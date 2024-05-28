BlackJack3D

Today, we put Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) back in the spotlight. In early September, we concluded our initial piece on this pre-clinical biotech company, recommending the stock for a small 'starter' position. The stock has moved up sharply since then. Given that, it seems a good time to circle back to Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. An updated analysis follows below.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is a commercial stage biopharma concern headquartered in Irvine, CA. Its launch of Xdemvy (lotilaner), which is approved for Demodex blepharitis, and came to market in the second half of 2023, seems to be gaining some relevant sales traction and the company has several other versions of lotilaner in development. Lotilaner is an antagonist of insect and arachnid gamma aminobutyric acid-gated chloride (GABA-Cl) channels, which can cause paralysis and death. Demodex blepharitis is caused by the demodex mite, resulting in inflammation of the eyelids and severe dry eye, and affects millions of individuals. Xdemvy is currently the first and only FDA-approved therapy for this indication, it should be noted.

Currently, the stock trades for right around $35.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of just north of $1.3 billion.

Recent Results:

First-quarter results from Tarsus Pharmaceuticals hit the wires on May 8th. The company delivered a GAAP loss of $1.08 a share, which was 18 cents a share better than the consensus estimate. SG&A expenses rose dramatically to $51.6 million from $15.1 million in the same period a year ago. However, this was due to initial launch expenses of Xdemvy as well as the added personal costs of this new salesforce. Revenues came in at $27.6 million, some $9 million above expectations. Net product sales of Xdemvy were $24.7 million, an 89% sequential increase from the prior quarter, as the company shipped 65% more bottles (26,000) of Xdemvy during the first three months of 2024.

The company continues to advance its efforts to use the current and different forms of lotilaner (oral tablet, topical gel) against other parasitic infestations that cause different diseases. As such, it plans to meet with the FDA to discuss the next trial development steps for TP-03 (Meibomian Gland Disease), TP-04 (Papulopustular Rosacea), and TP-05 (Lyme disease prevention) by the end of 2024. All of these efforts are early to mid-stage, and it is hard to judge their developmental timelines until Tarsus meets with the FDA and gets a better idea of how the rest of mid-stage development proceeds. An article here on Seeking Alpha in late 2023 gave a good synopsis of how Phase 2a efforts for three efforts were proceeding. TP-05's potential for Lyme disease seems somewhat intriguing. However, given all of these efforts are years away from potential commercialization, they are not that germane to this analysis.

Analyst Reaction & Balance Sheet:

Since first-quarter results were posted, five analyst firms, including Barclays and Oppenheimer, have reissued Buy ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $60 to $67 a share. Goldman Sachs maintained its Hold rating and $34 price target on TARS.

The company ended the first quarter with nearly $300 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet after posting a net loss of $35.7 million for the quarter. In April, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals established a new $200 million debt facility with Pharmakon Advisors, LP. The company drew $75 million from this arrangement in mid-April.

Conclusion:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals lost $4.62 a share on $17.5 million (mostly license fees) of revenue in FY2023. The current analyst firm consensus has losses dropping to $3.70 a share in FY2024 on sales of $142.5 million. They project losses to fall to just below $1.90 a share in FY2025 on just over 80% revenue growth.

The company believes XDEMVY has at least $1 billion in peak sales potential to treat Demodex Blepharitis and is patent-protected until 2038. This initial launch of the product has also exceeded expectations. Xdemvy's sales traction should get a nice bump as the company plans to add 50 sales reps by the end of the third quarter to the initial 85 reps the company employed when it started the product's marketing rollout. In addition, Xdemvy should achieve broad commercial coverage by the end of 2024 and Medicare coverage beginning in 2025. The company recently signed contracts with two commercial plans that had a combined 18 million 'lives' under them. The company also recently inked a new China Health license agreement with Grand Pharma, which brought in $2.9 million in license fees and collaboration revenue in the first quarter.

The stock has doubled since our first recommendation. I am maintaining my equity holding in TARS as I continue to like the long-term story of the company. I would like to see another quarter or two of results to gain a better understanding of both the demand for Xdemvy and how that impacts quarterly cash burn rates. In addition, with the run-up in the shares, the stock is trading at five times FY2025E revenues and the company is years away from being profitable. Therefore, the rally feels like it is overdue for a breather.

An ideal way to accumulate TARS on dips would be via covered call orders. Unfortunately, despite an over $1 billion market capitalization, the options against the stock do not provide solid liquidity. I will add to my position if we get a pullback in the overall market that brings the shares back under $30 a share and closer to four times FY2025E sales, and hopefully have another round of quarterly data points to peruse.