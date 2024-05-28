Taiyou Nomachi/DigitalVision via Getty Images

It was the spring of 2021 when I offered some thoughts on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) after a period of excessive volatility. The custom-made manufacturer became the subject of the hype around 3D companies, at the time lifting, and subsequently sinking, its boat as well.

Ever since, shares have imploded as the business has struggled along, posting largely flattish and profitable sales. The re-rating in the stock has created a lower valuation than seen in the past and while this looks interesting, few strong signs hint towards profitable growth returning here, but any kind of operating momentum might easily trigger a new bullish wave here.

Custom-Made Manufacturing

Proto Labs helps its clients with a wide range of production technologies, applied for custom-made applications. While its technologies allows for on-demand production, it is often used for rapid prototyping as well. In offering these services, the company aims to accelerate innovation, drive economic growth and consequently change the world.

Having pioneered the digital manufacturing industry in 1999, the company offers production techniques such as including injection molding, sheet metal fabrication, CNC machining and 3D printing. Notably, the latter technology ignited a lot of enthusiasm into the shares around the time of the boom in 3D printing companies post pandemic.

As of today, the company generates some half a billion in revenues from providing these services to over 50,000 customer contracts. The company aims to differentiate in terms of size, speed-to-market, and offering a one-stop solution, as the company has traditionally been profitable, while maintaining balance sheet integrity.

About This Growth

When Proto Labs went public in 2012 the company posted some $125 million in sales as the company has steadily grown to a half a billion revenue base, although truth be told is that much of this growth was achieved in the period up to 2018 (at which point in times sales approximated $450 million already).

Despite the pandemic and all the related supply chains issues, including inflationary pressures, sales have been rather flattish over the last five years. This has weighted on profitability as 20% alike operating margins around 2018 have been coming down to the mid- to high single digit territory.

Revenues just topped the half a billion market in 2023 with injection molding and CNC machining each responsible for about 40% of sales. This is complemented by an $84 million 3D business (which actually ignited the enthusiasm on the shares in the past) and a smaller sheet metal business. Some 80% of sales are generated in the Americas, with the remainder generated in Europe.

Some Perspective

While the business has seen somewhat steady advancements, although underwhelming fundamental performance in recent years, shares have displayed huge volatility over time.

After all, this was already a $30 stock in 2012 when the business went public, with shares trading at $160 in 2018 when the business was on fire and 3D printing stock were in play. A momentum run pushed shares up to levels over the $200 mark in 2021 after shares have gradually imploded to about $30 per share here, trading around their all-time lows.

Picking Up The Performance

In February, Proto Labs reported a 3% increase in 2023 sales to $504 million as the results were pretty lackluster with no major shifts taking place. The company posted GAAP operating profits of $28 million, as mid-single digit operating margins translate into GAAP earnings of $17 million, equal to $0.66 per share.

Balance sheet integrity was maintained with a net cash position of $111 million, equal to more than $4 per share based on a share count of 26 million shares. In fact, the equity valuation is down to $780 million here and after backing out net cash holdings, shares command just over a 1 times sales multiple, but based on the reported earnings numbers the company still trades at 40 times earnings.

The company posted adjusted earnings of $1.59 per share, but about sixty percent of the adjustment relates to stock-based compensation expenses, which make that I peg realistic earnings closer to a dollar here, and thus see the realistic earnings multiple around 25 times.

The company guided for a soft start to 2024, with first quarter sales seen between $120 and $128 million. These numbers were reported early in May, as first quarter sales of nearly $128 million were up 1% and change on the year before. The company managed its costs well, allowing GAAP profits to double to $0.20 per share. While adjusted earnings rose by ten cents to $0.40 per share, much of the reconciliation was focused on stock-based compensation expenses, with realistic earnings still trending around a dollar per share per annum.

The company guided for second quarter sales between $122 and $130 million, with adjusted earnings seen between $0.30 and $0.38 per share, marking no sequential growth from here as stagnation seems to be the name of the game here.

And Now?

The truth is that for the first time in a long period of time, valuations of Proto Labs look more reasonable here and while sales multiples are low, the same cannot be said for earnings multiples. Because of lackluster growth, the company is only able to post single digit operating margins, as this is the problem here. If margins can recover to the teens, and/or topline sale growth can return, appeal is readily found, but that is unfortunately not the case here.

While the valuation is the lowest which it has been for a long period of time, there is something happening under the hood. Following an interesting acquisition in 2021, the company created its Proto Labs Network, a business which grew sales by 48% to $23.8 million in the first quarter and allows customers to use Proto Labs not just for prototyping, but for actual manufacturing as well. While this sounds upbeat, the contrary is the case as well as the business sees revenue declines outside this growth engine subsequently, as the numbers do not look took impressive.

Amidst all this, now is the time to get more upbeat than has been in the case in the past, but amidst the mediocre margins there are no immediate triggers for the stock to start performing better. That said, profitability and a strong balance sheet, create a perfect set-up in case profitable growth accelerates, but for now, the proof remains within the eating of the pudding.