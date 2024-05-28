Midstream/MLPs: AI Adds To Positive Natural Gas Outlook

Summary

  • The recent growth in artificial intelligence (AI) is creating increased demand for data centers, which operate facilities with servers and other equipment that are part of the internet’s infrastructure.
  • AI model training and running are energy-intensive processes and add significantly to the electricity needs of data centers, despite usage of renewable energy and progress to make processes more efficient.
  • As power demand growth from data centers outpaces renewable energy growth, midstream companies and utility providers are forecasting that more natural gas will be needed for power generation.

Business financial Economic Recession of Oil and Gas Industrial Sector From Coronavirus Covid-19, Global Stock Investment Downturn of Fuel Energy Oil/Gas Industry. Corona Virus Epidemic Crisis, Financial Economy

primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

Originally posted on April 30, 2024

The positive long-term outlook for US natural gas has largely centered on abundant domestic resources and growing demand domestically and overseas. Specifically, domestic natural gas demand is set to increase over

