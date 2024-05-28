Tom Werner/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) is a children's apparel retailer. It has operational losses, high leverage, and a new controlling shareholder and management team trying to turn the company around.

I covered PLCE for the first time in March 2024 with a Hold rating. The company's dramatic financial situation made the stock unsafe for conservative investment. However, the new controlling shareholder provided financing and the opportunity for a turnaround, making the stock qualified for speculative investment.

Since then, PLCE's stock fell more than 50% to $7 in April. The reason was the company was late in presenting its 10-K, driving rumors of a potential failure. The company presented its 10-K in May, and its controlling shareholder issued a letter explaining its strategy for the company based on the value investment philosophy. This made the stock double to close to $14.

In this analysis, I review the company's financial and liquidity situation and the new management's strategy, as revealed so far.

New management

After gaining control of the Board in early March, PLCE's controlling shareholder, the Mithaq fund, issued a letter to shareholders.

Value investors: In the letter, the new controller explains that the company adheres to the value investment philosophy. The controller will manage the company with a focus on the long-term, cash flow generation, and returns on capital. The new management team will try to drive efficiencies across the company and strengthen the culture.

No more guidance or calls: The letter also explained that PLCE will not provide guidance or host earnings calls. This is supposed to help managers focus on the company's long term without the influence of the market's short-term view.

Small strategic shifts: The letter provided some indications of the new strategy. I believe the strategy goes in the right direction, but information is still very scarce.

First, PLCE will not offer free shipping for orders below $20. This makes a lot of sense, given that $20 is still low (management is considering raising it to $50) and that orders below that level generate a loss. I indicated in my previous article that PLCE can afford to lose sales if those sales are unprofitable, and this is a shift in that direction.

Second, PLCE will invest in expanding its distribution center. With this expansion, it plans to save $15 million a year in third-party logistics. Considering the quantum of the savings and the fact that it can diverge attention from the more important margin-related issues and cause operational disruption, I believe this is not a priority at the time.

Unfortunately, those are all the effective changes communicated. I believe this is insufficient, considering the company's situation. However, management might also be wary of alerting competitors of potential moves or generating a climate of fear inside the company and prefer to be more cautious in its communications.

Better financing

When I discussed the company's situation in March, its short-term liquidity was challenged. The company had breached its working capital facility covenants and was risking losing that financing, with little cash in hand to cover it. It was about to take a very high-interest loan from a private investor (yielding SOFR + 9%).

Fortunately, the situation has improved thanks to capital injections from the new controlling shareholders. The terms are expensive but reasonable.

As of early February 2024 (the 10-K closing date), the company had $14 million in cash and $450 million in current assets. Against these, the company posted a credit facility balance of $225 million, short-term liabilities of $390 million, and long-term debts of $50 million. Fortunately, PLCE had liquidated inventories, therefore generating FCF of $70 million after taxes and interest.

After February, PLCE received a $170 million loan from Mithaq, part of which it used to pay the $50 million long-term debt. Mithaq also opened a $40 million revolving credit line for the company. These loans pay SOFR + 4/5%, but interest is deferred until 2025. In addition, the company maintains the availability of its $450 million credit line with Wells Fargo at a lower SOFR + 2%.

What are the company's financing needs going forward? Pre-pandemic, it had required about $600 million in inventories and current assets (exclusive of cash). The company could generally finance with suppliers for about another $300 million. This leaves the need for financing of about $300 million on average. This means the company is more than covered by its (comparatively lower cost) credit facility. It is possible that the lenders required Mithaq to offer loans to the company to improve its liquidity and lower the risk of a PLCE default to the lenders.

Aggregating this information, I think the company will post Q1 cash of about $120 million, with a year-average debt balance of $300 million on the credit facility, $170 million on Mithaq's term loans, and it will probably not need to use Mithaq's higher-cost credit facility. Considering the interest on this financing, we find that PLCE's yearly interest costs will be about $40 million.

The $120 million in cash, plus the $40 million in open liquidity from Mithaq's facility, really dispels any short-term liquidity risks. If we look at the company's dismal operations so far, the company lost $25 million in CFO before the working capital adjustment in the last quarter. This includes the cost of the credit facility from Wells Fargo. We have to remember that the Mithaq loans do not pay interest until 2025. This means PLCE has at least a year of terrible operations before running into more liquidity issues.

Data by YCharts

Potential and risk in future quarters

Mithaq only took control of PLCE in March, meaning that the company's 1Q24 results, which should include February, April, and May, will probably show very little change from the previous situation. Sales and gross margins will probably continue falling. Fortunately, the financial situation is much better, significantly reducing the liquidity risk I was very concerned about in my last article.

A few aspects in future quarters will determine whether the strategy has changed and whether it is working.

First, Mithaq mentioned that they would apply zero-based budgeting for all corporate areas, reducing bureaucracy inside the company. If this is true, we should start to see a decreasing trend in SG&A, which would also help with the company's operating leverage problem.

Second, if Mithaq takes measures to increase gross margins (via increasing prices, reducing promotions, or reducing free services like free shipping for all orders), we should see a recovery in gross margins, with a decrease in revenues. If the company is shedding unprofitable sales, the net effect on gross profits should be positive. I believe this is probably the most important factor to look at.

Finally, 75% of the company's leases mature between 2024 and 2025, according to the latest 10-K. The new management will need to decide which stores should be closed or maintained. The company can close many unprofitable stores at a low cost (as the leases mature), which should also help the operating margins.

In terms of risks, I believe we need to be concerned with macro, competition, and execution risks.

On the macro front, it is possible that a recession would meaningfully decrease discretionary spending. Although children's apparel is not a very discretionary category, parents can still cut on it. This would make a recovery take much longer.

On the competition front, PLCE competes with Carter's (CRI), a very well-managed company with a large DTC and wholesale base, high margins, and low costs. Knowing PLCE's difficult situation, Carter's could become more aggressive in pricing to gain market share. This would make PLCE's goal of increasing gross margins difficult.

Finally, execution risks arise from an untested management team. I like the new controlling shareholder's value language, but managing a business in a competitive industry is difficult. Despite their best intentions and alignment, the management team might not be able to turn the company around.

Valuation is fair but not an opportunity

PLCE now trades at a market cap of $170 million. To this, we have to add about $350 million in net debt (based on my forecasts above) for an adjusted EV of $520 million.

The first thing that comes to mind is that $520 million in EVs is low compared to the company's average operating income of $75 million, including the GFC, COVID, and now the current crisis. In a positive period, like between 2010 and 2020, the average operating income was closer to $100 million yearly. This means PLCE trades at a 5x to 7x EV/EBIT multiple of average operations.

Data by YCharts

Therefore, we can assume that the market is not very confident that PLCE can return to that level of profitability; otherwise, it would not assign it such a low multiple. We can reverse the situation and ask what would be necessary to earn a 10% earnings yield on either the company's market cap or EV. I consider a 10% earnings yield reasonable for a stable, well-managed, unleveraged, low-growth company. It is clearly not the case for PLCE, but it serves as a benchmark.

Starting with the EV, PLCE should generate a NOPAT of $52 million to generate a 10% earnings yield of $520 million. Applying a 25% tax rate results in an operating income of $70 million, close to the company's long-term average. The company's operating leverage implies that only a small change in revenues or gross margins could move the company from an operational loss to operational profits of $70 million. For example, if the company kept SG&A constant at $475 million and CoGS constant at $1.15 billion, it would need to grow margins to 32% (generating revenues of $1.7 billion on fixed CoGS) to generate an operating income of $70 million. This margin is well below the company's average gross margins, as seen below.

Data by YCharts

The situation is similar for the company's market cap of $170 million. We need a net income of $17 million for an earnings yield of 10%. Pre-tax, this becomes $23 million. If we add $40 million in interest (as forecasted above) plus SG&A of $475 million, the gross margin assumption needed with constant CoGS is slightly lower than 32%.

We can play with these assumptions between better gross margins and higher or lower revenues. We can also adjust the company's gross margins by removing the store occupancy expenses (which are fixed and do not depend on volumes sold). I provided those scenarios in my previous article.

In my opinion, all of this means that the company is valued, assuming that a turnaround will be very challenging and that it will not be able to recover its past profitability easily. I think this assumption is fair, considering the challenging macro and competitive situation and the untested new management team.

Further, given the risks in the situation, I prefer to take a 'show me the money' attitude and ask for results before making investments. For that reason, I believe the stock is a Hold for now. However, as mentioned in my last article, dips like the one seen in April could become a potential opportunity for more speculative investors.