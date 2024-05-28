Delmaine Donson

Asahi Kasei (OTCPK:AHKSF) announced an offer to acquire Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) for approximately $1.1 billion, which represents an 83% premium to the closing price on the Stockholm exchange and a 74% premium to the closing price of the ADS on the Nasdaq. This also represents an approximate 55% gain from my initiation article from last year.

Considering the high likelihood of increased competition in the IgA nephropathy market and the relatively modest (but lately improving) launch of Tarpeyo, I believe Asahi Kasei is paying a fair price for Calliditas.

I am downgrading the stock to neutral and ending coverage due to the pending acquisition.

What Asahi Kasei is getting for $1.1 billion

The primary and what looks like the only asset of interest for this acquisition is Tarpeyo, a drug approved for the treatment of IgA nephropathy, or IgAN. I maintained bullish coverage in Calliditas since last year and said that the new long-term data and the expanded label should lead to improved demand for Tarpeyo, and this finally happened in the first quarter.

Last week, the company did miss Q1 revenue estimates by reporting $26.8 million in net sales of Tarpeyo, but the miss was primarily driven by the $4.6 million impact from the United Healthcare cyber-attack and management said these sales were not lost and that they will be recognized during the second and third quarters of the year.

Importantly, there was a considerable 27% sequential increase in new patient starts to 705, which was also the quarterly record and the company also said that net sales in the first eight weeks of Q2 were already $25.5 million. Given these trends, the company maintained the full-year net sales outlook range of $150-180 million for Tarpeyo.

With these growth trends and outlook in mind, $1.1 billion does not seem like a high price for Asahi Kasei as it is paying 6.1x to 7.3 times this year’s sales, and Asahi Kasei believes peak sales will be $500 million in the 2030s which puts the peak multiple to 2.2.

Asahi Kasei is also getting some upside from partnered territories as Calliditas out-licensed Tarpeyo rights in Europe to Stada (it is called Kinpeygo in Europe), to Everest Medicines in China and to Viatris in Japan. The company will be entitled to somewhat less than $300 million in combined milestone payments from all three partners and royalties on net sales in the low twenties to low thirties in Europe, high single-digits to mid-teens in China and mid-teens in Japan.

I believe this is a good time for an exit for Calliditas as the IgAN market is becoming increasingly competitive, and I see an increasing risk of Tarpeyo falling short of Asahi Kasei’s peak sales expectations. I am not so much worried about Travere Therapeutics' (TVTX) Filspari as I am about the innovative drugs such as Alpine Immune Sciences’ (ALPN) and soon to be Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) povetacicept, but also from Novartis’ (NVS) atrasentan and zigakibart which it gained from the acquisition of Chinook Therapeutics last year.

I believe the standard of care will be gravitating toward drugs like povetacicept and zigakibart as they seem to have a more powerful treatment effect than Tarpeyo and Filspari and their potential is also reflected in deal values since Vertex will pay $4.6 billion for Alpine and Novartis paid $3.2 billion for Chinook (albeit for two IgAN assets).

And based on Asahi Kasei’s investor presentation where it provided an overview of the acquisition, Tarpeyo was the only asset they were interested in. Setanaxib was not even mentioned in the presentation and I assume no value was assigned to it, nor would I assign any value if I were them. I have not seen any data that show setanaxib could be a viable treatment option for the indications Calliditas was testing it in - primary biliary cholangitis ("PBC"), squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck ("SCCHN"), and Alport syndrome.

Conclusion

I believe Asahi Kasei is paying a fair price for Calliditas considering Tarpeyo's peak sales potential and the high likelihood of significantly increased competition in the IgAN market in the following years. $1.1 billion is also a decent exit for Calliditas shareholders as the company has delivered a 300%+ gain since going public in Sweden in 2018 and the buyout price represents a 100% gain from the U.S. IPO price of $19.50 per ADS.

