nicolamargaret

Rithm Capital

Company Web Site

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) is a residential mortgage REIT (mREIT), at least for tax purposes. But it is much more diversified than some other mREITs, many of which simply purchase mortgages. RITM, however, calls itself a global asset manager. Yes, it has investments in mortgages and real estate loans, but it also has a large investment in mortgage service rights (MSRs). Other real estate investments include single family homes, title insurance, appraisals and a mortgage origination platform. So it is really a full-service real estate company.

RITM has clearly been the best performer in the mREIT space over the last couple of years, which have been difficult years for many mREITs. Here is a chart of the price performance of RITM versus other residential mREITs.

Yahoo Finance

As you can see, during this very difficult period, which includes rising interest rates and an inverted yield curve, RITM is the only mREIT whose price is actually up. That is quite a feat for a residential mREIT to have a positive showing in an environment that normally crushes mREITs. So RITM would seem to be very well managed.

And over the last 1 year, RITM has been crushing it versus other mREITs as the chart below shows.

Yahoo Finance

So RITM has generated a 39% gain over the past year, just head and shoulders above the average mREIT.

Although RITM has shown itself to be a very well-managed company, and RITM common shares could do well over the long term, my performance at our service is all about picking undervalued and opportunistic fixed income securities. So let’s take a look at what I believe are 2 very attractive preferred stocks that have been issued by RITM.

2 RITM Preferred Stocks That Will Float Soon

RITM has 4 preferred stocks outstanding, but I am going to focus this article on the 2 that will have their dividends start to float on August 15 of this year, which is a little more than 2.5 months away. The two ticker symbols are RITM-A (NYSE:RITM.PR.A) and RITM-B (NYSE:RITM.PR.B). Let’s look first at a summary of the important details of these 2 preferred stocks.

RITM-B

Last Price $24.91 (stripped price $24.68)

Yield To Call 9.53%

Floating Yield at Current SOFR is 11.38%

Floats on 8/15/2024 at 3 Month SOFR Rate + .26% + 5.64%

Taxation – 20% of dividends tax free for U.S. investors

RITM-A

Last Price $24.97 (stripped price $24.73)

Yield To Call 8.80%

Floating Yield at Current SOFR is 11.52%

Floats on 8/15/2024 at 3 Month SOFR + .26 + 5.80%

Taxation – 20% of dividends tax free for U.S. investors

So we have an interesting and attractive situation with both RITM-A and RITM-B as they both will float in a bit over 2.5 months and at extremely attractive rates if they are not called. If they are called immediately on their call date, at current prices you will earn 9.53% until the call date on RITM-B and 8.80% on RITM-A, so the edge here is to RITM-B. And these are very attractive yields for an investment with a duration of less than 3 months. Certainly beats a 3-month t-bill, although nothing in the market has the safety of a t-bill.

And if these preferred stocks are not called, RITM-A will jump in yield from its current 7.6% to 11.55% and RITM-B will jump from 7.22% to 11.38%. Obviously, these are very high yields. This is why I say that we have a win/win situation here. If these preferreds are called you have made an excellent short-term investment, and if they remain outstanding, you will be receiving an extremely high yield from a good quality company. This is clearly a bargain yield.

Normally, I would expect RITM-A and RITM-B to be called given the very high yields that RITM will have to pay on these preferred stocks. However, mREIT floaters from NLY, AGNC, CIM and CHMI have not been called despite providing double-digit yields to investors. CHMI-B remains uncalled despite having an 11.36% current yield. So I wouldn’t be very surprised if these are not called, given the past history of leaving REIT preferred floaters outstanding. In fact, I am not aware of any floating rate preferred that has been called by an mREIT.

Safety

I think that the preferred stocks from RITM have a fairly high level of safety for the following reasons.

Most importantly is that they have excellent management. They have proven that they can survive and thrive through what has been a very tough environment for mREITs. There is nothing like a real live test of a company’s ability to handle a tough economic environment, for mREITs in terms of how they might handle future tough environments. And of course, they made it through the sharpest decline I have seen, which was the big COVID sell off. The company has a lot of diversification in their portfolio. Their large MSR holdings should be very stable in this higher interest rate environment. Mortgage prepayments are the enemy of MSRs and in this environment, nobody is refinancing their mortgages. Most people have mortgages at much lower interest rates, as most people either purchased their homes during the zero interest rate environment or refinanced their mortgages to take advantage of the very low rates. People will be hanging on to their current low-interest mortgages for dear life. And I like their single family home business, as there seems to be a great appetite from private equity to purchase single family homes for rentals. And regardless of how you feel about the flood of immigrants entering the U.S., this has to be a positive for the residential real estate market. And their mortgage origination business is one that can be downsized fairly quickly in a poor market, as cutting costs is quite easy. Their balance sheet leverage is very reasonable for an mREIT, especially one that I consider safer due to its greater diversification and better management than other mREITs. Leverage is currently less than 83% which may sound high, but for the mREIT sector it is very reasonable and certainly lower than many other mREITs.

Taxation

Being a profitable mREIT means that the dividends paid on the RITM preferred stocks will be classified as Section 199A dividends. So for U.S. investors, this means that 20% of your dividends will be tax-free. Certainly, it is your after-tax return that really matters, so it is nice to know that not only do RITM-A and RITM-B offer potentially very high yields, but that their after-tax yields will also be very strong.

Summary/Conclusion

RITM Capital has shown itself to be a very well managed mREIT, at least judging by the huge outperformance of its common stock relative to other companies in the sector in recent times. Good management, plus a reasonable balance sheet and a high degree of diversification, makes RITM preferred stocks look very undervalued given their prospective high yields.

RITM-B will either provide you a very high yielding short-term investment with its 9.53% yield to call (YTC) should it be called on August 15th of this year. And if it is not called, the current yield will jump from 7.22% to 11.38% at its current price.

RITM-A is callable on the same date as RITM-B and at its current price offers an 8.8% YTC. And if not called, the yield will jump to 11.55%.

Given that no other high-yielding floating rate mREIT preferred stock has been called, that I know of, there is a real chance that these 2 RITM preferred stocks will become huge dividend payers after August 15th. If only one of these is called, it will almost certainly be RITM-A, but it is much more likely that either neither will be called or both will be called.