Today Hess (NYSE:HES) shareholders will decide on its planned $53B sale to Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

This is widely expected to be a close vote as investors remain concerned over the ongoing dispute with Exxon Mobil (XOM) for Guyana's Stabroek Block.

Hess owns a 30% stake in the block which is one of the largest oil discoveries in recent years and would secure Chevron's (CVX) long-term oil reserves. Exxon (XOM) owns a 45% stake in the block.

Exxon (XOM) filed an arbitration case challenging Hess' (HES) proposed sale to Chevron (CVX), claiming it had a right of first refusal to buy Hess' stake in the block. Chevron and Hess disagree with the claim.

While proxy adviser Glass Lewis has recommended that shareholders vote for the deal, Institutional Shareholder Services has told investors to abstain from the vote till more details of the arbitration emerge. At least three shareholders are reportedly expected to abstain.

If the vote is not above the 50% threshold, Frederic Boucher, risk arbitrage analyst at Susquehanna, told Financial Times that Hess (HES) may adjourn the May 28 vote and introduce a compensation payment "or something similar to get over the finish line."

Last week, Hess (HES) advisers appeared to be confident of securing enough shareholder support for the Chevron (CVX) deal.

Chevron (CVX) will hold its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) will build a new DRAM chip-making factory in Hiroshima, Japan by the end of 2027, Japanese daily Nikkan Kogyo reported.

The company is expected to invest around JPY 600B-JPY 800B ($3.83B-$5.10B) for the new plant.

Construction of the factory is slated to start in early 2026, and EUV systems will also be installed, according to the report.

Micron (MU) had previously planned to have the factory in operation this year, but market conditions forced it to delay its plans.

The Federal Reserve should see more positive inflation data before it can consider cutting interest rates, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari told CNBC on Tuesday.

"Many more months of positive inflation data, I think, to give me confidence that it's appropriate to dial back," he said, adding that rate hikes could be on the table if inflation does not cool further.

"I don't think we should rule anything out at this point," Kashkari said.

Earlier this month, the Fed official had said the central bank may need to maintain rates at the current level for "a while longer," potentially even all year.

Kashkari's views echo those of his colleagues, who also want to see more positive inflation data before they can support rate cuts.

Catalyst watch:

The quiet period ends on Viking Holdings (VIK) to free up analysts to post ratings. Viking traded about 20% above its IPO pricing level at the time of publication.

After a string of record highs, Wall Street suffered a setback on Thursday as the three major averages ended in the red.

The Nasdaq (COMP:IND) ended 0.39% lower. The S&P 500 (SP500) shed 0.74%. The Dow (DJI) fell the most, slipping 1.53%.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, 10 ended in the red.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are mixed. Crude oil is up 0.4% at more than $78 per barrel. Bitcoin is down 0.2% at more than $68,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.1% and the DAX is up 0.1%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: CAVA Group's (CAVA) shares rose over 5% ahead of the company's results, scheduled after the market close, with analysts estimating EPS of $0.05 and the consensus revenue of $245.46M.

On today’s economic calendar:

9:00 S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index

1:05pm the Fed’s Lisa Cook will speak on “AI and the Economy” at AI-nomics in San Francisco.

