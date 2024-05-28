John D/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) is a company that went public through a SPAC deal to raise money for their product, which is the solid-state battery, that promises to be the most advanced battery technology on the market, with much faster charging speeds, safer, meaning it wouldn’t randomly explode, like it does in lithium-ion batteries called thermal runway. It is also promising to be a much cheaper alternative to already available batteries and have a longer life cycle overall. As with many, if not all SPAC deals, the risks are high and the products they offer are very intriguing and fantastic in theory, however, it all depends on how well the company can execute these promises, and whether it can stay afloat long enough to start mass production. I like the idea it has and given the company’s share price plummeted from its SPAC price of $10 a share by over 80%, I am going to treat this as a speculative play with a small position. If it succeeds, the rewards are going to outweigh the risks.

Briefly on Financials

I’d like to start with some of the company’s most recent financials, which are in their 10-Q for ’24, filed on the 5th of May ’25. We can see the company’s top line has seen decent growth y/y, up 57%. This revenue is mainly from their Joint development agreements with BMW, Ford, SK On, and some government contracts, which saw a decrease y/y.

Direct costs have seen a 32% decrease y/y, due to the company completing its JDA milestones. Still, the company expects these costs to increase for the remainder of the year as it expects to deliver results within the JDA agreements.

Research and development will continue to increase, which makes sense given that the company is at that aggressive phase of development and expansion to meet agreements and get a product out into the market at scale.

SLDP 10-Q

So, SLDP is one of those companies that is early in the development of an actual product and requires a lot of capital to continue to operate. Let’s see its liquidity position. As of the latest quarter, the company had around $146m in cash and marketable securities. Also, an additional $232m in long-term investments, and no debt, which is a good position to be in as it allows for a lot more flexibility in where to put that money to use, preferably R&D and other product development operations. So, it looks like the company is flushed with cash, which should allow the company to continue chugging along and trying to get a product out as soon as it can. Furthermore, the management mentioned that the company will see a lower cash burn over the coming quarters, which will definitely help the company’s longevity.

In terms of the outlook for the full year, the company expects to see revenues in the range of $20m to $25m from the said JDA agreement milestones, which if we look at the y/y increase is around a 30% increase (at the midpoint).

All in all, the company seems to be chugging along just fine. It is meeting its milestone agreements with its prominent partners like BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), SK On, and Ford (F). As long as it continues to deliver, I don’t think there is an issue in the short term that would force these partnerships to be terminated.

Comments on the Outlook

The product that the company looks to provide in theory sounds fantastic. These batteries would improve charging times dramatically, at a much cheaper cost (15% to 30% cheaper than the competitors), safer, and longer life. But as with many companies that come out into public through SPAC deals, promises are just that, promises. However, what I would say about the company that differs from many other SPAC deals, is that it has decent backing from prominent OEMs, with its partnerships with BMW, Ford, and SK. This provides me confidence that SLDP is on to something exciting and potentially revolutionary to advance EVs to the next level; however, it seems that there is still quite a long way to go. The process of getting to the point of mass production is a tough challenge, and with the companies that are coming from a SPAC deal, their projections of where the company should be by a certain time are on the more optimistic end, to attract potential buyers of the stock and provide them with the liquidity to continue to research and build their product. Overpromising and under-delivering are common in this space. One example that comes to mind is FREYR Batteries (FREY). The company promised to have its first giga factory built out in 2023, start generating top-line, and have its last giga factory built in 2028. That was when it first went public, however, fast-forward to today, the company still hasn’t built any of the factories it promised and is burning cash, well behind its schedule. Of course, the share price reflects the under-delivery of the plan as it is down considerably since its SPAC deal IPO; however, its shares seem to be doing slightly better than SLDP’s.

What I am trying to say here is that SPACs are risky. I don’t think there is ever a reason to get in on a SPAC when it goes public unless you are looking for that pump in the short run, which is usually followed by a steep decline in price, as we are seeing with SLDP and FREY as the companies still do not have a product that can be mass manufactured.

I mentioned previously the company’s partnerships with BMW, Ford, and SK, which I said are good indications of the company’s overall potential; however, that may not be the case in the long term. Sure, these companies are investing in SLDP now, but what happens when the company doesn’t get a product out in time or at all? These partnerships will begin to dry out, and the company will be left with nothing. A prime example of something like this happening already is Volkswagen’s (OTCPK:VWAGY) partnership with QuantumScape (QS) has been plagued with delays and missed deadlines, so the company is partnering up with a French company Blue Solutions, which may signal QS partnership is in danger. So, if SLDP starts to lag on deadlines and is not able to reach the milestones, these partnering companies may cut their losses and look for alternatives that have more potential.

Furthermore, many SPAC deals have underperformed the S&P500 by a large margin and only would be a viable option to invest in the short-term right after it goes public.

On the flip side, the company may be able to support its operations much longer and get a product out before the competition with the help of many more OEMs that may have faith in it.

Competition

This field is getting rather crowded. The research and development of solid-state battery technology has a lot of players involved. Players like the aforementioned car manufacturers, through partnerships with SLDP and QS. QS I would say is one of the main competitors of SLDP. Both companies are aiming to eliminate the range anxiety of current battery technology and take market share from lithium-ion, with their much more compact product that should increase effectiveness at a reduced cost. So far, both of these companies are not at the stage of mass production, but I wouldn’t be surprised if only one of them came out on top eventually. Also, it would be great to see both of these technologies thriving and making everything much more convenient for the consumer.

Another major competitor just recently signed a contract with France to bring mass production of their solid-state technology by 2027. The company in question is ProLogium, a Taiwanese privately owned company that was founded around 2006, so they have a lot of expertise and are one of the bigger contenders. Now, if it manages to bring mass production to Europe by 2027, I believe the company is going to be the one to compete with, however, even if they do manage, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to be the best technology out there. So, even if SLDP and QS achieve mass production much later but are more cost-efficient and overall have better products, this may tip the scales.

Of course, we can't talk about the current production of batteries, which are lithium-ion based. China is the leader in lithium-ion production, with Contemporary Amperex Technology, or CATL, leading the charge (no pun intended). Lithium is getting cheaper and cheaper. Costs have been trending considerably down over the last decade or so, and it seems that there may still be further to go, however, not at the pace we have seen through the years 2013-2016. This cost efficiency brings in a lot of newcomers to the industry as barriers to entry come down.

Statista

There are many people, including Tesla’s Elon Musk, who believe there is still a lot we can do with lithium-ion technology, and that we do not need to go into solid-state batteries just yet. Lithium is abundant on Earth, so I see where he is coming from. Plus, his own company is heavily invested in this resource, so I don’t see why he would change his mind. However, a person like Elon Musk not being a huge proponent of solid-state, maybe he doesn’t see it as a viable option.

Should you invest in Solid Power?

That is the question you need to ask yourself after weighing all the pros and cons of the investment. In my opinion, at around $1.80 a share, this company is a lot more attractive now than it was when it first came on the market at $10 a share. The company can only go down just another 2 dollars for you, while if it manages to get a product out within a reasonable time, that is cost-effective and overall superior battery than what we currently have on the market, this company can be a big win, but that is a big if. There may be better companies to park your money over the next couple of years that involve a lot less risk, however, if you do keep the position size small enough and are not afraid to lose it all, I don’t think it is a bad time to do it right now. The potential reward is quite massive if everything goes right, and if you are not going to risk too much, I don’t see why not a more speculative/hopeful position in your portfolio just to keep things interesting. With that said, I will be looking to open a small position over the next week or so because the potential is there, and I would like to see where this is going over the next few years.