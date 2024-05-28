Why You Shouldn't Buy 8.4%-Yielding RQI

RomoloTavani

We recently published an article on the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI), explaining why we think real estate investment trusts (REITs) are an attractive place to invest right now and that RQI offers a compelling way to capture upside in the space. To be clear, we are still bullish on RQI and rate it a Buy. However, we personally are very unlikely to ever invest in it. In this article, we'll explain why and share what we are buying instead.

#1. RQI Charges High Fees

One of the biggest reasons we do not like RQI is because it charges very high fees to investors. In particular, it charges a 1.21% management fee and 0.21% in other fees, combining to charge investors a whopping 1.42% annualized expense ratio. In contrast, the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) charges investors a mere 0.12% annualized expense ratio. This means that while it is true that RQI offers active management, investors are paying about 130 basis points per year more than what they could get from a passively managed, equally well-diversified REIT ETF simply to have access to RQI’s active management. On top of that, investors also pay a whopping 2.57% expense ratio for the interest expense on the significant 30.58% effective leverage ratio on RQI. This means that regardless of whether REITs are going up or down, that interest expense is always there.

#2. RQI Has High Leverage

This leads us to the second reason why we're not too keen on RQI: it is leveraged to the tune of nearly one-third. While this certainly can lead to upside in an environment where REITs are rising, it cuts both ways when REITs go into a bear market or their share prices simply stagnate for a prolonged period of time. In fact, if REITs are going sideways or generating a return that is less than the interest rate being charged on the leverage that RQI is using, then the leverage is actually reducing total returns.

While we do think that REITs are likely to go up and therefore think that, on a risk-adjusted basis at the current moment, RQI's use of leverage is likely going to be additive rather than dilutive to returns, we also do not like to go too far out on the risk curve. The current leverage ratio means that if a black swan were to hit, such as China invading Taiwan, another financial crisis were to break out, or a wave of defaults and plummeting commercial property values were to strike the real estate sector, RQI's stock price could get severely decimated, leading to permanent impairment of the value of the shares and likely forcing a dividend cut. Since we like to compound returns over the long term instead of simply trying to maximize short-term gains by chasing market cycles, we think that the risk is a little bit too high for our liking.

#3. RQI Is Not On Sale

Additionally, from a valuation perspective, RQI currently trades at a premium to its 52-week average. Yes, it trades at a 4.92% discount to NAV; however, its 52-week average is 6.51%, and it has traded at as deep as a 10.21% discount to NAV. If we are going to buy a fund like RQI where we have to pay immense management fees each year, we would like to buy it at a very deep discount, preferably at least a 10% discount to its net asset value, and ensure that it is also a significantly deep discount relative to its 52-week average, such that we could expect some tailwind from valuation multiple expansion on a price basis that would help offset some or even all of the heavy expense ratio we'd have to pay out.

#4. RQI Is Over-Diversified

Another reason why we're not particularly fond of RQI and prefer to invest elsewhere is that it is a bit over-diversified in our view with 206 total holdings. While diversification is nice when you do not know what you're doing or investing in a passively managed fund, if we're going to pay all that money for active management, we want to be investing alongside active managers who are going to put that to use by doubling down on high-conviction ideas. We would prefer a portfolio with fewer than 50 holdings and ideally around 25 positions so that it is focused on the fund manager's highest conviction ideas because we believe that this approach could actually deliver significant alpha. However, since RQI is spread across such a large number of holdings, it weakens the value proposition, especially since it almost resembles a REIT index fund with so many holdings.

#5. RQI's Outperformance And Dividend Are Not Quite As Impressive As It May Seem

With all that being said, there are a few reasons to like RQI, which we also address here. One is the fact that it has generated slight long-term outperformance relative to VNQ, which reflects the intelligent use of leverage as well as management's skill in building a portfolio that does slightly outperform. However, a caveat is that it has significantly underperformed VNQ during drawdowns, which adds significant risk. Additionally, we have significantly outperformed RQI ourselves by using active management and concentrating our portfolio. As a result, while RQI may offer some outperformance relative to the broader unleveraged REIT index, there is still the significant risk of major underperformance during a severe bear market. So, the risk-reward trade-off is not as appealing as it looks when simply looking at the long-term average returns generated by RQI.

As a result, while we think RQI is at least as good of a choice as VNQ, if not better, if you have a highly bullish view on the outlook for REITs, we think that intelligently concentrating your own portfolio on high-conviction ideas is probably going to be an even better risk-reward proposition. Additionally, RQI does pay out a very attractive dividend yield of about 8.4%, which is a nice yield. However, in the event of a severe economic disruption, where many of its holdings are forced to cut their dividends and/or its NAV is significantly reduced, prompting it to sell down assets in order to protect its leverage ratios from margin calls, RQI's dividend could become unsustainable.

Investor Takeaway: What We Are Doing Instead

Instead, we like to build our own portfolio of well-diversified real asset holdings. As you can see from RQI's list of top holdings, some of their top picks are not even actual real estate companies. Holdings like American Tower Corporation (AMT), which is the top holding, and Crown Castle (CCI), combine to constitute over 13% of its portfolio despite neither being infrastructure stocks and not traditional real estate businesses. Moreover, it also has a sizable position in Digital Realty Trust (DLR), which owns data centers instead of traditional real estate properties. While these may be fine investments, it shows that RQI is as much a diversified infrastructure fund as it is a real estate fund.

As a result, by looking at diversified real asset investments, we can get a yield that is in the high single digits in aggregate by investing in high-quality infrastructure companies like Enbridge (ENB), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)(BIPC) along with some actual real estate businesses like Realty Income (O), W. P. Carey (WPC), and EPR Properties (EPR), while also enjoying much safer payouts as the coverage of these dividends is much better than what RQI covers its payout with and even enjoying considerable dividend growth in contrast to the zero dividend growth generated by RQI. Additionally, by following this approach we will concentrate on our top ideas, which are much more likely to outperform a closet index fund diversified across over 200 holdings and charging nearly 150 basis points per year in management fees.

Thus far, this has proven to be the case for us, as we have outperformed the broader high-yield space by more than 2 to 1 and beaten the REIT sector by even more than that. We have generated very positive double-digit annualized returns that have beaten even the S&P 500 over a period where the REIT sector has delivered negative returns, as has RQI. This is why we do not plan on buying RQI anytime soon unless it offers a very significant discount to its net asset value. Even though we do like RQI overall and think that it's a better opportunity in the current environment where we have a bullish outlook for REITs and real assets than VNQ, we prefer our own strategy for the reasons outlined above.