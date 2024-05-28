Klaus Vedfelt

Govorestat’s Race Against Galactose: A Sweet or Sour Future?

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) is a clinical-stage biotech company developing govorestat for galactosemia, SORD deficiency, PMM2-CDG, and AT-001 for diabetic cardiomyopathy.

Both drugs work by inhibiting aldose reductase [ARIs]. Applied is not the first company to test ARIs. Epalrestat is approved in some countries, outside the U.S., for diabetic neuropathy. Tolrestat was earlier ARI approved for diabetes complications but was later withdrawn due to liver toxicity.

Galactosemia is a rare genetic condition characterized by altered galactose metabolism (a sugar found in dairy products), which causes elevated blood galactose levels. The condition is detected through newborn screening programs. Applied estimates approximately 3,000 patients with this disorder in the U.S. There are currently no approved drugs to treat galactosemia. It is primarily managed through dietary restrictions on galactose and lactose. According to my interpretation of the literature, most younger patients do not experience major complications. Later in life (adolescence and adulthood), patients can experience intellectual deficits, ovarian failure, and cataracts. For the most part, however, adults with galactosemia can live relatively normal lives and research suggests that "long-term complications in galactosemia are not progressive."

The mechanism of action of govorestat (preventing galactose conversion to galactitol) makes it a compelling treatment option for uncontrolled galactosemia. In fact, the effects of ARIs, like govorestat, have long been studied in galactosemia models (e.g., 1985 in rats). In the ACTION clinical trial, govorestat reduced plasma galactitol (p<0.001 vs. placebo) in children ages 2–17 but did not meet statistical significance on the primary endpoint (Global Statistical Test) evaluating the drug's impact on intellectual, behavioral, and functional measures (p = 0.1030). Applied does point out a number of other clinical outcomes (such as tremors, social skills, and functional impairment) that appear statistically and clinically significant. The drug appears safe, although the sample size is (understandably) limited and the "hepatic enzyme" increases could signal liver toxicity.

Applied has noted (page 15) that, unlike older ARIs, govorestat possesses "higher in vitro enzymatic inhibitory activity and greater specificity for AR," leading to "lack of toxicity in cultured hepatocytes or liver cells."

Notably, govorestat has the backing of the Galactosemia Foundation, a patient advocacy group. Recently, the FDA extended the review period for the NDA for govorestat to November 28, 2024. Applied also expects to hear back from the EMA (Europe) regarding its MAA in Q1 2025.

Applied’s Strategic Advance in SORD Deficiency with Govorestat

SORD deficiency is another rare genetic condition that bears similarities in pathophysiology and prevalence to galactosemia. Applied recently announced interim data from their Phase 3 clinical trial testing govorestat. The drug met the interim primary endpoint, and the company intends to soon submit an NDA seeking accelerated approval for the indication.

Last year, Applied partnered with Advanz Pharma to commercialize govorestat in Europe for SORD deficiency and galactosemia indications. After paying Applied just €10 million upfront, or roughly $11 million (potentially €130 million altogether depending on regulatory and commercial outcomes), Advanz will have rights in Europe, while Applied will receive royalties of 20%. The market opportunity in Europe is similar to that in the U.S. The deal signals, to me, that while Advanz sees an opportunity for govorestat in Europe, the market is quite limited. Either that, or Applied essentially gave up ~80% of their European commercialization rights for a pittance.

Challenges of ARIs in Chronic Conditions and Rare Diseases

While ARIs may be useful for rare diseases with unmet needs, I am not as optimistic about their use for chronic, prevalent conditions like diabetic cardiomyopathy (DbCM). Applied's AT-001 was studied in this indication and Phase 3 results were recently presented.

In the ARISE-HF study, treatment with AT-001 demonstrated a strong trend in stabilizing cardiac functional capacity, and a statistically significant difference in cardiac functional capacity in a prespecified subgroup of patients not receiving concomitant treatment with an SGLT2 or GLP-1 while preventing clinically significant worsening.

There's some nuanced language like "strong trend" and "subgroup of patients" (not receiving the standard-of-care). In total, the ARISE-HF study did not meet its primary endpoint, as discussed in a recent publication.

Among individuals with DbCM and impaired exercise capacity, treatment with AT-001 for 15 months did not result in significantly better exercise capacity compared with placebo.

So, I would assign a very small chance of success in this type of indication and I don't envision the company's attempt to pursue a subgroup proving successful, especially if on the market competing with established drugs (like GLP-1s). Likewise, I think the diabetic peripheral neuropathy [DPN] pursuit will encounter similar efficacy and competitive issues despite another ARI, epalrestat, achieving regulatory approval in countries like Japan. Meta-analyses of available ARI data in DPN reveal mixed data, with potential benefits for patients experiencing only mild, early-onset symptoms.

In my mind, Applied is a rare disease play. Collectively, and for some perspective, SORD deficiency and galactosemia, by my estimates, are ~1/2 the market that Friedreich's ataxia (another rare disease with limited treatment options) is. Recall, Reata Pharmaceuticals was acquired for $7.3 billion for its Friedreich's ataxia [FA] drug, Skyclarys. It must be considered, however, that FA is, generally, a more severe disease (patients do not live as long), so there is arguably a greater need for a disease-modifying drug. This is not to throw cold water on SORD deficiency and galactosemia. I'm just pointing out that the markets for the two are smaller and the need isn't as critical. Again, "classic galactosemia" is mainly an infantile problem (e.g., infants are at risk for complications like sepsis and failure to thrive, especially if their caregivers do not adhere to dietary restrictions) and this is not a market Applied is after (ages 2-17). Moreover, Applied may encounter some regulatory hurdles after missing on the primary endpoint in the galactosemia clinical trial. So, there is plenty of clinical, regulatory, and market uncertainty to go around.

Financial Health

As of March 31, Applied reported $146.48 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company does not yet record significant revenue. Current assets total $150.9 million, while current liabilities are $83.9 million ($64.9 million in warrant liabilities). Applied's current ratio is just under 2. This is considered stable and indicates that the company is able to cover short-term expenses. Weighted-average common stock outstanding—basic and diluted—jumped from around 56 million to 125 million between Q1 '23 and Q1 '24, indicating significant dilution.

Operating expenses for Q1 totaled $21.28 million. As Applied is not yet profitable, I will estimate a cash runway based on their cash burn. If we divide their cash and cash equivalents by their quarterly operating expenses, this suggests around 7 quarters (nearly two years) of cash runway.

Risk/Reward Analysis and Investment Recommendation

In assessing risk and reward, Applied is a Quadrant 1 investment. That is, there is potential for high upside, but it comes with significant risks. As such, APLT may be suitable in a barbell-like portfolio, where an investor allocates 90% of funds to low-risk assets like Treasuries and broad-market ETFs, and the remaining 10% to high-risk investments, like APLT. By doing so, investors can expose themselves to upside and volatility while avoiding ruin. Personally, I think APLT seems a bit more risky than its upside potential.

In addition to all the inherent uncertainties in drug development, APLT's stock has experienced significant dilution, which can negatively impact investor returns. As APLT remains at least a few years away from profitability, this may continue to be an issue. As such, APLT is a hold and investors should be cognizant of the risks associated with investment. On the flip side, APLT could reasonably achieve niche markets in rare diseases or chronic conditions, like DPN. In this event, the upside potential could be considerable.