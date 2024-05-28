The S&P 500 Coasts Into Fifth Up Week Ahead Of Holiday Weekend

If anything noteworthy happened to the S&P 500 (SPX), you wouldn't know it from how the index changed over the past trading week.
The S&P 500 closed at 5,304.72 on the Friday before 2024's Memorial Holiday weekend. That was an increase of 1.45 points above where the index closed the preceding week. But that 0.03% gain was enough for the S&P to "eke out" its fifth consecutive "up" week.
In between Friday, May 17 and Friday, May 24, the index set a new record-high close of 5,321.41 on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. After which, it retreated a full percentage point over the next two days as prospects for rate cuts in 2024 slipped. And then it recovered on Friday to "eke" out that five-week-long win streak. No real explanation for it, other than the bulls and bears on Wall Street were more than ready to go off on their holiday weekends and didn't want to make any waves before they left.
The week's action puts the trajectory of the S&P 500 well within the forecast range for investors focusing their attention on 2024-Q3, which still coincides with Wall Street's expectations for when the Federal Reserve will execute a rate cut. The latest update of the alternative futures chart shows where things stand as Wall Street's summer begins:
Here are the week's market-moving headlines, such as they were, which describe a lot more exciting action than we just did.
Monday, 20 May 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials "disappointed" with inflation, want more time before they start cutting rates:
- Bailout, economic recovery not as big as wanted in China:
- Dow ends lower and falls back below 40,000 while S&P and Nasdaq advance
Tuesday, 21 May 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials say they're not just doing nothing, they're not hiking rates:
- Bigger bailout developing in China:
- "Good news, everyone!" say ECB officials:
- Dow ekes out gain, Nasdaq and S&P notch record closing high a day ahead of Nvidia results
Wednesday, 22 May 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials becoming less sure of what they'll do next:
- BOJ officials see interest rates rise to highest in decade:
- Stocks fall after Fed minutes; Nvidia shares climb after the bell
Thursday, 23 May 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials thinking they should worry about inflation more:
- Bigger stimulus developing in China:
- BOJ officials see problems for themselves among green shoots in Japan's economy:
- Signed of improvement in Eurozone economy:
- Whipsawed on Wall Street:
- How the day started:
- How it ended:
- But there was one big winner in an otherwise down day:
- What ruined the bulls party:
Friday, 24 May 2024
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials starting to realize they may not have done enough to combat President Biden's inflation:
- ECB officials getting excited to deliver a rate cut, won't let rising wages stop them:
- S&P ekes out five-week win streak while Nasdaq ends at a record high; Dow gains slightly
The CME Group's FedWatch Tool continued holding steady in anticipating the Fed will hold the Federal Funds Rate steady in a target range of 5.25-5.50% until 18 September (2024-Q3) for the fourth week in a row. The tool anticipates the Fed will start a series of 0.25% rate cuts on that date that will proceed well into 2025 at 12- to 18-week intervals.
The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool's forecast of annualized real GDP growth rate during 2024-Q2 ticked down to 3.5% from the +3.6% growth it projected in a week earlier.
