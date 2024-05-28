EyeMark

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT), established in 1986 and headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, is a healthcare REIT that invests in and leases healthcare and human service-related facilities

I covered this REIT back in January where I rated it a hold mainly because it was fairly valued. Since then, it has fallen by ~15% and more recent results suggest an improvement over the recent past. As a result, the dividend yield is higher and the shares are trading below NAV.

Portfolio

As of May 1, 2024, the REIT had 76 RE investments that consisted of:

6 hospital facilities

4 free-standing emergency departments

60 MOBs (medical office buildings)

4 preschool and childcare centers

1 vacant specialty facility

1 vacant land parcel

The property portfolio is well diversified from a geographical perspective, but we need to note that it primarily consists of MOBs:

According to JLL, MOB transaction activity has been slow early in 2024, but it expects activity to increase throughout the year. Moreover, the supply/demand dynamic is in favor of MOB owners as construction starts remain slow and fundamentals remain strong; as a result, higher occupancy and rental rate growth can be growth drivers for REITs like Universal Health Realty. But a more relevant growth driver for this REIT is the continuing population growth that Sunbelt markets have been enjoying lately.

Performance

In my last article on the REIT, I suggested that the last 10 years have been good to it in terms of revenue and FFO growth, but the more recent results have been indicating slower revenue growth and a decrease in FFO:

Based on the latest quarterly report, revenue and FFO annualized are 10.86% higher and 7.97% lower, respectively, than their corresponding average annual figures from the last 3 fiscal years.

Based on the latest quarterly results, things look better though. Rental revenue and FFO annualized suggest increases of 10.33% and 3.23%, respectively, over the corresponding 3-year average figures. NOI also indicates an 11.25% growth on an annualized basis. It's worth noting that on a YoY basis, FFO increased in the last quarter by $1 million to $12.4 (+8%) thanks to the higher net income and lower depreciation/amortization expenses.

Now, with 13% of its properties vacant, the REIT has a lot of room for improvement (no pun intended), but as we said, the supply/demand dynamic for MOBs is in favor of UHT as well as the population growth in the Sunbelt region, so I believe occupancy will increase in the long term. With leases that represent 40% of the total sqft expiring in the next 3 years, rental revenue can enjoy some more growth from the increased leasing spreads.

Of course, the occupancy here is low and well below the national rate of 92.8% for MOBs. But while such high vacancy and a large portion of leases expiring in the short- to mid term are usually problematic, they can represent opportunities for growth if the market outlook is good, as in this case.

Leverage & Liquidity

Of course, it's important for the REIT to be conservatively financed and highly liquid to capitalize on emerging opportunities. Fortunately, UHT is not too leveraged and its Debt/EBITDA ratio is quite low:

Data by YCharts

During the last quarter, interest coverage was a bit lower than it was in 1Q23 (3.89x) but still high at 3.57x.

Moreover, all of the mortgages are non-recourse and 37.6% of them matured last month, in April. The rate was fixed at 4.03% so it's possible that the rate will be a bit higher. In any case, the mortgages represent a very small amount of the long-term debt (8.87%) for this to have a significant impact on interest expenses.

What has caught my eye is the credit facility loan that represents the rest of the long-term debt because it matures in 2025; under the agreement, UHT can extend the maturity date for 2 more six-month periods, however. And if interest rates have indeed peaked, that would imply that the interest expense has reached a peak too, as the majority of the debt (credit facility) has a variable rate.

Dividend & Valuation

UHT currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share, resulting in a forward yield of 7.82%. While the 81.30% payout ratio is a bit high, the past payment record indicates a determination to keep increasing it throughout the years:

Seeking Alpha

The yield also reflects good value compared to the 10-year historical average of 4.57%.

Seeking Alpha

Moreover, since I last covered UHT the price fell by ~15%, and as a result, it is now trading at an implied cap rate of 7.18% while it previously traded at a ~6% implied cap rate which is more or less what the cap rate for MOBs have been lately [source]. Assuming that the average cap rate is more appropriate here, NAV per share is $48.66, representing a 30.32% upside to the current price.

You should know that ~$50 per share is not unfamiliar territory for the stock price; on the contrary, it managed to reach $120 before it started falling in 2020:

Data by YCharts

But I wouldn't hold the stock past ~$50 unless profitability improves significantly. For this reason, this is not a long-term opportunity, but it seems too cheap to ignore at the same time.

Risks

The primary risk that concerns me here is a potential dividend cut or suspension, as this would probably have a more serious effect on the stock price when many investors could be keeping UHT shares for the income. While I have no reason to think that FFO will decrease, the payout ratio is high enough for the coverage to become inadequate if it starts decreasing.

There is also an opportunity risk here because we don't know when the MOB market fundamentals are going to be recognized by the market. Also, interest rates are yet to come down, and we may not see a decline in 2024.

Last, bear in mind that NAV here is primarily based on what I believe the REIT's properties are worth these days, but I have based this on past cap rates and I assume interest rates are not going to increase. While the market outlook suggests it's unlikely for cap rates to expand more, higher interest rates may be the catalyst for them to increase, no matter how unlikely we think that is to happen.

Verdict

Overall, I believe that the dividend yield here is attractive, and the discount is substantial enough for me to rate UHT a buy. Again, I don't believe that the price it reached back in 2020 would be reasonable today; it's a good idea to monitor this as it approaches ~$50 to $60 because I don't have a thesis for why a substantial premium to NAV is deserved for now. If it exceeds that range, I will have to revisit UHT.

What do you think? Do you own this REIT or intend to? Let me know and I'll get back to you soon. Also, please leave a comment if you found this post useful; it means a lot! Thank you for reading.