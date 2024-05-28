Adnan Ahmad Ali

Investment Thesis

While the Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Q1 results were undeniably strong, with solid revenue growth and impressive EPS figures, I still remain a sell as I don’t believe they have answered some of my core questions around whether these chips remain too expensive for some companies, making these companies consider competitors chip offers (as per my previous research).

In the first quarter of FY 2025, the company reported quarterly revenue of $26.04 billion, up 18% from the previous quarter and a 262% year-over-year increase. Their GAAP earnings per share reached $5.98, a 21% increase from the prior quarter and a 629% increase year-over-year​​. Non-GAAP EPS hit $6.12/share. Although my stance is bearish, I must acknowledge the robust performance.

However, the core issue with Nvidia lies within their high costs. For the amount put into Nvidia’s chips, the return we are currently seeing is just not high enough for many companies at the software layer. According to The Wall Street Journal, Sequoia in March estimated that:

the industry put $50 billion into Nvidia’s chips to train large language models, but generative AI startups had only made $3 billion in revenue. -WSJ.

This disparity underscores a significant challenge: companies may not be able to recoup their investments in Nvidia's expensive chips. This economic strain suggests that only the largest companies, like Tesla (TSLA) and Meta Platforms (META), can afford to utilize Nvidia’s products effectively. Yet, these very customers, faced with Nvidia's high margins, are driven to develop their own chips to cut costs. In fact, Microsoft (MSFT) has developed an AI server with the goal of being less reliant on Nvidia.

Amazon's decision to pause new chip orders until the Blackwell models are released further supports this trend. This decision indicates that Amazon is looking for a more powerful chip to justify the cost. If Amazon was pleased with the performance of chips for the price they were paying, this would not be the case. This reflects a broader company issue: the need for Nvidia to continually innovate to justify the high costs of their chips.

Despite the strong quarter and the stock’s recent run-up, I remain bearish on Nvidia. The company's reliance on high-priced chips in a market where cost-efficiency is increasingly critical poses a significant risk.

Why I Am Doing Coverage

My previous coverage on Nvidia was definitely contrarian point (and for now, the price action has gone against me). I understand being bullish is a straightforward reaction to the strong earnings at the surface. While FY Q1 was impressive, their stock price continues to increase disproportionately.

What is key about this follow-up research is that while strong bullish events will often kill bearish beliefs on a stock, I believe there was plenty of information from the earnings call (and coming out of the AI industry) to show that there are still real risks. I actually believe Nvidia’s core story is weaker now. Therefore, I think updated coverage on Nvidia post quarter is warranted to show where I think things are weaker (from a math perspective) and show why I believe shares are even more richly valued now. The stock has been super generous to anyone who was bullish this year and owned it. I really think this is a good time to exit.

Q1 recap

Nvidia’s Q1 2025 results were undoubtedly strong, with revenue of $26.04 billion, an 18% increase from the previous quarter and a 262% rise year-over-year. Their GAAP earnings per diluted share came in at $5.98, up 21% from the prior quarter and a 629% increase year-over-year. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $6.12, a 19% increase quarter-over-quarter and a 461% increase year-over-year​​​​. EPS beat by $0.54/share and revenue beat by $1.45 billion.

Jensen Huang, Nvidia's CEO, highlighted their impact of AI during the earnings call, emphasizing that:

the next industrial revolution has begun- Q1 2025 earnings call.

Companies and countries are partnering with Nvidia to build AI factories that shift traditional data centers to accelerated computing centers producing artificial intelligence. This vision is backed by Nvidia’s strong data center revenue of $22.6 billion, which exceeded expectations and marked a 427% year-over-year increase​​​​.

Contributing to this revolution is Nvidia’s layout of their new platform, Blackwell. During the earnings call, Huang stated:

[Blackwell] production shipments will start in Q2 and ramp in Q3, and customers should have data centers stood up in Q4 -Q1 2025 earnings call.

and that Nvidia will see

a lot of Blackwell revenue this year” - Q1 2025 earnings call.

Not all places have seen this strong of their unique demand. In China, where many of their flagship chips are now banned:

China is substantially lower than the levels of the past. And it's a lot more competitive in China now because of the limitations on our technology- Q1 2025 earnings call.

A significant quote from the earnings call that I would like to point out was made by CFO Colette Kress, who stated:

For every $1 spent on NVIDIA AI infrastructure, cloud providers have an opportunity to earn [at current rates] $5 in GPU instant hosting revenue over four years. - Q1 2025 earnings call.

This metric shows the value proposition of Nvidia’s chips, which should theoretically provide a 5x return on investment. This is particularly significant as it means that the high costs of Nvidia's chips can be justified by the substantial value they generate.

However, I believe this estimation to be far too optimistic. This outlook is unlikely due to the rapidly falling AI model costs per token, which have decreased exponentially over the past year. As AI model costs continue to fall, pressure on Nvidia to ensure that their GPUs remain significantly more efficient to maintain the promised return on investment will increase.

The Chip Math Doesn't Pencil

As I mentioned above, for the price of Nvidia’s chips, the return on investment may not be high enough. As I mentioned above, during Nvidia’s latest earnings call, they mentioned that every $1 spent on their technology yields $5 in value​​. But, this does not seem to be the case for startups. Like the WSJ highlighted, while $50 billion has been invested in Nvidia’s chips to train large language models (LLMs), these investments have only resulted in $3 billion in revenue for startups​​. This statistic alone is concerning, but the return on investment will only shrink as AI prices continue to fall for many companies at the software layer.

Over the past 12 months, the cost per token for AI models has fallen, making it much cheaper to deploy AI technology​​. For example, from Chat-GPT 4.0 to Chat-GPT 4o, the cost of this technology is 12 times cheaper. Assuming this decline in price is consistent across the market, for Nvidia’s GPUs to maintain the same price based on productivity, they now need to be at least 12 times more efficient. However, the Nvidia team mentioned during the earnings call that the new Llama 3 model can only increase efficiency by a multiple of 3, using the H200 Hopper​​. This gap between required efficiency and actual performance raises questions about the future viability of Nvidia’s current chip offerings for startups. In essence, these chips are powerful (no doubt!) But are they too expensive?

Microsoft AI Event (Reddit/Microsoft)

If current hardware cannot be optimized to keep up with falling costs, the capital required for more expensive upcoming models, like Blackwell, becomes a critical concern. Outside big tech, which has the financial muscle to absorb these costs, it will be rare for smaller companies to justify such investments. On the other hand, big tech companies, such as Microsoft, which I mentioned previously, are working in developing their own chips to reduce dependency on a single supplier like Nvidia. Amazon pausing new chip orders is evidence of companies looking for improved quality from their chips before they pay upwards of $30,000-$40,000 per unit.

As I’ve mentioned in my previous coverage of Nvidia, that competitive pressures may become an issue for them. Even after earnings I believe still holds true, the pressure from their own customers is my main concern right now. Companies like Google (GOOGL), Meta, and Intel (INTC) are not just competitors within the market but also huge customers who are moving towards in-house solutions to cut costs and gain more control over their technology stack​​. This leads me to believe that the economics of their chips business just isn't sustainable in the long run.

Valuation

Looking at Nvidia’s valuation metrics, I feel even more confident post earnings that the market is disregarding the key risks I pointed out in this article, and the company is overvalued. I have become more confident because analysis of the call + reporting from outlets like the WSJ has made me recognize the even greater bifurcation in the AI market, with big firms having the budget for Nvidia chips while startups do not.

Nvidia’s P/E non-GAAP (FWD) is 39.48, which is 65.24% higher than the sector median of 23.89. I will not deny that their product line-up is strong, especially with the updates on Blackwell. But, I think the market is dismissing some important factors in Nvidia’s future. Therefore, I predict their P/E non-GAAP (FWD) could decline to around the sector median as we see more startups pull further back from their small role in Nvidia chip purchasing and Big tech considers-in house. If their forward P/E declines to the sector median, this would represent about 39.5% downside in shares from current prices

Where This Fits In With Previous Research

Previously, I also argued that Nvidia was a sell going into earnings. While before I thought competition was going to move faster and gain more ground, this hasn’t yet come to fruition. However, given the run-up in the stock post earnings, I believe that 39.5% downside is a fair place. I believe shares would become more palpable for investment.

Bull Thesis

The reason behind my sell stance relies on my prediction that Nvidia’s chips will not be efficient enough to justify their costs. Of course, this all could change if their chips do, in fact, increase enough in efficiency, thus becoming worth the money despite dropping AI prices.

Some optimizations are certainly possible. Nvidia has a track record of innovation, as seen with their advancements in the H200 Hopper, which made the Llama 3 model three times more efficient​​. However, with each generation, we are still seeing price increases (some are calling this Jensen’s law). I just think we continue to not see the right increase in productivity to offset the pricing increases of GPUs and the costs to run these models on the surface layer.

Conclusion

While this last quarter for Nvidia resulted in large revenue growth and an increase in earnings per share, the high cost of their chips as AI deployment costs continue to decrease cannot be overlooked. The disparity between the investment in Nvidia's chips and the revenue generated by startups using them highlights a fundamental issue in the return on investment. If Nvidia is unable to exponentially increase chip productivity to make up for their high prices, I predict we will see companies shift suppliers.

Nvidia's current valuation metrics indicate that the market may be overlooking these risks. With this in mind, I maintain a bearish outlook on Nvidia’s long-term future and think we will see these metrics drop. Therefore, I value Nvidia as a sell.