Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The company has faced major obstacles until last quarter, but those are now behind it. This has led to its share price rising more than 30% this month. Despite the recent rally, shares are down 30% for the year. The company has a market leading product and operates in a large and growing market for dialysis treatment. According to the company's guidance, investors can expect an acceleration in revenue growth accompanied by increasing gross margins in upcoming quarters. However, the company continues to consume a significant amount of cash each quarter, with cash flow break-even expected only in 2027. I believe it is prudent for investors to wait on the sidelines until the business demonstrates that its cash runway is adequate, and it can achieve its cash flow targets.

Company overview

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) is a medical technology company which offers an FDA approved dialysis solution that can be used in hospitals as well as at home. Its primary goals are reducing the cost and complexity of dialysis. Its product, Tablo, is transportable and capable of performing the same functions as a dialysis clinic. Besides this, Tablo also runs a proprietary platform which connects to the cloud and helps in remote monitoring including Electronic medical record (EMR) support. The Tablo product stands out amongst the legacy products that it competes against, as described by CEO Leslie Trigg during the company's Q1 2024 earnings call when she said:

Our most recent data shows that 90%-plus of patients who dialyze at home with Tablo remain on treatment at 90 days. This is a nearly 40% improvement over the 90-day retention rate for the legacy home Hemodialysis Systems as cited in the last USRDS report. Additionally, we continue to see controllable attrition of patients on Tablo remaining in the low-single-digits, which we believe to be well below historical data.

The dialysis market in the US was estimated at close to $36.2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% until 2030. As per its latest quarter, more than 50% of the Outset's revenue is recurring in nature due to selling consumables that need to be replaced after each dialysis procedure. The remaining part of the revenue comes from large capital sales of the company's Tablo product itself.

Recent challenges faced

FDA approval of TabloCart

The company faced a major setback last June when the FDA stated that the company's TabloCart with Prefiltration, an accessory which was launched in Q3 2022, required 510(k) clearance for marketing authorization. This led to drastic revenue declines in subsequent quarters as customers held back on making new orders. However, earlier this month, the FDA cleared this product, which made the company more hopeful of a strong revenue rebound in the second half of this year and sustained revenue growth thereafter.

Cyberattack on Change Healthcare

Due to the cyberattack on Change Healthcare in February, Outset’s customers deferred purchases due to the disruption that had resulted. Nevertheless, now with the issue resolved, orders from customers in April had rebounded to expected levels, according to Outset’s CEO.

Recent business performance

Gross margins have steadily risen despite revenue declines

Created using company data

There is no doubt that the headwinds described above have had a severe impact on revenue growth in recent quarters, with Q1 2024 revenue down 15% year over year as depicted above. With the revenue headwinds now behind it, management has guided for revenue growth in the high-teens annually beginning in 2025. This would imply that the company can reach nearly $250 million in revenue for 2027, by when it also expects its gross margins to be close to 50%. The company's rather ambitious goal of raising its gross margins by as much as 2000 basis points is underpinned by three key factors.

Reduction of costs related to manufacturing its Tablo console as volumes increase. Faster growth in its consumables segment, which has higher margins for the company. Leveraging its current products to offer more services to customers, such as training and repairs.

Restructuring effort has led to lower operating expenses

The company has consumed more than $30 million per quarter on average over the last four quarters, ever since the FDA clearance issue arose. Consequently, during the Q4 2023 earnings call, management detailed their restructuring strategy which led to a significant reduction in the company's research and development costs. The actions taken are estimated to reduce operating expenses by $20 million this year, and up to $100 million in savings cumulatively until 2027. The company expects to reach cash flow break-even in 2027 and expects the current cash balance of $230 million, which includes a $66 term loan to be sufficient till the target is met. The outcome of the strategic actions taken were summarized by Jim Mazzola, Head of Investor Relations during the Q1 2024 earnings call when he said:

As a result of our work to realign our spending and with our anticipated levels of revenue growth and gross margin expansion, we anticipate reaching cash flow breakeven several quarters earlier than previously expected without the need to raise additional capital.

Current valuation leaves room for limited upside

Outset Medical can be tricky to value considering the revenue declines in recent quarters as well as the continued cash burn expected going forward. I therefore think it is most suitable to choose the Price to Sales (P/S) metric to value the company and compare it to peers such as DaVita (DVA) and Baxter International (BAX). Even though its peers operate on slightly different business models, I believe the P/S ratio can give investors a benchmark to value this company.

Created with data from Seeking Alpha

As shown above, it can be seen that the Outset trades at a premium of up to 30% versus its peers. Investors could argue that Outset deserves this premium given its higher revenue growth and gross margins expected going forward. Although this is justified, it is important to recognize that Outset carries significantly higher risks compared to its established peers due to its lack of profitability. Therefore, I find it hard to see much upside from these levels until the company shows strong execution towards meeting its goals.

Catalysts and what investors should be watching

Based on its CEO's comments at the recent BofA Securities Health Care Conference, I believe there are three clear catalysts for the business in the near-term, which I outline below.

The recent FDA approval of TabloCart should lead to revenue growth acceleration in the second half of 2024, with growth rates nearing the company's target in the high-teens. Significant improvement of its gross margin in each quarter going forward should bolster the company's profitability. Potential for Outset to sell its products to skilled nursing facilities, enabling them to serve their patients at their own facilities instead of treating them at a dialysis center. To explain the advantage that Outset brings, its CEO during the recent BofA Securities Health Care Conference said:

When they choose to bring dialysis on-site because that's the model, they are able to avoid cost, which could be $1 million a year, transporting their patients from the Skilled Nursing Facility to a DaVita or to a Fresenius, all that cost goes away.

Risks

Even though the TabloCart has now received FDA approval, the persistent risk remains that future supplementary products added by the company to its core product, may not receive immediate FDA approval, and could once again impact the sales of its products. If the company fails to meet its growth targets, it may not meet its goal of reaching free cash flow break-even before it runs out of cash. This will require the company to seek for other means of financing the business, which could potentially involve a secondary offering.

Outset Medical shares are a Hold

Outset's shares trade at a justifiable premium versus its peers due to its higher expected growth rates and higher margins. There are multiple catalysts that could substantially improve the company's profitability and help it reach cash flow break-even sooner. If these catalysts were to materialize, there could be potential upside from today's share price. Nevertheless, the company is forecasted to consume significant cash each quarter until 2027, and therefore the financial risk for investors is considerably high. I plan to follow the next couple of quarterly earnings reports to evaluate whether the company is executing on significantly reducing its cash burn. Until then, I believe the current risk-reward warrants a Neutral stance towards Outset Medical as an investment.