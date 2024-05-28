FotografiaBasica

Introduction

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) or Assai is the second-largest grocery player in Brazil focused on the cash and carry segment of groceries. Assai executed a transaction with its former parent company GPA in 2021 to acquire 70 hypermarkets to convert into Assai stores. This transaction promised growth, which has materialized as of 2024. Profitability suffered as the company digested the large amount of new stores but this year's SG&A to revenue is finally starting to come down, and the company is set to get back to 5% EBIT Margins. The stores are still relatively young, which should mean continued high growth coupled with a return to higher profitability means ASSAI could be a strong performer.

Source: Groupe Casino

The Business and Growth

Assai is the second-largest player in the Brazilian grocery market behind Carrefour. The company was founded more than 50 years ago. In 2007 GPA(Owned by Casino Group) took a controlling stake in the company and later acquired 100%. In 2020 Assai was spun off from GPA and Casino Group, the parent for both companies which officially sold off their stake marking 2023 for Assai as officially independent.

Assai business is in large format cash and carry grocery retail which offers a wide range of food and non‑food products at wholesale prices, presented on palettes and sold either by the unit or in large packages, which provides convenient and a low‑cost model(so basically Costco). Cash and carry became popular after the economic crisis that Brazil suffered in the mid-2010s, which was the equivalent of a great depression for Brazil.

In total, the cash and carry segment in Brazil only has a 34% market share of total food sales as of 2023. This means there's plenty of opportunity for continued growth. The cash and carry market has over 2000 stores according to ABAAS and 239B in sales as of 2022, which gives Assai around 20-25% market share in the category. Overall, the Brazilian food retail market increased from R$158B to R$355B from 2008 to 2018, which is an 8.4% CAGR.

Growth would have been higher, but cash and carry data was not included until 2020, which is why I didn't use more recent figures. This is only around 2.5% CAGR in USD but to be fair, the Real was extremely overvalued in the late 2000s after the commodity boom which Brazil benefited greatly. Currently, according to the Big Mac Index, the Real is fairly valued. From 2020 to 2022, with the USD/BRL exchange rate remaining relatively stable, growth achieved a 12% CAGR.

Source: Retail Food Brazil Report 2022

Another point to consider is market concentration. Brazil's food retail market is quite fragmented, with the top 5 retailers holding only a 32% share. In contrast, the top 3 retailers in the US, France, and Germany hold 38%, 63%, and 65% of their respective markets.

Source: Carrefour 2023 Presentation

The company has been growing its store count aggressively since its acquisition by GPA in 2007. From 2011 to 2023 store count has quadrupled.

Source: 2024 Institutional Presentation Assai

Since 2020 store count increased from 184 to 288 stores at the end of 2023. 70 of these new stores came about in an acquisition of their former parent companies supermarkets which Assai over two years converted into cash and carry format stores. The remainder of the growth came from organic store openings. This in turn has led to massive revenue growth from R$39B in 2020 to R$73B(gross revenue) in 2023.

Looking ahead, the company is well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory. Growth will come from

Maturation of the store base: The store base is still relatively young with 115 stores still maturing per management Q4 2023 Transcript or nearly 40% of the store base. Stores typically take 5 years to mature or 4 years for the converted stores to mature.

Continued organic store growth: The company expects to open 15 new stores in 2024 and 20 in 2025. This is around 5-6% annualized store growth.

Market share gains: From 2018 to 2022 market share of cash and carry has increased from 21% to 34%. I expect this to continue as the Brazilian consumer prefers the lower-cost model.

Brazilian Growth: GDP per capita in Brazil was only 9K as of 2022 this compares to Latin American peers such as Mexico at 11K and Chile at 15K. Earlier this decade Brazil was actually at 13K but that 2014 recession was brutal as Brazil recovers from the equivalent of a great depression GDP per cap should close the gap to peers and the US.

Profitability

In terms of profitability, EBIT has been under pressure due to significant investments from store conversions and organic store openings. For example, CAPEX as a percent of revenue went from 3.1% in 2019 to over 7% in 2021 and 2022. As a result, EBIT margin (based on net revenue) declined from 6.3% in 2020 to 3.7% in 2023.

Source: Author created table, data from company annual reports

As investments are lowered to pre-2021 levels and the new stores mature, the elevated SG&A should get back in line. So far, this year is off to a good start as SG&A to revenue is already on its way down.

Source: Q1 2024 Assai presentation

If Assai can keep up the expense management for the remainder of the year EBIT margins may hit 4% in 2024.

Source: Q1 2024 Assai Earnings Release

I focus on EBIT because Assai is dealing with significantly higher interest rates as the Brazilian central bank combats inflation, which was 23%, 11%, and 6% in 2020, 2021, and 2022, respectively.

Source: Assai 2023 20-F

100% of the company's debt is floating rate at CDI + 1.45%. CDI in Brazil increased from 1.75% in April 2021 to 11.6% in April 2023. Which caused Assai’s interest expense to go from R$543M in 2021 to 1.7B in 2023. This helped net margin to decline from 2.8% in 2020 to 1.2% in 2023. Interest rates though will most likely decline going forward as inflation moderated, actually going negative in 2023 at -3.2%. Already in 2024 CDI declined to 9%. Declining interest rates will give the company more cash flow, which can be used to pay down debt or pay higher dividends.

Source: Trading Economics

To summarize, Assai's profitability has faced challenges due to substantial investments in store conversions and organic growth, leading to a decrease in EBIT margins from 6.3% in 2020 to 3.7% in 2023. However, as investment levels normalize and new stores mature, SG&A costs are expected to decline relative to revenues, with early 2024 already showing improvement. Interest rates are also starting to decline, which will improve net margins as well.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, Assai is trading at a trailing EV to Sales of .62 times ex-leases and 17 times EV/EBIT, which is around average for Latin American grocery businesses.

Source: Author created table, data from company annual reports

Growth prospects for the business positions Assai better than its peers. Revenue is 14% higher so far in 2024 and if this continues a fwd EV/Sales of .55 and with 4% EBIT margins a 14 times EV/EBIT is very attractive.

Over the next 5 years, I'm projecting an 11% to 20% annualized return for Assai based on the below assumptions.

Source: Author created table, assumptions made by author

Assumptions I assume annualized store count growth over the next 5 years in the 3-5% range. This is undershooting the company as they are projecting 5-6% for the next 3 years.

Rev per store came out to R$253M in 2023. Over the last 6 years, same store sales or SSS averaged 7.6%. Again I went conservative and assumed 3-5% SSS to get future rev per store.

Source: 2023 20-F Assai

In terms of EBIT margins, I assume an increase to 4.5-5.5% as investment and maturation continues. Pre-2021, EBIT margins were over 5.5% so again I elected to be conservative.

These assumptions produce an 11-20% return, assuming the multiple stays around the same at 14 times EBIT. The potential return could be higher as the company may come into more cash generation due to the lower investment and lower interest expense, which could lead to higher dividends paid.

Risks

The main risks to the investment are currency devaluation, competition, and interest rates.

Currency

As a US-based investor, the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Real may affect my returns. As I went over in my other article on a Brazilian company, the Real was extremely overvalued against the Big Mac Index which calculated 150% overvaluation back in 2012. Between 2010 to now, the exchange rate went from 1.9 Reals to 1 USD to 5.2 Reals to 1 USD. Now though the Real is only a 5% overvalued so I wouldn’t expect the currency to do as bad as the recent past.

Competition

Assai isn’t the only cash-and-carry player building out their store base. Assai's two largest competitors are Atacadao owned by Carrefour and Grupo Mateus. Atacadao did a similar supermarket acquisition conversion transaction acquiring Grupo Big(formerly owned by Walmart) stores in 2021. Atacadao’s store count has gone from 206 in 2020 to 361 in 2023. Grupo Mateus more than doubled their cash and carry store count going from 33 stores in 2020 to 80 in 2023. Aggressive build-outs by Assai competitors could hurt Assai's existing stores and limit growth opportunities and profitability in the future. Currently, though cash and carry can still eat share from other store formats in food retail as I mentioned above cash and carry is only at a 34% share. Not to mention the overall food market is still growing quite fast between 8-12%. So these should offset competition between the cash and carry players, at least for the forecast period.

Interest rates

Even though rates are starting to come down this year, all it takes is another bout of inflation in Brazil to drive rates back up again. I estimate that Assai’s weighted average debt cost in 2023 was 11%. At 13%, it would have halved their income for the year, and at 16%, it would have wiped away all of it. Due to Assai's high debt load and entirely floating rate debt structure, the risk of higher rates is always present. Though to be fair, the highest CDI (the debt instrument that all Assai debt is linked to) got in Brazil was 11.7% in 2023 between 2008 to 2023. Between 2008 to 2023, CDI averaged between 6-10%, rarely going above or below the range.

Conclusion

Assai, Brazil's second-largest grocery player has shown substantial growth following its 2021 acquisition of hypermarkets from former parent company GPA. While profitability initially declined due to the integration of numerous new stores, the company's SG&A to revenue ratio is now improving, setting the stage for a return to higher EBIT margins. Given the relative youth of its stores, Assai is well-positioned for continued high growth and return to greater profitability.