Those who have followed my work on Seeking Alpha over the years know how much I enjoy covering companies with simple business models.

Well, few business models are as easy to understand as regulated water utilities. These companies provide water and/or wastewater services to customers.

They often have a monopoly within their service area. In exchange for this monopoly, they agree to be regulated by state utility commissions. As water utilities upgrade and expand their infrastructure to better serve existing and new customers, these utility commissions tend to authorize higher rates. This pushes operating revenue and profits higher over time.

One such water utility is American States Water (NYSE:AWR). When I last covered AWR with a buy rating in April, I appreciated the company's reputation for being the longest-reigning Dividend King. AWR's growth prospects also looked healthy. The company possessed an A credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook. Finally, shares were also meaningfully undervalued.

When AWR shared its financial results for the first quarter earlier this month (May 7), my investment thesis was reinforced. The company posted a double beat on operating revenue and non-GAAP EPS. AWR's contracted services at two new military bases began in April, which will provide another lift to growth. The water utility's interest coverage ratio leaves a significant financial buffer. Lastly, AWR remains a compelling value.

A Solid First Quarter And Growth Catalysts

AWR Q1 2024 Earnings Press Release

Initially, the first-quarter results shared by AWR would seem to be discouraging. But in digging beneath the surface level, I am convinced that the results were respectable.

The company's operating revenue dipped by 16.2% year-over-year to $135.3 million during the quarter. However, that was $16.3 million better than Seeking Alpha's analyst consensus.

Keep in mind, that $30.3 million of water revenue in Q1, 2023 were retroactive rates for the full year of 2022. According to CFO Eva Tang's opening remarks during the Q1 2024 Earnings Call, this had to do with the proposed decision issued by the California Public Utilities Commission last April.

That created a very high bar for the company to clear to post operating revenue growth in the first quarter. But in backing that retroactive revenue out of the equation, the company's operating revenue would have grown by 3.2% for the quarter. This was the result of increases in water revenue due to fiscal year rate increases for water.

That tailwind helped make up for a dip in electric revenue as the company is awaiting a decision on the electric general rate case. On the contracted services side of the business, operating revenue declined by $3 million because of timing differences in construction work per Tang.

AWR's diluted EPS plunged by a third to $0.62 during the first quarter. That was the result of a $0.33 benefit in the year-ago period from the CPUC decision last April. Factoring that out of Q1 2023 results, adjusted diluted EPS would have increased by 3.3%. This was also $0.02 above the Seeking Alpha analyst consensus.

AWR Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation

Looking forward, AWR has tangible ways to grow operating revenue and adjusted diluted EPS. The company expects to invest between $160 million to $200 million this year in its regulated utilities businesses.

Beyond just this year, the requested budget of $611.4 million in spending between 2025 and 2027 could sustain double-digit annual percentage rate base growth. This would be from the nearly $1.4 billion authorized average rate base in 2024. AWR also anticipates that it will receive a decision from CPUC in Q4 2024 with new rates to become effective on January 1, 2025.

Even if CPUC pushes back a bit on the capital investments requested by the company, the adjusted diluted EPS FAST Graphs growth consensus remains healthy. In 2024, it's predicted that adjusted diluted EPS will rise by 6.3% to $3.03. For 2025, the consensus is another 8.6% growth to $3.29. In 2026, analysts forecast that adjusted diluted EPS will grow by 6.7% to $3.51.

Another reason for this is the expansion of AWR's water and wastewater systems to two new military bases in April. The company began operations at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland. That is on a 50-year firm-fixed-price contract estimated at $349 million (~$7 million annually).

AWR also started operations at Joint Base Cape Cod last month, which is a 15-year contract at a fixed price value of up to $75 million ($5 million annually). As operating revenue from these contracts begins to flow in and the company weighs further expansion in this area, that should be another growth driver.

The appeal of AWR doesn't end at its growth prospects, either. This is a very qualitative company, which is evidenced by its financial health. AWR's interest coverage ratio was 3.8 in the first quarter. Additionally, the company's debt-to-capital ratio of 50% is below the 60% that rating agencies desire for the industry, per The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal. That is why AWR enjoys an A credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook (unless otherwise sourced or hyperlinked, all details in this subhead were according to AWR's Q1 2024 Earnings Press Release and AWR's Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation).

Fair Value Could Be $90+ A Share

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Since my last article, shares of AWR have rallied 5% to the 2% gains of the S&P 500 index (SP500) in that time. Yet, the water utility is still a good value in my view.

AWR's current-year P/E ratio of 24.5 is well below the 10-year normal P/E ratio of 32.2 per FAST Graphs. Now, it's true that exceptionally low-interest rates throughout that time pushed the valuation multiples of water utilities quite high. Even as rates begin their descent in the foreseeable future, I don't see AWR's fair value multiple being in the 30s.

On the other hand, the company's 7.3% annual analyst growth consensus for the next three years is better than the 10-year average growth rate of 6.5%. This partially compensates for my expectation that interest rates will settle higher than the 10-year average.

That is why I think that a valuation multiple one standard deviation below the 10-year average is realistic. This explains my estimated fair value multiple of 29.

The calendar year 2024 will be approximately 42% complete after this week. That leaves 58% remaining and 42% of 2025 in the next 12 months. That is guiding how I am weighing the $3.03 2024 adjusted diluted EPS consensus and $3.29 2025 adjusted diluted EPS consensus. This produces a $3.14 12-month forward adjusted diluted EPS input.

Plugging that into a valuation multiple of 29, I get a fair value of $91 a share. Relative to the $74 share price (as of May 27, 2024), this would equate to a 19% discount to fair value. If AWR reverts to fair value and matches the growth consensus, nearly 45% cumulative total returns could be posted through 2026.

Dividend Growth Probably Won't Be Stopping Anytime Soon

The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal

AWR's 2.3% forward dividend yield is well below the utilities sector median forward dividend yield of 4%. This earns it a D- grade from Seeking Alpha's Quant System for forward dividend yield.

But what AWR lacks in immediate starting income, it makes up for in a few ways. First, the company's dividend has compounded by 7.8% annually in the past 10 years. That is well above the utilities sector median of 5.2% and is enough for a B- grade from the Quant System.

AWR's dividend also has the flexibility to keep growing at a high-single-digit rate annually in the years to come. This is because the company's 57% EPS payout ratio is much better than the 75% EPS payout ratio that rating agencies like to see from the industry.

Thus, I stand by the opinion in my previous article that the 70th consecutive dividend increase from AWR later this year will be around 8%. Finally, this phenomenal dividend growth streak predictably earns the water utility an A+ grade for dividend consistency per the Quant System.

Risks To Consider

AWR's track record as America's most established dividend grower speaks to its level of quality, but it's not invincible. AWR's most recent 10-Q filing brings up no new risks since its 10-K filing, so I will be rehashing the risks most relevant to the water utility.

Besides AWR's contracted services business, all other operating revenue is derived from the regulated water and electric businesses in California.

This comes with regulatory risk for one. If the company can't keep receiving favorable rate case outcomes from CPUC, that could damage the fundamentals.

Additionally, AWR faces the risk of natural disasters harming operating results. In a worst-case scenario, the damage caused by any natural disaster could be beyond AWR's commercially insured coverage.

Finally, the company could be the target of attempted cyber breaches. If any of these were successful, that could weigh on operating results. It could also potentially result in fines against the company, and it being forced by regulators to spend more resources on cybersecurity.

Summary: A Dividend King On Sale

AWR is arguably one of the highest-quality Dividend Kings. This means that it isn't just among the upper-echelon of businesses. It even stands out in their company. Steady growth should lie ahead. Implied financial risk is low, with an A-rated balance sheet. Best of all, shares could be worth much more than the current share price. That's why I'm maintaining my buy rating.