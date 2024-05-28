aprott

Novo Nordisk (NVO) is one of the companies and stocks I cover frequently and although my last article was only published three months ago in February 2024 I will provide another update. Novo Nordisk is one of the most interesting stocks and a great case study as it seems very difficult to reach a conclusion whether to invest in the stock or not as the company.

On the one hand, we have a company growing with a high pace and a dominant position in the market. We also have a company with a wide economic moat around its business and a company that demonstrated again and again how innovative it is. On the other hand, we have a stock trading for the highest valuation multiples in several decades, and it seems like the competition is heating up. And to make a qualified decision in this environment about Novo Nordisk and if it is a great investment is certainly challenging. Let’s start by looking at the bullish side and great quarterly results.

High Growth – Today and Tomorrow?

Novo Nordisk reported great quarterly results once again. Net sales increased from DKK 53,367 million in Q1/23 to DKK 65,349 million in Q1/24 – resulting in 22.5% year-over-year growth. Operating profit increased even 32.7% year-over-year from DKK 24,007 million in the same quarter last year to DKK 31,846 million in this quarter. And finally, diluted earnings per share increased from DKK 4.39 in Q1/23 to DKK 5.68 in Q1/24 – resulting in 29.4% YoY growth.

Novo Nordisk Q1/24 Presentation

When looking at free cash flow, the picture is different. Instead of a free cash flow of DKK 24,764 million in Q1/23, FCF declined 79.7% year-over-year to only DKK 5,020 million in Q1/24. Management explained the low free cash flow during the last earnings call:

The lower free cash flow reflects phasing of rebates related to lower US growth sales in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. This is combined with reduced insulin list prices, higher taxes paid and increasing capital expenditure towards additional manufacturing capacity. This is partially countered by increased net profit.

Data by YCharts

While net cash generated from operating activities declined from DKK 29,814 million to DKK 14,314 million, capital expenditures increased from DKK 4,693 million in Q1/23 to DKK 8,474 million in Q1/24 resulting in the extremely low free cash flow.

Novo Nordisk Q1/24 Presentation

And once again, growth was driven by Ozempic and Wegovy. Ozempic sales grew 43% year-over-year and Wegovy increased 107% YoY (both at constant exchange rates).

Growing Market

And not only is Novo Nordisk reporting great results and high growth rates in the last few quarters, but the company is also expecting high growth rates to continue in fiscal 2024. Compared to its previous guidance, management raised its targets for fiscal 2024 again – at least for sales, which is now expected to grow between 19% and 27% in constant exchange rates – and operating profit, which is expected to grow between 22% and 30%. Free cash flow, however, is now expected to be only between DKK 57 billion and DKK 67 billion.

Novo Nordisk Q1/24 Presentation

And aside from Novo Nordisk management, other analysts and investment firms are also expecting high growth rates in the years to come. In my article published in November 2023 I already wrote about the growth potential in the years to come and until now, Novo Nordisk is profiting extraordinarily from the growing market as the Danish company still has a market share of 88% in the obesity market.

Novo Nordisk Q1/24 Presentation

Recently, it was reported by Morgan Stanley that 4.4 million U.S. citizens are now on GLP-1 drugs. And Morgan Stanley is expecting the market for obesity drugs to grow with an extremely high pace and reach $77 billion in 2030 (previous assumptions were about $20 billion lower). And, in theory, the market is gigantic, as more than 750 million people are living with obesity and obesity is responsible for 5% of deaths globally (according to the World Health Organization).

Morgan Stanley

And while Morgan Stanley is expecting the market to grow to about $80 billion, Goldman Sachs is expecting the market to grow even to $100 billion by 2030. And other studies are seeing similar growth rates for the weight management market in the years to come with growth rates being at least in the double digits. And the global weight loss market is expected to grow to $400 billion in fiscal 2032.

Novo Nordisk Q1/24 Presentation

When talking about growth, we often focus on GLP-1 and obesity because Novo Nordisk can achieve the highest growth rates there. But Novo Nordisk has a rich pipeline with many candidates being in phase III currently and the cardiovascular and emerging therapy areas could be another new business segment for Novo Nordisk contributing to revenue in the years to come.

Demand Declining

Right now, it seems safe to say that demand is still overwhelming. Eli Lilly and especially Novo Nordisk are facing troubles to meet demand and both companies desperately try to increase production capacity. Novo Nordisk for example is expanding its global footprint from 11 to 14 sites.

Novo Nordisk Q1/24 Presentation

And it seems like management of both companies is extremely optimistic for demand continuing to increase with a high pace. But a recent study (by Blue Cross Blue Shield) for example published its findings and one of the headlines was about 30% of people who took the GLP-1 weight loss drugs Saxenda and Wegovy between 2014 and 2023 quit using them after four weeks.

Blue Cross Blue Shield

And the costs for Wegovy or Ozempic, which is obviously also taken by several non-diabetics although its use is intended only for type-2-diabetics, are high. The average monthly list price for semaglutide is over $1,000. And in case of a recession and economic conditions getting more difficult, some patient might stop using the drug as $1,000 might be too steep a price to pay. And the study mentioned above by Blue Cross Blue Shield is also indicating that price is playing a factor for people quitting or staying on and those paying the least are the most likely to stay on.

But the top reason for those quitting are unpleasant side effects (at least according to the study). Apparently, almost all new users of the drugs experience gastrointestinal side effects that can include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

What we don’t know is how high demand actually is and how many people are waiting in line to try Ozempic or Wegovy but are unable to purchase it due to Novo Nordisk still having trouble to meet demand. During the last earnings call, management indicate once again the demand is much higher than supply:

We continue to roll out Wegovy in a sustainable manner with volume-capped launches to balance supply and demand.“

And the high capital expenditures are also a strong sign for the high demand making it necessary to invest in new production capacity.

Right now, we don’t have any reasons to believe demand will decline in the years to come, and I think Novo Nordisk will grow its obesity revenue with a high pace. But there have been other times in history when everybody believed high growth rates will continue forever – and in case of Novo Nordisk, growth expectations could be too optimistic as well.

Competition

Aside from the market not growing at such high rates, the increasing competition will also become more and more an issue. Novo Nordisk is dominating the market and has a market share around 55% but competitors are gaining traction now. And Eli Lilly already has a market share of 24.5% in March 2024, and we can expect Eli Lilly growing with a higher pace than Novo Nordisk in the next few quarters and gain market share in the GLP-1 market.

Novo Nordisk Q1/24 Presentation

But aside from the two dominating companies – Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly – there are other competitors on the horizon. These two major corporations will continue to dominate the market (in my opinion) but we have to assume that other companies will also gain market shares in the years to come. And competitors range from small start-up companies to other major pharmaceutical companies and according to some other estimates, 13 new obesity drugs could hit the market until 2029 and become competitors to Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.

Zealand Pharma recently reported that top-line phase 2 results of its GLP1-1/GLP-2 receptor dual agonist dapiglutide show promise as a weight loss treatment. Another small pharmaceutical company, Viking Therapeutics, has its candidate VK2735 which achieved a mean weight loss around 15% in patients in just 13 weeks in an early-stage study. And companies like Zealand Pharma or Viking Therapeutics could be acquired but major competitors and also be taken out by Novo Nordisk or Eli Lilly to keep competitors at bay.

But there is one major competitor unable to be acquired – Amgen Inc. (AMGN). With a market capitalization of $164 billion at the point of writing not even Eli Lilly or Novo Nordisk can take over Amgen (in my opinion). And with Novo Nordisk not being debt-free anymore and having to spend a lot of capital on expanding production capacity, I don’t think a huge acquisition would be a possibility (and a major pharmaceutical company like Amgen also wouldn’t fit).

So far, Amgen is only in phase II trial and it certainly will take a while before the product will be launched and available on the market. But the interest among investors is huge and management was forced to make several statements during the last earnings call:

Now let me just add one other important update. Whereas we don't normally comment on interim data, especially for our Phase II trial, we recognize there is significant interest in obesity in MariTide, so we'll provide additional commentary today. The interim Phase II analysis for this study is complete, and we are very encouraged with the results that we've seen thus far and with the conduct of the trial. Following the interim analysis, I would say we're confident in MariTide's differentiated profile and believe it will address important unmet medical needs. We are actively planning a broad Phase III program including obesity, obesity-related conditions and diabetes. Obviously, we expect to carefully complete our ongoing Phase II trial before then moving as swiftly as appropriate to establish the safety and efficacy of this potential medicine in Phase III trials. We've initiated activities as well to further expand manufacturing capacity with both clinical and commercial supply in mind.

Currently, MariTide is in a phase II study and management is very pleased with the results so far. Management is expecting MariTide to be distributed in a convenient, handheld, patient-friendly auto-injector device with a monthly or even less frequent single-injection administration.

Of course, it will take several more years before these competitors might be able to really take market shares from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly. And in the meantime, Novo Nordisk will still be able to generate billions in revenue from Ozempic and Wegovy. And while we should take the competition serious, we should also acknowledge that especially Novo Nordisk (but also Eli Lilly) have a huge knowledge advantage compared to most other competitors and Novo Nordisk might bring better obesity drugs to the market while competitors are trying to catch up to Ozempic and Wegovy.

Historical Perspectives

And a final “problem” investors in Novo Nordisk are facing is the extremely high valuation for the stock. While investors are buying a great and exceptional business, the price they must pay right now is high – which can be a problem when trying to achieve high returns on investment.

Data by YCharts

When looking at the price-free-cash-flow ratio, we see Novo Nordisk trading for 83 times free cash flow right now, which is extremely expensive. Of course, as mentioned above, capital expenditures are rather high right now leading to lower free cash flow leading to a high P/FCF ratio, but the price-earnings ratio is also close to 50. This is the highest valuation multiples in the last three decades and expensive – even for a business growing with a high pace.

Novo Nordisk is clearly growing with a high pace and high growth rates are rather justifying high valuation multiples. In the last three years, revenue for Novo Nordisk increased with a CAGR of 22.31% and that is an impressive growth rate for a mature business. And while it is not so easy to find similar growth rates for revenue in Novo Nordisk’s recent past, earnings per share grow with a CAGR of 27.40% in the last three years. But in the years 2015 and 2016, Novo Nordisk could also report a 10-year CAGR of 22% for earnings per share, demonstrating that the company was also growing at high rates in the past.

Novo Nordisk Q1/24 Presentation

Let’s use a discount cash flow calculation once again to determine the growth rate that is necessary for Novo Nordisk to be fairly valued. As always, we calculate with a 10% discount rate as this is the annual return we like to achieve. And we are calculating with the last reported number of diluted shares outstanding (4,471 million). The basis for our calculation will be the expected free cash flow for fiscal 2024, which will be around DKK 62 billion according to the latest guidance. And I would argue this amount is reasonable as it is between the trailing twelve months numbers (DKK 48,582 million) and the fiscal 2023 FCF (DKK 68,326 million). Also considering the rising capital expenditures in the years to come (see chart above), we should not calculate with a higher free cash flow than the mid-point of the company’s guidance.

And when calculating with these assumptions, Novo Nordisk must grow its free cash flow 20% annually in the next ten years, followed by 6% growth till perpetuity. Novo Nordisk can certainly grow with a rate of 20% annually for 10 years – as mentioned above, the company also proofed it is capable of such high growth rates. But we still should be rather cautious to assume such high growth rates and it seems like investors are perpetuating just past growth rates.

Conclusion

At this point, we can still argue that Novo Nordisk is growing with a high pace, and we can assume that especially the obesity market will continue to grow with a high pace (and we should not ignore that Novo Nordisk’s pipeline consists of other pharmaceuticals as well). On the other hand, we should not ignore the increasing competition – including especially Eli Lilly but also Amgen and many other smaller pharmaceutical companies. And Novo Nordisk must grow with a really high pace to justify the current stock price and with increasing capital expenditures and increasing competition, such high growth rates are far from guaranteed.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.