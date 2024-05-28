SentinelOne Q1 Earnings Preview: Growth Momentum, Despite Peer Pressure

J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment thesis

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) is set to report the earnings report of their first quarter of FY25 on Thursday, May 30, 2024, after markets close business for the day. This will be an interesting report to review from the maker of endpoint protection cybersecurity products since I have noticed mixed sentiment emerging from different corners of the cybersecurity market so far in 2024.

There are two main questions I have as SentinelOne heads into its first quarter earnings report this week:

More than delivering a beat-and-raise-style earnings report in Q1, I will be looking to see if SentinelOne’s management can set expectations that can compete with those set by its larger peer, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). Is there room for SentinelOne’s management to upgrade their profitability outlook for FY25?

Based on my visibility of their current growth rates and future expectations, I still believe SentinelOne can maintain growth momentum and has upside as the company heads into its earnings report.

However, I have lowered my targets, as detailed in my valuation model below.

SentinelOne grew faster than my Q4 expectations

In my February coverage of SentinelOne, I outlined how the company has been successfully winning customers in the larger enterprise segment. In that note, I specifically mentioned the “surge in demand from larger enterprise customers for its Security Information and Event Management [SIEM] solutions.” SentinelOne launched special Commercial and Enterprise bundles to address that specific demand.

In the Q4 FY24 earnings report, I noted that some of that momentum continued among its larger customers that were contributing +$100k in ARR to the company, albeit at a marginally slower pace at 30% y/y as noted in Exhibit A below.

Exhibit A: SentinelOne’s larger customer continues to grow as NRR stabilizes (Company sources)

At the same time, the company’s NRR metric, as shown in Exhibit A, stabilizes at the 115% mark, a strong retention metric that keeps SentinelOne among some of the top-shelf cloud software growth companies such as Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), and its direct peer, CrowdStrike. The company also reported revenue in Q4 growing 38% y/y while ARR was still tracking marginally higher growth rates, as seen in Exhibit B below. For the full year FY24, SentinelOne’s revenue grew 47.1% y/y to $621.2 million, higher than the ~46% annual growth I was expecting.

Exhibit B: SentinelOne’s Q4 revenue grew 38% while ARR grew 39% (Company sources)

Mixed cybersecurity spend trends, cloud the outlook

Unfortunately, I was marginally disappointed with the ARR growth rates that SentinelOne posted last quarter, especially when I note that CrowdStrike’s ARR re-accelerated last quarter. As seen in Exhibit C below, CrowdStrike posted 48% y/y growth versus SentinelOne’s 39% y/y growth. In addition, SentinelOne’s management guided for FY25 revenues in the range of $812–818 million, at my previous expectations but marginally under the ~$817 million that markets were expecting.

Exhibit C: CrowdStrike’s ARR grows faster than SentinelOne’s ARR last quarter (Company's sources)

Part of this reason, in my opinion, is that the entire EPP market (Endpoint Protection Platforms) is expected to slow further to ~17% through 2027. CrowdStrike revealed for the first time on their Q4 earnings call how they were benefiting from higher growth in the non-endpoint market as ARR from their Falcon Identity Protection product and their Falcon SIEM products doubled y/y to $850 million.

In contrast to that, SentinelOne’s management said this in their last earnings call:

We still see ample growth in endpoint, but we're definitely developing our emerging capabilities. And I think you can see the proportion of the emerging capabilities contribution to revenue is pretty much on par with our peers even though obviously on a different scale.

Management indicated they were continuing to focus on the EPP market which may have been slightly different from what markets were expecting after commentary from CrowdStrike's management. Therefore, the market’s pessimistic reaction to SentinelOne’s Q4 report was clearly stemming from a combination of performance factors demonstrated by its peers.

At the same time, one of SentinelOne’s legacy peers, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW), has been very vocal about spending slowdowns that they were seeing in the cybersecurity markets. Again, very different from CrowdStrike's management’s characterization of the cybersecurity spending. In fact, CrowdStrike specifically outlined how they won over a customer from Palo Alto Networks in the SIEM space.

I will be listening to SentinelOne’s management as they add their assessment of the environment to check for signs of weakening EPP markets and if CrowdStrike is taking market share. I think this will be crucial in addition to the updates management provides for their FY25 guidance.

I still think SentinelOne maintains a competitive edge in a highly competitive environment. I see promise in their strategy to broaden their Singularity platform to “a full-fledged Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) product,” as I had noted in my previous coverage. Plus, I believe SentinelOne’s Singularity Data Lake, Cloud, and Identity products are well positioned to take more market share, especially as Data Privacy & Security is expected to grow in the +30% range this year as more LLMs are trained, developed, and deployed in the enterprise.

But the company will need to demonstrate a deeper pace of penetration in the larger customer segment and show how they are growing opportunities to upsell to their customer base in addition to acquiring net new ARR.

Valuation & outlook still points to upside.

Management has guided towards narrowing their adjusted operating losses, closer to breaking even on an adjusted operating basis in FY25, which is a welcome sign. The company demonstrated progress in the last quarter, as shown in Exhibit D below. In addition, the company is debt-free, with most of its debt in operating lease commitments while holding just under a million dollars in cash.

Exhibit D: SentinelOne continues to make progress towards adjusted profitability (Company sources)

I will continue to use revenue forecasting to estimate my target price for SentinelOne’s stock, consistent with my valuation model in my previous coverage. My updated assumptions are as follows:

As pointed out earlier, management guided to ~$815 million in FY25 sales, or ~31% increase in annual sales. With the deceleration in SentinelOne’s ARR that I noted in their Q4 results, I now expect revenue to grow by 28.6% through FY27, as seen in Exhibit E below, slightly below the 29% CAGR I was expecting per my previous coverage.

I will still use a 11% discount rate in my calculations here.

Exhibit E: SentinelOne still points to upside (Author)

Based on these assumptions, I will continue to value SentinelOne at 10x sales if I compare it to the long-term revenue growth rates of the S&P 500. My model now implies ~15% upside, and I will continue to maintain a Buy rating as the company heads into earnings.

3 key things to look for in the Q1 report

Competitive Growth: Strong ARR growth will be the difference between a good report and a bad report for SentinelOne in their Q1 FY25 earnings report. Its results will now be judged against the standards set by CrowdStrike’s Q4 report. In addition, eyes will be on the FY25 full year revenue guide. Despite management’s guidance for FY25 revenue to be ~$815 million at the midpoint of its range, consensus estimates peg the company to raise that midpoint guidance number to at least $817 million.

Cybersec Market Dynamics: With mixed signals coming from CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks, I will be curious to see how management frames their perspective on IT spending and appetite towards their cybersec products. I will also be watching for any re-acceleration in ARR contributions from large customers and whether there are any upsell opportunities from their CNAPP and Data security products.

Profitability Updates: I do not expect major updates here, but I will be surprised if management can confidently guide profitability this year itself on an adjusted basis. For now, I am pleased with their current trajectory towards profitability.

Takeaways

SentinelOne approaches a critical quarterly earnings report this week as it seeks to differentiate itself from its peers and demonstrate net new growth and expanding customer spend on its Singularity platform. CrowdStrike’s outperformance last quarter raises the bar for SentinelOne.

I remain optimistic that SentinelOne’s management can deliver growth despite the mixed outlook for cybersecurity spending. The current growth rates posted by SentinelOne still supports my bullish thesis for SentinelOne as observed in my valuation model.

I continue to rate SentinelOne as a Buy but have lowered my price targets with the stock still presenting some upside.