In 2001, the Oakland Athletics baseball team was devastated by their loss to the New York Yankees. In 2002, their general manager, Billy Beane, had to desperately come up with a new team to be able to replace many stars who were leaving. The problem was that the Oakland A's had a very small budget compared to many large Major League Baseball teams. What Billy Beane ended up doing became the focus of a book (Moneyball: The Art Of Winning An Unfair Game) and, eventually, a movie starring Brad Pitt (Moneyball). Billy Beane decided to take an unorthodox approach and apply mathematics to his baseball team roster. He wasn't looking for individual star power or the standard way where Scouts would have a "feeling" about the player. Instead, he applied strict mathematics to try and come up with a team that would be able to generate the necessary number of runs to be able to win a majority of baseball games. To do this, he ended up assembling a ragtag team on his roster filled with rejects that others were unwilling to hire. Thus, he was able to get them at a steal of a price. The Oakland A's, after taking some time to gel together, ended up having a phenomenal season and catching the attention of many other teams with larger budgets. Today, Billy Beane's method of building a baseball team is something that even the biggest teams are following. He wasn't interested in star players who could hit home runs all the time; he was more focused on singles and doubles.

When it comes to the market, a lot of investors get enamored by the big stars that shine in the constellation of the investing universe. People get so focused on individual big names, thinking that these individual holdings can propel them to new levels of wealth, and in some cases, they might. But when it comes to being an income investor, I'm more interested in getting those singles, doubles, and base hits because, that way, my portfolio will continuously provide me with a growing stream of income.

Today, I want to take a look at a commercial real estate REIT and its latest quarter. The previous quarter was a disaster, much like Billy Beane's Oakland A's loss to the New York Yankees. This quarter, they've hit a base run, and I'm happy to be collecting a high yield and receiving an abundant flow of dividends from them as they continue to move forward with success.

Let's take a deeper dive in!

Base Hits Bring Big Income

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE), yielding 15.3%, is a REIT focused on origination loans tied to commercial real estate as well as holding a diversified portfolio of this loan type. If you remember, earnings for Q4 2023 were outright bad. ACRE was faced with numerous defaults, a substantial reduction in cash flow, and significant capital tied up in non-performing assets. As a result, ACRE decided to cut its dividend, saw a decline in book value, and the share price followed. The silver lining is that ACRE continued to have a solid balance sheet with leverage of only 1.9x debt/equity, which means that the negative impacts are more of a near-term earnings situation rather than a threat to permanently impair ACRE's balance sheet.

If Q4 2023 was a strike-out, Q1 2024 was a base hit. ACRE worked through some of its problem properties, realizing some losses that were already reserved, and its distributable earnings, excluding realized losses, were up to $0.22 (vs. $0.20 in Q4 2023). It is still a little shy of the dividend. However, ACRE declared a $0.25 for Q2, and management believes it will be covered in Q2.

What happens when a borrower stops paying interest is that the earnings disappear immediately, but ACRE is still paying interest on the portion of debt used to leverage that loan. When ACRE is able to resolve that loan, it is recovering some of the capital, even if it is realizing a loss. That capital is either redeployed or used to pay off ACRE's debt, bringing in new income or reducing interest expense - either of which will improve earnings. In Q1, management opted to reduce debt and maintain a 1.9x debt/equity leverage ratio. Source

ACRE Q1 2024 Presentation

During the quarter, ACRE reduced the amount of its non-accrual loans from $425 million to $292 million, about a 32% reduction in a single quarter, which is a really strong pace.

ACRE Q1 2024 Presentation

The pace of resolutions will be lumpy, as each loan has to be addressed on its own.

Currently, ACRE has eight loans with a risk rating of 4 or 5, which make up the bulk of ACRE's CECL (Current Expected Credit Loss) reserve. As those loans are resolved, ACRE will realize losses but also increase cash flow as their capital is put into productive assets or towards paying off debt. On the earnings call, management directly addressed three of the risk 4/5 rated loans that they expect to resolve in Q2 or early Q3. One is a multifamily property in Texas that they expect will be sold, and two are office properties that ACRE is in the process of foreclosing on. One of the properties is cash-flow positive at the property level, so it will add to earnings as soon as ACRE gets through the legal process.

It can get confusing because ACRE reports two book values - one including CECL, which is $11.04, and the other excluding CECL, which is $13.63. The difference between them is the size of the CECL reserve, which is separated into two parts: general CECL and specific CECL.

General CECL is an amount determined by models to be the average credit loss ACRE can expect, given current economic conditions. These models factor in interest rates, market default rates, projected economic growth, and various other economic factors in an attempt to predict default rates.

Specific CECL is an amount that is predicted based on a particular loan. This will be an amount of credit loss that is predicted by ACRE when a specific loan starts having problems. ACRE might have an appraisal of the collateral done, or might update this number to reflect anticipated losses based on negotiations with the borrower.

In short, "general" CECL is an estimate based on models of macro conditions. "specific" CECL is an estimate based on known issues with a specific property.

In Q1, ACRE's specific CECL declined by $42 million. This was due to realized losses on loans where a specific CECL reserve was previously recorded. However, at the same time, ACRE's general CECL increased by $20 million due to a further slowdown in the economy and the outlook that interest rates would remain "higher for longer," which puts pressure on borrowers.

ACRE Q1 2024 Presentation

This is why we saw both of ACRE's book values decline from Q4. Book value before CECL declined from $14.57 to $13.63 as a result of realized losses. Book value after CECL declined from $11.56 to $11.04, with the increase in general CECL playing the largest role.

Is ACRE's book value going to go down in Q2? Book value before CECL certainly will, as we know that ACRE intends to realize some of those losses that are already recorded in CECL. Book value after CECL is less clear. It will greatly depend on macro conditions. If the economy improves and/or the outlook is for lower interest rates, then that number could stay the same or even go up. If macro conditions deteriorate, we could see larger reserves taken.

On the cash flow side, we expect ACRE's distributable earnings to exceed $0.25/quarter by the end of the first half. On the earnings call, management discussed a desire to go on the offensive, leverage up, and take advantage of high spreads. They are in negotiations with their lenders to ensure that they have access to capital to fund expansion without risking their flexibility to manage the remaining distressed loans in their portfolio.

We expect that by year-end, ACRE will have worked through the distressed loans in its portfolio, book value will be more stable, and distributable earnings will exceed the current dividend. We do not expect management to be in a hurry to raise the dividend, as they will likely want to retain some capital in 2024 and 2025 to help recover some of the realized losses.

Q1 was a base hit; for Q2, we expect another base hit. It will probably be Q3/Q4 before we can expect a reasonable possibility for a home-run type of quarter.

Conclusion

At the end of the year, I want to be able to look back and see that my income has continued to grow from the investments that I've held in my portfolio. My portfolio is a success if it generates a positive return and generates positive income growth year-over-year. This is partially aided by the fact that I reinvest 25% of all the dividends that come into my portfolio to help its balance and its income stream grow. This is what I call the rule of 25 within my unique Income Method. I don't need to have the most exciting holdings to be able to generate an outstanding income stream. You can generate a lot of material riches by simply investing in a passive market in ETF and letting it ride the various ebbs and flows of the market. However, for most retirees who need an income stream to cover their expenses, a passive market ETF falls short in its ability to deliver reliable income. Most of us don't want to have to liquidate our savings to be able to pay our power bills. Instead, my dream for each and every one of us in retirement is for our portfolio to pay our way through retirement and leave us room to be able to enjoy the best things that life has to offer. You don't need to hit home runs to be able to do that. You simply need to be able to win baseball games.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.