Dear readers/followers,

You may recall my last article on Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP), an article which you can find here. In that piece, I retained my positive rating on the company, called it a "BUY" and even bought a few more shares in connection with this. As you can see, the company managed a decent performance since that time.

Seeking Alpha KDP performance

In this article, I'll provide an update for KDP and see where the company could go from here. I own a number of beverage businesses In my portfolio, and honestly, many of them have substantially outperformed. The most recent example of this I consider worth mentioning is Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE), where I have managed to "score" a triple-digit TSR over what I consider a relatively short period of time.

That's really the heart of my strategy. Working the medium to long-term potentials with a "value edge". I do this internationally - not just in the US.

For this article, let's look at KDP and what investors could "get" by investing here.

Keurig Dr Pepper - Plenty to like after the last set of results

As you might expect from seeing the company's share price movement since my last article, the company has done rather well for itself. KDP remains a play between your traditional soft drinks and carbonated drinks, but also has a very heavy coffee focus. I like these two things, though I understand the challenges associated with both and what could happen with the company here.

Generally speaking, I believe Keurig Dr Pepper to be an undervalued beverage company with potential for growth, particularly in the coffee sector. However, broadly speaking, KDP faces challenges in the competitive coffee market, especially against giants like Nestlé, but remains a strong player in the soda and soft drink space.

That's sort of what we have to look at here. In my last article, the company had "crashed". Now it's up.

So what's happening here?

Net sales for 1Q24, which by the way was reported in late April, saw a rise well beyond the expected levels with progress made in several key growth segments. A large part of the upward push was the fact that KDP also bought back more shares than ever during a single quarter - 38M shares worth during that single quarter alone.

The company also recruited and introduced a new CEO, which is a big thing, no matter what company you're running or looking at.

KDP IR (KDP IR)

Net sales accelerated by 3% in Q1. That was the beat. There was a strong momentum, both nationally and internationally, and the company saw meaningful progress in the coffee segment - meaning in this case both volume growth and continued margin recovery. Over $1.4B was returned to shareholders through both buybacks and dividends, which is of course beyond small.

More importantly, what I like to see - significant gross margin expansion, which tells me the company is doing things "right".

The company is also expecting some benefits from 2H24 product launches and product launch effects.

KDP IR (KDP IR)

That's for refreshment beverages. For coffee, the upside includes moderation in shipment declines. Keurig is recovering. Market share trends are also improving for the company, and new brands are added to the so-called "Keurig Ecosystem", hopefully getting more consumers access to the products the company offers.

This includes the following brands - most of which I have never heard about, but which I have put on my list to taste.

KDP IR (KDP IR)

The obvious exception is Lavazza - the fact that this brand is now part of the ecosystem is a huge thing for Coffee lovers - Lavazza is one of the few coffee bean brands that I will consider for my own espressos and latte products that I make at home.

There's also the brand's international segment, which saw significant positives during the quarter. Good sales growth, new partnerships and good overall momentum - though the international segment will likely continue to play second fiddle to something like Nespresso for some time. Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) is simply too entrenched and too ubiquitous to be dislodged in Europe by Keurig - though I, for one, certainly welcome the competition, and when the machines and their pods arrive here in a competitive or major way, I will be one of the first buyers to try them out properly. I currently run a Nespresso system when I am traveling and working remotely long-term.

The appeal I continue to see in KDP is based on the combination of beverages, and coffee specifically. The brands may not be as well-known in the EU or the rest of the world, but they are great products and great drinks. Moreover, this company has good management.

KDP IR (KDP IR)

What's more, the company expects growth to continue. For the 2024E fiscal, KDP expects sales growth in the high 2-3% with a 17%+ recovery in operating income and more than an 11% increase in company EPS. If this were to materialize, I do not believe it strange to expect the share price to follow suit.

What's more, current forecast expectations from analysts do not stop at a high single-digit or low double-digit annual EPS growth, but above 6% per year for the next few years (Paywalled F.A.S.T Graphs link). If this were to materialize, I do not believe it strange in the least for the company to trade more alongside some of the larger competition here, which would obviously include PepsiCo (PEP) and Coca-Cola (KO). These trade at substantially higher premia than this company does, and we might see some premium normalization here over the next 6-8 months.

KDP currently yields around 2.52%, which isn't great, but also not terrible given company quality. The IG rating remains at a flat BBB, but the company really doesn't aim for more than that either, to my knowledge. It's solid, and I see no fundamental risk. Taking on Nestle will, of course, require the company not only to dig deep in its coffers but also elsewhere - and in terms of market cap, this idea might be laughable given $46B for KDP (which isn't small by any measure) and the AA-rated 236B CHF+ monolith that is Nestle S.A, - and that's not even mentioning their international dominance.

To be honest, comparing the two (Nestle and Keurig), Nestle is also a very compelling investment to consider - but both of them have an upside here.

I give you the following valuation consideration for Keurig Dr Pepper as things stand now - and I do expect the company to see further upside this year, which is why I am invested and may invest more in the near future.

Keurig Dr Pepper - Plenty to like about a double-digit upside, my lower PT made sense

I lowered my price target in my last article, which really goes to show you how particular I am about the upsides I look for. We've seen the recovery from the lowest of the low when it comes to KDP here, and my last share price of $38/share still makes a whole lot of sense given the current share price of around $34/share.

KDP has gone from being quite overvalued for several years, meaning a valuation of over 22x P/E, to being undervalued not only in the soda/beverage space but also undervalued in consumer durables overall. With less than 35% long-term debt to capital, the company is in a very conservative position and with a good long-term upside, despite what I would consider a quite meager yield.

There are a few ways to play, and to view this company and where it could go or might go. However, it does come down to what sort of premium you apply to KDP in the next few years based on a 7-8% growth rate. Because this growth rate is actually a bit higher than most companies in the sector - KO is being forecasted below 6.8% per year, and PEP is below 8%, though in the same sort of "height", I do not believe it makes sense that KDP is being treated so much different here.

Both KO and PEP are well beyond 20x P/E, and with averages over 25x P/E. KDP trades at 18.5x and an average of 22.7x. I would say that this 22.5x, or roughly at that level, is a valuation that is justified here. It also marks the 5-year average for this company.

If we assume that this is accurate or indicative, then you could count on an annualized upside of over 18% per year until 2026E.

F.A.S.T Graphs KDP Upside (F.A.S.T Graphs KDP Upside)

And because what I am looking for in my investments is that 15% annualized "edge", which outperforms the market on average - this is good enough for me. If I can get this upside conservatively again and again and can realize it over time, I can both grow my capital at an impressive rate above market, and I can also earn a substantial amount of dividends in the meantime, while above all, staying very safe, given that what we are ultimately talking about here is one of the largest soft drink businesses in all of the US.

So, do I think KDP is still a "BUY" here?

Yes, I do. The company is still compelling, and I am not shifting my PT at this time. $38/share is still my target, and that gives us an upside in the double-digits here - although just barely. It's not far off from being legitimately in a position where I would consider other businesses far more interesting in terms of valuation.

But, you also have to remember - that this is coffee and other soft drinks. There's a lot to like about that, and a lot of stability in that.

Despite the lower yield and the compressed valuation upside, I still like KDP here, and I, therefore, consider it to be a "BUY".

Thesis

KDP is a fundamentally appealing coffee and soft drink company, with an appealing portfolio of waters, teas, beverages, and coffee systems beloved by many and #1 on the market. Fundamentally, the company is very attractive.

KDP is one of the more attractive BUYs in the entire sector given its lower valuation not only in P/E multiple, but also in sales, EBITDA, and EBIT when compared to some of its closest peers.

I give the company a $38/share price target and start out watching KDP with a "Buy", as I say the company is currently heavily undervalued even if we do consider it likely to see further pressure and not as much growth as initially expected. It's still at a discount to peers, and with a double-digit upside.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them.

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

I'm not lowering my price target, nor raising it at this time. It's $38/share, and I view this as being the "right" target for KDP here.