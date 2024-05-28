Patamaporn Umnahanant/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) continues to be a free cash flow machine, generating over $3 billion as of the last TTM. Cash flows continue to be resilient and have steadily grown since 2020, but I believe the stock is rather expensive at the current price. I don't believe the future growth of free cash flows is enough to justify anything over $300 per share, so I believe the shares are already fairly valued and should be held. The business has spectacular margins and fundamentals, but going forward I don't expect that much improvement and believe Aon has reached its full potential, and shares will perform in-line with the broader market.

Company Overview

The company operates as a "leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk and human capital solutions" according to their annual report. Clients choose Aon for their professional services which help them manage risk and grow their workforce intelligently. Their annual report says they provide these risk and human capital solutions through four solution lines "Commercial Risk, Reinsurance, Health, and Wealth".

Commercial Risk solutions refer to "retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and Affinity programs". Basically, these programs help analyze and provide clients with unique insights that help them manage risk in their businesses. Whether its buying insurance or assessing business continuity risks, Aon is there to help their clients navigate their issues strategically and successfully.

Reinsurance solutions refer to "treaty reinsurance, facultative reinsurance, Strategy and Technology Group and capital markets". This is basically helping insurance companies get the reinsurance they need to manage their balance sheets and risk exposures. These solutions "help clients drive growth and operational efficiency, improve balance sheet strength and resiliency, and comply with regulatory and operational requirements" which helps insurance companies grow and stay competitive in the market.

Health solutions refer to "consulting and brokerage, consumer benefits solutions, and talent". Clients who want to retain and recruit talent may hire Aon to help with their health benefits plans "to manage risk, drive engagement, and strengthen the workforce through improved health and wellbeing".

Finally, Wealth solutions refer to "retirement consulting, pension administration, and investments consulting". Clients will hire Aon to help with their pension plans and retirement solutions to keep their offerings competitive for their employees. Companies that offer pensions to their former and current employees will utilize "Aon’s pension expertise to deliver high-quality integrated retirement services".

All in all, their revenues come in one segment that includes these four solutions lines. I see the company as a professional services firm that has recently expanded adjacent business operations with their recent acquisition of NFP. My take is that while the NFP acquisition may be successful in adding value for shareholders, the price already reflects this potential success so there's not that much upside from here. Overall, the company is strong with significant lock-in with their clients as they have developed intimate knowledge and a constant service that is hard to get away from. My belief is that Aon has a strong reputation, sticky clients, and recurring free cash flow based on the nature of their recurring revenues.

Slow Revenue Growth Indicates Aon's Maturity

I think Aon's fast growing days are over, and from here on out the company has reached its mature days of being a strong cash cow. The acquisition of NFP has yet to show up in the fundamentals, and when they do I still think the stock price already fully reflects the acquisition. The recent earnings report on April 26, 2024 shows

Total revenue increased 5% to $4.1 billion, including organic revenue growth of 5%

Operating margin decreased 210 basis points to 36.0%, and operating margin, adjusted for certain items, increased 100 basis points to 39.7%

EPS increased 6% to $5.35, and EPS, adjusted for certain items, increased 9% to $5.66

While operating margins decreased a bit, they still are very impressive at over 30%, indicating the strong profitability of selling professional services to clients. Their services seem to be very value-add and also recurring, so investors shouldn't have to worry about any declines in revenues or earnings going forward. My evidence is that historically revenues have grown resiliently even during economic shocks like the pandemic, growing from $11 billion to $13 billion in a smooth and orderly fashion. This smooth ride indicates to me that the services they provide are essential and repeating, so the margins and earnings hold up even during tumultuous times in the economy.

Despite the stableness of the fundamentals, I don't think the fundamentals can grow beyond double digits as the business has seem to matured. In terms of its life-cycle, the company has reached the harvesting stage, where they seek to reap the benefits of a diverse client base, strong global reputation, and industry track record of delivering success to their clients. Every company matures at some point in my view, so it looks like management has tried to acquire their way to grow.

What this means going forward is that organic growth should remain relatively muted while any future growth is going to be dependent on acquisitions in my opinion. It also looks like Aon has been selling non-core businesses to become more of a pure play insurance broker/risk manager, by selling off Healthy Paws and Townsend Group. Both of these moves to me look like they are cleaning up their business to make it more focused on professional services in risk management. I view these moves positively but remain skeptical if it is enough to give Aon double-digit growth. Growth through acquisitions can be risky in my view as one wrong choice can set shareholders back potentially. As a result, the slowing revenues and dependence on acquisitions signals to me the core Aon business has matured.

Middle-Market Segment May Become Saturated

While some believe the NFP acquisition is going to accelerate growth, I think NFP too has matured and that the middle-market segment is extremely competitive as many players can easily acquire their way into this market. For context, the NFP deal closed and was valued at $13 billion. The press release says,

The acquisition of NFP expands Aon's presence in the large and fast-growing middle-market segment, with more than 7,700 colleagues and capabilities across property and casualty brokerage, benefits consulting, wealth management and retirement plan advisory.

While some may be excited of this deal and expect sustained growth to continue, I remain skeptical as many other competitors can also enter the middle-market segment easily. I view the middle market to be extremely competitive based on price sensitive customers, because a lot of options exist for customers to choose from. Yes, there's a lot of business there but I see a lot of players battling for market share in the future.

For instance, many competitors like Marsh McLennan Agency and Arthur J Gallagher (AJG) have middle market brokerages that can increase their resources and focus on this large and fast growing market. One report suggests that the "middle market...is very segmented. As a result, there is very little concentration of this business". I expect in the future more M&A activity to occur in the middle market space which will eventually result in intense competition and excess profits to be competed away. I personally wouldn't bank on this acquisition being transformational long-term as other large competitors of Aon can do the same.

I remain relatively neutral on this NFP deal because the middle-market segment to me seems like a land-grab for the larger insurance brokers to all tap into. While short-term the NFP deal may be beneficial, it is yet to be seen how the acquisition will perform long-term.

Valuation - $280 Fair Value

I think the stock is roughly fairly valued and will perform in-line with the broader market. Many of the positives from the acquisition and profitable margins are already priced in. So, from here on out, I don't expect that much upside as the stock has already reached peak valuations in my opinion.

The company explains how the NFP deal will grow free cash flow in their earnings call,

The NFP acquisition strengthens our long-term free cash flow outlook with $300 million of incremental free cash flow in 2025 and $600 million in 2026. Over the long term, we would expect to return to our trajectory of double-digit free cash flow growth, driven by operating income growth and a $500 million opportunity in working capital.

Free cash flow TTM was over $3 billion, so assuming a consistent 8% CAGR in free cash flow growth will lead to $4 billion in free cash flow by 2028. Apply a fair 15x multiple to $4 billion in free cash flow gets me $60 billion in market cap. I chose 8% CAGR in free cash flow to be relatively conservative and to account for future competition in the middle-market segment. I chose 15x FCF multiple because it is conservatively below the current FCF multiple of ~20x. Based on pretty conservative assumptions, I think the fair market cap is $60 billion, or around $280 per share fair value.

Risks

The company's acquisition of NFP could fail to give value to shareholders, and it's possible that Aon overpaid. Investors should be careful about management's acquisitions as integration risk and competition could put Aon's purchase at risk of impairment.

Aon mentioned that they're buying back shares, which raised my eyebrows because the stock doesn't look all that cheap today. According to their transcript,

We have a very strong long-term free cash flow outlook for the firm and are confident that share repurchase will continue to remain our highest ROIC opportunity for meaningful ongoing capital allocation over time.

At over 16x EBITDA at around 20x FCF, I remain skeptical if this is actually true. I see the stock as pretty expensive and question whether share repurchase will be the highest ROIC opportunity for Aon going forward. Investors should question in my view whether buying back shares is truly the best use of money as the stock seems rather high.

Economic troubles could result in less demand for benefits and talent consulting services as companies begin hiring freezes and lay off workers to cut costs. Past resilience is no guarantee of future resilience as economic slowdowns may cause clients to hire less, needing less health and wealth solutions for some time.

Hold Aon

I remain neutral and think the NFP acquisition's positives are already priced in. The valuation seems pretty expensive compared to the growth that Aon has delivered. While investors put a lot of faith into management's capital allocation, I question whether buybacks are the best choice. Aon's business remains super profitable but mature, so at this price, I rate shares as a hold.