UiPath: Torn Between Valuation And AI Growth Acceleration

May 28, 2024 9:20 AM ETUiPath Inc. (PATH) StockAPPN, ARKQ, BOTZ, NICE, SSNC
Ricardo Fernandez profile picture
Ricardo Fernandez
1.46K Followers

Summary

  • UiPath is an enterprise software company that builds software robots to drive productivity (not software for robots).
  • RPA (robotic process automation) may get a boost from AI implementation that accelerates growth.
  • Problem: Consensus price target of US$28 is stretched at 2x PEG or 45x PE (cash).
  • YE25 and YE26 estimates provide for a clearer upside potential with PEG falling to 0.5x.
  • The RPA market has big players and PATH may be an M&A target.
AI-Driven Workflow, Automating Business Reports with KPIs and Data Management Analytics, Big Data Integration, and Predictive Insights. Businessman touching Virtual Screen with Decision-Making Tech.

NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

About two years ago when I became more aware of the global population decline estimates and the impact on society, especially in the developing world, I thought that robotics and automation would be a mega trend and searched for companies/ETFs that

This article was written by

Ricardo Fernandez profile picture
Ricardo Fernandez
1.46K Followers
Experience is difficult to learn. After 30 plus years of critically analyzing the nuts and bolts of businesses as diverse as airlines, oil, retail, mining to fintech and ecommerce plus the macro, monetary and political drivers. I continue to immensely enjoy learning and applying my experience to unravel, comprehend and benefit from new ideas, technology, innovation and business models. In addition, living through multiple crises, tequila, Asia, dotcom, 9/11, the great recession and the Covid19 pandemia, plus a stint at entrepreneurialism (Export, Factoring and Printing) provides for an extraordinary base of experience to be applied across multiple disciplines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PATH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PATH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PATH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PATH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News