I haven't taken a look at housing related concern Green Brick Partners (NYSE:GRBK) since October 2022. At the conclusion of that article, GRBK was recommended for a covered call holding. That trade turned out to be profitable, as the company has done a commendable job navigating through the myriad headwinds facing the housing sector, with average 30-year mortgage rates hovering around seven percent. 2023 saw the lowest levels of existing home sales since 1995, thanks to high interest rates as but one example of those challenges.

What is the correct play now with GRBK after the stock's big run? An updated analysis follows below.

Green Brick Partners is headquartered in Plano, TX and the company operates under three main business segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. Green Brick's home building activities are largely confined to Texas, Florida, and Georgia. These are all states seeing a large surge of intrastate migration in recent years.

May 2024 Company Presentation

The company is particularly active in the Atlanta and Dallas/Fort Worth areas, two cities seeing job growth above the national average. The stock currently trades just above $55.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of just under $2.5 billion.

First Quarter Results:

Green Brick Partners posted its first-quarter results on May 2nd. The company delivered GAAP earnings of $1.82 a share, some 30 cents a share above expectations. This was also up nearly 33% from earnings in 1Q2023. Revenues did fall one percent on a year-over-year basis to $447.3 million, but that was $7 million over the consensus analyst firm estimate.

May 2024 Company Presentation

The company delivered 821 homes in the first quarter and received orders for 1,071 homes (the second-highest quarterly number in the company's history). Green Brick's order backlog ended the quarter at $725 million, an impressive over 30% increase sequentially from the prior quarter. Cancellation rates fell to 4.1%, the best in the industry and the lowest rate in Green Brick's history. Incentives also fell to 3.8% of sales in the first quarter from 5.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

As noted in our prior article on Green Brick:

Unlike most of its competitors, Green Brick works on a decentralized model, where, after it purchases and develops land - or after optioning lots from third-party developers - its team of controlled builders take over and are in charge of zoning, land use, and other building decisions. Branding is at the local level."

May 2024 Company Presentation

This is a key reason Green Brick continues to deliver industry best gross margins. Return on Equity also clocked in at 25.5% in the first quarter.

Analyst Reaction & Balance Sheet:

Despite beating first-quarter expectations, the analyst firm community is quite cautious around Green Brick's current prospects. Since first quarter numbers hit the wires, B. Riley Financial ($62 price target), JMP Securities, and Wedbush ($53 price target) have all reissued Hold ratings against the stock. On May 8th, the company's CFO also disposed of $2.27 million worth of equity, which was over 40% of his listed stake in the firm.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Green Brick ended the first quarter with just over $120 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet and a debt to total capitalization ratio of just over 18%. This is down some 550bps from 1Q2023.

Conclusion

Green Brick Partners made $6.14 a share on $1.78 billion in revenue in FY2023. The current analyst firm consensus projects profits of $7.41 a share in FY2024 on sales of $2.01 billion. They see earnings growing to $7.98 a share on eight percent sales growth in FY2025.

May 2024 Company Presentation

The company has clearly executed well since we last visited in the early fall of 2022. The shares trade at roughly 7.4 times forward earnings. That is very cheap for the overall market but remember home builders almost always trade at a deep discount due to the cyclicality of the industry. The stock also pays no dividend, and GRBK's book value per share ended the first quarter at just $29.67. It is quite unusual for home builders to trade for 1.85 times book value. As you can see below, this is a valuation that even luxury 'best of breed' home builder Toll Brothers (TOL) has not achieved in recent years.

Toll Brothers Book Value Per Share (Zacks)

More pertinent is the company's own history, which other than a big spike up in 2014, GRBK is trading at the top end of its price to book value per share range over the past 15 years (below).

Price to Book Value Per Share ratio (Macrotrends)

In addition, GRBK's price-to-sales ratio is just over 1.4. This isn't something D.R. Horton (DHI), one of the largest home builders in North America, has been able to achieve in at least the past half-decade.

Stock Analysis

Green Brick is managing to be awarded these valuations, despite housing affordability hovering at record lows thanks to home prices appreciating considerably since the pandemic and average mortgage rates spiraling upward from just above three percent to begin 2022 to a current average on the 30-year mortgage rate being right around seven percent.

In addition, unlike major homebuilders that have substantial geographic diversity, Green Brick is very tied to the Atlanta and Dallas/Fort Worth regions. If economic growth slows down in either, that could develop into a significant headwind for the company's growth. Green Brick's customer base is not nearly as affluent at Toll Brothers (a good portion of which pay all-cash for purchases) it should be noted. Green Brick's average home delivered cost just under $540,000 in the first quarter, which was down over eight percent from the same period a year ago. Toll Brothers' average price per home delivered in the first quarter was just north of $950,000 in the first quarter in ways of comparison.

Analyst firms clearly see at least a period of consolidation for the shares after their big run-up since our last article in late 2022. In addition, the stock has run up some 50% from its lows from late October, when the overall market's summer swoon ended. The shares also seem to be encountering some consistent technical resistance in the $55 to $60 a share area over the past year (see above). Therefore, I have no current investment recommendation on the stock. However, if we do get a significant 'hiccup' in the overall market during summer that brings GRBK down into the mid-$40s, I would have no problem initiating a new position in this well-run homebuilder once again using covered call orders as that would provide me with a better margin of safety.