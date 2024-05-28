USMC: Why This Top Quality Mega-Cap ETF Disappoints

Summary

  • Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF provides concentrated, actively managed exposure to a select number of U.S. mega-caps. Fees are low at 0.12%, and the ETF has $2.35 billion in assets under management.
  • Unlike market-cap-weighted alternatives like XLG, USMC assigns substantially different weights to its 42 holdings. Magnificent Seven exposure is 33% compared to 53% for XLG.
  • The fund's prospectus indicates managers assign greater weight to stocks expected to be less volatile, but my analysis found little evidence this was the case. USMC's five-year beta is 1.03.
  • I also found that despite USMC's high concentration, its growth and value features were no better than SPY's. As a result, I don't find it a compelling buy, and recommend readers pass on USMC.

Investment Thesis

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) provides actively managed and concentrated exposure to about 40 of the largest U.S. stocks, defined as those within the top 50% percentile of the S&P 500 Index. Its unique approach, which emphasizes risk management, results in

The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering. Hoya Capital Income BuilderThe Sunday Investor is a contributor to the Hoya Capital Income Builder Investing group, helping investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. Hoya offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

