American States Water: Buy This Storied Dividend Grower Now

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
8.87K Followers

Summary

  • I appreciate the business models of regulated water utilities.
  • American States Water's expansion to additional military bases in April is one growth tailwind moving forward.
  • The company's interest coverage ratio is very strong.
  • Shares of AWR appear to be priced at a 19% discount to fair value.
  • The water utility could generate 40%+ cumulative total returns through 2026.
Water pouring out of modern bathroom faucet

Water pours out of a faucet.

gzorgz/iStock via Getty Images

Those who have followed my work on Seeking Alpha over the years know how much I enjoy covering companies with simple business models.

Well, few business models are as easy to understand as regulated water utilities. These companies provide water and/or wastewater

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
8.87K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. Aside from my articles here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha. I have been investing since September 2017 and interested in dividend investing since about 2009.Since July 2018, I have ran Kody's Dividends. This is a blog that is documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality. It's also the inspiration of my pseudonym here on Seeking Alpha.By God's grace, I owe everything to my blog for introducing me to the Seeking Alpha community as an analyst. That's my story and I hope you enjoy my work examining dividend growth stocks and the occasional growth stock!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AWR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AWR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AWR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News