.75 to $4.00 per unit final deal price would be reasonable, and offer a sufficient premium to MMLP's recent trading price as well as sufficient upside for MRMC.

It is uncertain what price MMLP would actually accept, but there is no real pressure for it to get a deal done as it is generating some free cash flow and its debt doesn't mature until February 2027 (for its credit facility) and February 2028 (for its notes).