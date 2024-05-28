Jeremy Poland

Africa Oil Corporation (OTCMKTS: OTCPK:AOIFF) is a small-cap oil company, with a market capitalization of $800 million. The company has worked to steadily improve its balance sheet, ditching its original Kenyan asset that struggled to move towards completion, and acquiring Prime Oil and Gas along with numerous other exploratory stakes.

As we'll see throughout this article, despite recent share price weakness, the company has both strong current cash flow and numerous catalysts.

Follow Up

We last discussed the company prior to its most recent earnings, which the company just announced.

Since then, the company has announced relatively modest earnings, from its side, influenced by the fact that it did not receive any dividends from Prime Oil and Gas during the quarter. However, as we'll see throughout this article, the company has continued to focus on shareholder returns, especially through buybacks, while expanding its overall assets.

The company's earnings, combined with its strong cash flow, and exciting long-term assets, help support the thesis for a long-term investment.

Africa Oil and Gas Developments

The company was completely reoriented roughly a year ago, and since then, it has focused on new developments.

The company has increased its operating working interest in the Orange Basin in South Africa, and participated in a $40m equity placement by Impact. The company also recently implemented a strategic farm down agreement for Impact's blocks in Namibia. It's achieved farmouts for its most exciting assets, and it's made an offer to purchase an additional 8% of Impact.

The company is de-risking its growth profile. Its maintained base dividend and NCIB share buyback program will enable strong shareholder returns as it continues to chase growth opportunities.

Africa Oil and Gas Nigeria

Africa Oil Corporation is working to expand in Nigeria, with Preowei, a low-risk development project.

The company has continued to drill additional infill wells in Egina, with more than 5k barrels / day of production and additional 4D seismic. In Akpo, the company has continued to test better than expected results, with the potential to pass 7k barrels / day after re-start. In Preowei, the company is expecting a potential 2027 start-up with >65k barrels / day in peak production.

That will help to maintain the asset for the long-term, with continued production and shareholder returns.

Africa Oil Corporation Namibia

Among the company's most significant assets, is the Venus discovery in Namibia, which is being developed by TotalEnergies.

The asset is expected to have 1-2 billion barrels, and TotalEnergies CEO is expecting to explore. The potential upside is billions of additional barrels and the company has numerous catalysts for growth. Ongoing operations are continuing with 3D seismic, and we expect a development to come online here before the end of the decade.

Africa Oil Corporation is working to expand its stake, and TotalEnergies is looking to do the same. We are excited to see how the asset turns out and the farmout agreement will be a strong benefit.

Africa Oil Corporation Financial Picture

Africa Oil Corporation expects to utilize its financials to be able to drive substantial shareholder returns.

The company had barely any net income, with no dividends from Prime Oil and Gas. However, Prime Oil and Gas still had more than $80 million in CFFO for the quarter and almost $100 million in EBITDAX. Africa Oil Corporation still has an almost $200 million cash balance, and counting Prime Oil and Gas, the combined net debt is just a hair under $50 million.

The company spent $25 million in shareholder returns for the quarter, counting dividends and share buybacks. That means double-digit shareholder returns through dividends and share buybacks. The company has a dividend that it can comfortably afford. We expect future quarters to continue to have strong net cash generation and dividends from Prime Oil and Gas.

The above highlights Africa Oil Corporation's goals. The company plans to maintain leverage at <1.0x and its dividend is ~3% annualized. The company has a strong cash buffer as it continues to invest and it plans to re-finance Prime Oil and Gas' debt, which will substantially help its balance sheet. The company is well positioned here.

After that, the company plans to continue chasing organic growth. The company is looking for short-duration production for the next several years, and plans to have development in Namibia and South Africa, with fully funded carries, that will continue through the end of the decade. The company is planning to mostly maintain its dividend with potential special dividends.

We'd like to see the company chase share buybacks as it continues to ramp up production to generate long-term returns.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is that Africa Oil Corporation needs to continue finding new sources of production and development them in a world where climate change is a massive risk. That's a risky proposition, and its ability to continue driving shareholder returns remains a risk worth paying close attention to.

Conclusion

Africa Oil Corporation has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company has seen its share price punished, however, as small-cap oil companies have been punished more than larger companies. That, combined with Brent just a hair over $80 / barrel, means that Africa Oil Corporation continues to generate substantial shareholder returns despite the market punishment.

The company has numerous incredibly exciting assets worth paying close attention to. Not only are the company's existing assets generating strong cash flow, but the company has numerous assets that could startup over the next several years. That could help generate substantial shareholder returns with dividends and buybacks, making Africa Oil Corporation a valuable investment.

