The S&P 500 Coasts Into Fifth Up Week Ahead Of Holiday Weekend

honglouwawa

If anything noteworthy happened to the S&P 500 (SPX), you wouldn't know it from how the index changed over the past trading week.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,304.72 on the Friday before 2024's Memorial Holiday weekend. That was an increase of 1.45 points above where the index closed the preceding week. But that 0.03% gain was enough for the S&P to "eke out" its fifth consecutive "up" week.

In between Friday, May 17 and Friday, May 24, the index set a new record-high close of 5,321.41 on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. After which, it retreated a full percentage point over the next two days as prospects for rate cuts in 2024 slipped. And then it recovered on Friday to "eke" out that five-week-long win streak. No real explanation for it, other than the bulls and bears on Wall Street were more than ready to go off on their holiday weekends and didn't want to make any waves before they left.

The week's action puts the trajectory of the S&P 500 well within the forecast range for investors focusing their attention on 2024-Q3, which still coincides with Wall Street's expectations for when the Federal Reserve will execute a rate cut. The latest update of the alternative futures chart shows where things stand as Wall Street's summer begins:

Here are the week's market-moving headlines, such as they were, which describe a lot more exciting action than we just did.

Monday, 20 May 2024

Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Thursday, 23 May 2024

Friday, 24 May 2024

The CME Group's FedWatch Tool continued holding steady in anticipating the Fed will hold the Federal Funds Rate steady in a target range of 5.25-5.50% until 18 September (2024-Q3) for the fourth week in a row. The tool anticipates the Fed will start a series of 0.25% rate cuts on that date that will proceed well into 2025 at 12- to 18-week intervals.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool's forecast of annualized real GDP growth rate during 2024-Q2 ticked down to 3.5% from the +3.6% growth it projected in a week earlier.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.