Ignore The Weather Vanes

Last week, we were inundated with Fed speak, which I recommend investors largely ignore. Their regular commentary reminds me of weather vanes blowing in the wind. If the latest high-frequency economic data favors slower growth and disinflation, both of which are the underlying trends, they will insinuate that rate cuts are possible sooner rather than later. If the data doesn’t fall in line with the trends, they lean toward short-term rates remaining higher for longer. The only constant is that they collectively tend to be slightly hawkish to contain inflation expectations the best they can. Regardless, the major market averages have built a five-week winning streak except for the Dow Jones Industrials, which fell short last week because of limited exposure to the technology sector.

Edward Jones

Provided wage growth continues to taper and the disinflationary trend continues, as shown over the past two years in the chart below, we should see short-term interest rates (2-year Treasury yield) edge lower and stock prices work higher. One of the most important developments, which can also be seen in the chart below, occurred when the rate of inflation fell below the rate of wage growth in the fall of last year. The resumption of real (inflation-adjusted) wage growth was perfectly timed, as excess savings are now largely depleted. Real wage growth is critical to prolonging the expansion.

Edward Jones

We had a stronger-than-expected reading on economic growth last week from the S&P Global Flash PMI Index with an improvement in activity in both the manufacturing and service sectors during June. That will allay any concerns if this week the rate of economic growth for the first quarter is revised lower than the initial estimate of 1.6%. More importantly, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge for April will be reported on Friday. The consensus is expecting a decline in the monthly core number from 0.3% to 0.2%, which should result in no change in the annualized rate of 2.8%. That is perfectly fine, as it does not disrupt the trend.

Bloomberg

We are ending the corporate earnings season on a high note. Index earnings are up 6% with 96% of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported, which is well above the 3.4% expected at the end of the first quarter. Every sector outperformed except for healthcare. The forward multiple for the S&P 500 is stretched at 20.5 times, but continued earnings growth, especially from sectors other than technology, should fuel higher index levels.

FactSet

I see international markets as a new source of strength, which account for 41% of index revenues. The latest flash PMI data from S&P Global showed an uptick in manufacturing and service sector activity from the “G4,” which includes Japan, the Eurozone, and the UK, as well as the US. This should be a perfectly timed offset to slowing domestic growth.

FactSet

We also may be seeing a new investment theme emerge in the wake of artificial intelligence (AI), as a growing number of companies in sectors beyond technology are benefiting from its evolution. Note the sharp increase in references to AI on earnings conference calls. This could lead to a productivity boom akin to what client-server computing produced in the 1990s.

FactSet

Yet the next opportunity is not in the technology, but the energy required to power the data centers that host and develop it. The energy sector’s weighting in the S&P 500 is a mere 4.1% compared to technology at 29.2%. Rotation could be afoot in the coming months as investors recognize the meaningful increase in demand for energy following a decade of near stagnant growth.