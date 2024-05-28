SDI Productions

With a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) it's certainly not the largest bank that I have analyzed. But it's also far from the smallest. Back in the middle of November of last year, I ended up rating the company a ‘hold’ to reflect my view at the time that shares would be unlikely to outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. This conclusion was based on how shares were priced and recent weakness/volatility that the institution had experienced leading up to that point.

Unfortunately, the market did not agree with my assessment. Since publishing that article, shares have spiked 26.9%. That's comfortably above the 16.1% move higher seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time. This increase definitely took me by surprise. To be fair, there are some positive aspects of the company that deserve attention. Notably, the value of deposits, loans, and securities, have all continued to increase. Shares are also toward the cheaper end of the spectrum compared to similar firms on a price to book basis. But there's also a lot to dislike as well, such as a stock that is pricey relative to earnings, low quality assets, and weakening on its top and bottom lines. In the long run, I think that my ‘hold’ rating will prove to be correct. In fact, if shares keep appreciating, it may not take long before I downgrade the stock further to a ‘sell’.

Recent results have been mixed

Fundamentally speaking, Popular has certainly been something of a mixed bag lately. Consider financial performance for the 2023 fiscal year as an example. Net interest income came in for the year at $1.92 billion. That is down slightly from the $2.08 billion generated one year earlier. A slight worsening of the company's net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis from 3.46% to 3.31% is partially responsible for this. But the bigger concern was a much larger provision for credit losses that the bank incurred last year compared to the year prior. This number came in at $208.6 million. That dwarfs the $83 million reported for 2022.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Non-interest income, however, took quite a beating, plummeting from $897.1 million to $650.7 million. This was driven in part by a plunge in other non-interest income from $861.8 million to $622.2 million. This decline was driven almost entirely by a $257.7 million gain on some transactions that the company incurred in 2022. This, combined with the weakness in net interest income, was instrumental in pushing net profits down from $1.10 billion last year to $539.9 million this year. Another contributor to that decline was a rise in expenses. Personnel costs, for instance, rose from $719.8 million to $778 million. All other operating expenses combined grew from $1.03 billion to $1.12 billion.

You can see continued weakness when looking at the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same time of 2023. Net interest income dipped from $484 million to $478.1 million. It is true that the institution saw an improvement in non-interest income from $162 million to $163.8 million. But when you factor in the net interest income decline with higher operating expenses, net profits fell from $158.6 million to $102.9 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

All things considered, this was a net negative for the company. But there was a bright spot. Deposits have been challenged in the current environment because of high interest rates and concerns over the stability of the banking sector. The good news for shareholders is that deposits totaled $63.81 billion in the first quarter of 2024. This was up from the $63.62 billion reported at the end of last year, and it stacked up nicely against the $61.23 billion in deposits that the bank ended 2022 with. Another increase came with the value of loans. They grew from $31.36 billion in 2022 to $34.34 billion last year. Today, they stand at about $34.38 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Also on the rise has been the value of securities. Even though we saw a decline from $26.35 billion in 2022 to $24.92 billion last year, that drop was short term in nature. By the end of the first quarter of this year, securities had risen to $26.09 billion. But this is not to say that every metric improved. Cash and cash equivalents fell from $7.42 billion at the end of 2023 to $6.25 billion at the end of the first quarter this year. Fortunately, there was some upside to these declines. At the end of 2022, the bank had $1.40 billion in debt. That number dropped to $1.08 billion last year before dipping down further to $1.03 billion in the first quarter of this year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

While the income statement is certainly a net negative for investors, I would say that the positive aspects of the balance sheet more or less counter this. But there are other things we need to pay attention to. For instance, we need to see how cheap shares are. As the chart above illustrates, Popular is trading at a price to earnings multiple of 12.2. That same chart compares it to five similar banks. Four of those are cheaper than it is. I then compared our prospect to the same five firms in the chart below, using both the price to book approach and the price to tangible book approach. In the price to book scenario, four of the five companies ended up being cheaper than it. But this number drops to two of the five when using the price to tangible book approach.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The fact that two of the three valuation approaches make Popular look expensive compared to similar firms is not awe inspiring. It's certainly not confidence inducing. But this can be justified if we have an institution that has high quality assets. Unfortunately, this doesn't appear to be the case right now. In the first chart below, you can see the return on assets, not only for Popular, but also for the same five firms that I compared it to already. Our candidate ended up being at the bottom of the list. In the subsequent chart, I did the same thing using the return on equity of each institution. But once again, Popular ended up being the worst of the group.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

As much as I would love to see Popular stand out as a phenomenal opportunity, the numbers just don't seem to support this. We do see some positive things, such as deposits, securities, and loans, all growing. The firm looks cheap on a price to tangible book basis. But when you look at recent financial performance from a revenue and profit perspective, the decline in cash, how shares are priced relative to earnings and book value, and the overall asset quality of the institution, it looks to be nothing more than a mediocre opportunity right now. Given these factors, I believe that a ‘hold’ rating makes the most sense.