USMC: Why This Top Quality Mega-Cap ETF Disappoints

Investment Thesis

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) provides actively managed and concentrated exposure to about 40 of the largest U.S. stocks, defined as those within the top 50% percentile of the S&P 500 Index. Its unique approach, which emphasizes risk management, results in a portfolio that's of superb quality and not overly reliant on a handful of mega-cap stocks like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Nvidia (NVDA). This is a concern for USMC's nearest competitor, the Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG), and today, I will compare the two ETFs fundamentally and decide which offers the best value. I hope you enjoy the analysis.

USMC Overview

Strategy Discussion

USMC is driven by a proprietary quantitative model designed to select U.S. stocks from the mega-cap universe, defined as those with market caps in the top 50% percentile of the S&P 500 Index. While the prospectus document notes the model is style-agnostic and applies higher weights to securities expected to be less volatile, I found this screen accomplished little. USMC does overweight some low-beta stocks like Costco (COST), but it also does the same to Microsoft, a stock with a 0.89 five-year beta and, according to this Portfolio Risk Decomposition Report provided by Portfolio Visualizer, was the least-risky Magnificent Seven stock in the last decade.

Portfolio Visualizer

Instead, USMC's main advantage is assigning different weightings to mega-cap stocks, attempting to reduce single-stock risk while maintaining quality. As described below, managers accomplish this using a rules-based framework that weights the top 10% of mega-cap stocks by market cap and the bottom 90% based on financial strength.

Principal Asset Management

I'm interested to see how it all shakes out fundamentally, but first, let's take a quick look at USMC's performance.

Performance Analysis

USMC launched on October 11, 2017, with a 0.12% expense ratio. Assets under management are currently $2.35 billion, but it competes in a difficult category with several low-cost, passively managed alternatives available. In addition, investors evaluating past performance might be disappointed at its inconsistent results. Consider these annual returns from 2018-2023 and how USMC ranked against its large-cap blend peers.

2018: -3.57% (#13/101)

2019: 32.04% (#91/117)

2020: 23.76% (#86/139)

2021: 30.45% (#94/160)

2022: -24.29% (#87/187)

2023: 38.16% (#17/211)

USMC declined by only 3.57% in 2018, ranking #13 in the category and performing only slightly worse than dedicated low-volatility ETFs like SPLV and USMV. However, it's crucial readers know the strategy changed two years ago. As noted on its fund page:

Prior to June 10, 2022, the objective and strategy of Fund differed from its current objective and strategy. Accordingly, performance of the Fund for periods prior to that date may not be representative of the performance the Fund would have achieved had the Fund been following its current objective and strategy.

Put differently, investors should not rely on past performance. This note also explains why, in 2022, USMC did not offer the same level of downside protection as in 2018. The ETF lost 24.29% that year as managers took a more aggressive approach, perhaps recognizing how poorly low-volatility ETFs have performed in the last decade.

USMC Analysis

Sector Exposures and Top Ten Holdings

The following table highlights sector exposure differences between USMC, XLG, and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). USMC overweights Health Care by 5-6% but underweights Consumer Discretionary by 2-3%. Meanwhile, XLG is the least well-diversified, with 42% allocated to Technology stocks.

Morningstar

USMC has 17.66% assigned to Health Care, but no stocks are in its top ten holdings list. These include:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH): 2.67%

Danaher Corp. (DHR): 2.59%

Eli Lilly (LLY): 1.99%

Merck & Co. (MRK): 1.96%

Pfizer (PFE): 1.79%

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO): 1.76%

AbbVie (ABBV): 1.68%

Abbott Laboratories (ABT): 1.61%

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): 1.59%

Instead, USMC's top ten holdings include Microsoft, Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet (GOOGL), and Meta Platforms (META). Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA) are the #11 and #24 holdings, with weightings of 2.92% and 1.82%, respectively. Total Magnificent Exposure is 32.68% compared to 52.69% in XLG.

Principal Asset Management

USMC Fundamentals

The following table highlights selected fundamental metrics for USMC's top 25 holdings, which total 78.54% of the fund. Even with the re-weightings described above, it's still nearly as concentrated as USMC, at 81.60%.

The Sunday Investor

Here are three observations to consider:

1. I dispute the contention that the low-volatility factor plays a meaningful role in USMC's selection process. The portfolio has a 1.03 five-year beta, which is not much different than XLG and SPY. In addition, USMC's historical standard deviation since its Index change in June 2022 has been similar to these peers. In fairness, the key phrase is "expected volatility" and not the historical ones I've examined in this analysis. However, I've yet to see evidence this ETF can substantially outperform in a market downturn.

2. USMC trades at 27.89x forward earnings and 26.70x trailing cash flow using the simple weighted average calculation method. Both ratios are higher than SPY, and unfortunately, USMC's growth rates are no better than. From this GARP perspective, it's difficult to justify buying USMC at this point. Costco, Accenture (ACN), and Danaher are three examples of overweighted stocks relative to SPY but have high forward and trailing P/E and PEG ratios, as shown below:

Seeking Alpha

Recall how USMC's prospectus specifically notes the model considers volatility, value, and growth. However, the data presented so far suggests otherwise.

3. USMC has an excellent 9.75/10 Profit Score, which I derived using Seeking Alpha Factor Grades. Among all large-cap blend ETFs, this score ranks #5/229, and nearly all holdings have perfect "A+" Grades. However, SPY's 9.31/10 profit score is also solid and probably sufficient. Remember that with only 42 S&P 500 Index stocks, scoring well on virtually any factor you target is pretty easy. However, concentrated ETFs like USMC and XLG have more single-stock risk and are more prone to shocks.

Investment Recommendation

I do not recommend buying USMC. While high concentration in U.S. mega-cap stocks makes sense from a quality perspective, managers have not done a good job developing a portfolio that scores well on volatility, value, and growth, as was suggested in the fund's prospectus. I found XLG more appropriate for growth investors, and SPY offered better diversification and a discounted valuation for the same growth potential. Thank you for reading, and I look forward to your comments below.