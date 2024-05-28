Achisatha Khamsuwan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This is my first look at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX). I am intrigued by its nice cash, its one approved and several late-stage assets. I am disheartened by its measly revenues and its hefty expenses. Its overall story highlights another tough day in pharma land for sure.

Sources for this article will include documents released in connection with its Q1, 2024 earning reported on 05/02/2024 including its:

press release — the "RELEASE"; conference call — the "CALL"; 10-Q — the "10-Q"; presentation — the "PRESENTATION".

Sotagliflozin, Lexicon's lead therapy, has had ongoing development challenges.

General

Lexicon's 10-K filed 03/12/15 for the period ending 12/31/14 provides the following gleanings on the origination of sotagliflozin (LX-4211):

it was internally developed; its lead indication at the time was sotagliflozin in treatment of type 1 diabetes with three phase 3 trials in the planning stage; it intends to halt testing for type 2 diabetes unless it can generate a collaboration partner.

In 2015 Lexicon snagged a lucrative sotagliflozin development and commercialization collaboration with Sanofi (SNY).

ZYNQUISTA (sotagliflozin)

In 03/2018, the EMA accepted for review Sanofi's regulatory submission for sotagliflozin in the treatment of type 1 diabetes. In 05/2018, the FDA approved for filing Sanofi's NDA for sotagliflozin, branded as ZYNQUISTA. It established an 03/2019 PDUFA date. Sanofi's release announcing the filing noted that the NDA was based on:

...data from the inTandem clinical trial program which includes three Phase 3 clinical trials assessing the safety and efficacy of Zynquista in approximately 3,000 adults with inadequately controlled type 1 diabetes....

In 03/2019 the FDA shot the application down with a CRL. In 04/2019 ZYNQUISTA was approved in the EU for certain adults with type 1 diabetes and a BMI ≥ 27 kg/m2. In 07/2019 Sanofi ended its ZYNQUISTA partnership with Lexicon. In 08/2022 the EU approval was withdrawn.

As for ZYNQUISTA and the FDA, Lexicon has had a never say die approach. It appealed its CRL; it lost the appeal. It continued to contest the matter. Its latest 10-K (p. 1) describes the multiyear saga in one paragraph as follows:

We are separately pursuing regulatory approval of sotagliflozin as a treatment for type 1 diabetes. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, issued a complete response letter regarding our New Drug Application, or NDA, for sotagliflozin in type 1 diabetes in March 2019, which we appealed. Following FDA feedback from recent discussions, we are now preparing to resubmit our NDA for patients with type 1 diabetes and [chronic kidney disease] CKD. We have reported positive results from three Phase 3 clinical trials of sotagliflozin in type 1 diabetes.

Clinicaltrials.com lists the following three completed phase 3 sotagliflozin trials in treatment of type 1 diabetes:

NCT02421510 — actual completion date 06/2017; NCT02384941 — actual completion date 02/2017; NCT02531035 — actual completion date 04/2017.

Accordingly, Lexicon is simply wrangling with its existing data trying to wear down the FDA, despite losing its past appeals. This may well be effective. Time will tell. The situation is not particularly compelling.

INPEFA (sotagliflozin)

While Lexicon has struggled with sotagliflozin branded as ZYNQUISTA in treatment of diabetes, its sotagliflozin branded as INPEFA in treatment of heart failure has had more success with the FDA. In 05/2023 INPEFA received FDA regulatory approval with the following label description of its approved indications:

INPEFA is a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor indicated to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, hospitalization for heart failure, and urgent heart failure visit in adults with: • heart failure (1) or • type 2 diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, and other cardiovascular risk factors...

As I write on 05/27/2024 INPEFA has a full year since its approval. Lexicon PRESENTATION slides 6-15 focus on the immense potential that INPEFA's approval presents for Lexicon. Notable slides include:

Slide 6 — "Burden of Heart Failure (HF) in the United States is Projected to Increase by 2030 to 8.5 Million Patients and $70 Billion in Costs";

Slide 7 — "Hospitalizations and Re-Admissions Drive the Majority of HF Costs";

Slide 8 — "The SGLT Class – including INPEFA – is Positioned for Significant Growth for the Treatment of HF".

Slides 10-15 address Lexicon's INPEFA marketing efforts, including:

Slide 10 — "INPEFA Awareness, Intent to Prescribe and HCP Satisfaction Continue to Increase as Promotional Efforts Expand across Target Customers";

Slide 11 — "INPEFA Targeting: ~150 Cardiovascular Specialists Focused on Highest Volume HF Prescribers";

Slide 12 — "Highest Volume HF Prescribers are Contributing Significantly to INPEFA Uptake with Significant Headroom for Rapid Growth";

Slide 14 — "INPEFA TRx Volume Grew by 26% in Q1 2024";

Slide 15 — "INPEFA Coverage Expected to Accelerate through 2H ‘24 as Active Dialogue Progresses with Priority Payers".

Judging by these PRESENTATION slides, INPEFA seems a slam dunk for easy blockbuster potential. Perhaps, but judging by its Q1, 2024 revenues after one full year on the market, no such vaunted performance is likely any time soon.

Lexicon's finances are likely to chafe unless it can boost its INPEFA revenues

The PRESENTATION financial summary slide below shows that Lexicon is well situated in terms of short-term liquidity. As for a longer-term view, not so much:

lexpharma.com

During the CALL, CFO Wade disclosed Lexicon's full year 2024 expense guidance, including:

...expected R&D expenses of between $70 million and $80 million, SG&A expenses of between $140 million and $155 million and total operating expenses of between $210 million to $235 million. These figures include noncash expenses of $18 million to $20 million for stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization.

At the midpoint of projected amounts, this equates to an annual cash burn of $203.5 million. As for its cash runway, during the CALL, Wade advised:

We anticipate that our existing cash and investments, together with expected product revenues, will provide us with sufficient resources to manage our operations into 2026. And potentially significantly longer, if we achieve the partnerships, that may be optimal for certain programs, for example, enabling the Phase 3 global development of LX9211 across multiple types of neuropathic pain.

The following excerpt from Lexicon's latest 10-K puts Lexicon's financial performance in historical perspective:

seekingalpha.com

Not good is about the best one can say about this record of performance. Bulls will shake it off. PRESENTATION slide 45 below lists five points that bulls can pin their hopes on:

lexpharma.com

In terms of risk, Lexicon is top tier

Let me state this as clearly as I can, Lexicon's market cap of ~$0.585 billion is wholly unwarranted by its actual performance to date. Since its inception, it has generated an accumulated deficit of ~$1.815 billion.

It is poised to add significantly to this dismal accumulation in 2024. Its sole approved therapy INPEFA has had an abysmal initial launch with just $1.1 million in revenue for Q1, 2024. This is not to say that Lexicon is an obvious candidate for short sellers.

Take a look at its upcoming catalysts through 2025 as reflected on slide 45. The first of these five posits a "Potential launch inflection in the second half of 2024". It gives a definite pause to those inclined to go too negative. Is there any meaningful rationale for it?

Two questions during the CALL requested additional color on this. In response, CMO Garner advised that Lexicon was relying up on growth in both demand and access as the drivers of the anticipated inflection. In response to a question as to the level of increase that was being anticipated, CFO Wade advised:

...when you're looking at our overall coverage, it's around 40%. But a lot of that is subject to utilization management in terms of step edits, which in this area where the step through drugs, I believe, have been approved for heart failure relatively recently and are still early in the adoption curve, that's a pretty big obstacle. And when we're negotiating and working with payers to get on the formularies with contracted coverage, we're eliminating those step edits. So when you're kind of looking at our Medicare being single-digits and has a chance to multiply manifold. And very opportunity to very significantly increase the commercial as well when you're thinking about access without those kind of restrictions, we think that there is an opportunity to really multiply the opportunity for -- to multiple manifold, what we're looking at in terms of the revenues we're getting from INPEFA. So that I think is an important element.

On the one hand, it would seem that if there were any market demand for this drug in this indication, it would generate more than $1.1 million in revenues after several full quarters on the market. On the other hand, if Lexicon can remove step edits from the equation, revenues might well rake off.

Conclusion

As matters currently stand, Lexicon's record does not merit investment of new money on either the long or the short side. I rate it as a "Hold". It does, however, bear watching.

If it is able to demonstrate that INPEFA will, in fact, be able to realize some of its potential for manifold revenue increase, then it would be worth serious consideration for new investment dollars. As I write on 05/27/2024 that has not yet occurred.