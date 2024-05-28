syahrir maulana

This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchange-traded funds) regarding the relative past performance of their strategies and metrics of their current portfolios. Reviews with updated data are posted when necessary.

DES strategy

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) started investing operations on 6/16/2006 and tracks the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Index. It has 596 holdings, a 30-day SEC yield of 3.20% and a total expense ratio of 0.38%. Distributions are paid monthly.

As described by WisdomTree,

The Index is comprised of the companies that compose the bottom 25% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed. The index is dividend weighted annually.

The portfolio turnover rate in the most recent fiscal year was 38%. This article will use as a benchmark the S&P Small Cap 600 Index, represented by iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR).

DES portfolio

The heaviest sector is financials (25.3% of asset), followed by industrials (14.8%) and consumer discretionary (13.4%). Other sectors are below 10%. Compared to the S&P 600, DES significantly overweights financials, energy and utilities. It massively underweights technology and healthcare.

Sector breakdown (chart: author; data: WisdomTree, iShares)

The portfolio is well-diversified: only 8.2% of asset value is in the top 10 holdings, listed below with fundamental ratios. The heaviest position weighs about 1.6%, so risks related to individual companies are very low.

Ticker Name Weight EPS growth %TTM PE TTM PE fwd Yield% OGN Organon & Co. 1.58% 39.60 5.15 4.74 5.34 CVI CVR Energy, Inc. 0.86% 16.10 4.56 14.10 15.11 TFSL TFS Financial Corp. 0.85% -2.78 46.83 48.81 8.74 KSS Kohl's Corp. 0.84% 747.57 9.28 11.11 7.55 ALE ALLETE, Inc. 0.79% 30.99 15.11 16.84 4.48 EPR EPR Properties 0.74% -8.82 20.00 15.07 8.42 AROC Archrock, Inc. 0.68% 119.92 24.09 18.44 3.34 VNOM Viper Energy, Inc. 0.61% 20.27 13.87 18.05 5.50 BNL Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. 0.61% 26.19 15.69 19.53 7.68 NSA National Storage Affiliates Trust 0.60% 91.15 18.89 136.75 6.24 Click to enlarge

Fundamentals

DES is slightly cheaper than the S&P 600 index regarding valuation ratios, as reported in the next table. Aggregate growth rates are mixed: earnings growth is inferior to the benchmark, sales growth is similar, and cash flow growth is significantly higher.

DES IJR P/E TTM 13.24 14.88 Price/Book 1.45 1.63 Price/Sales 0.89 0.96 Price/Cash Flow 6.63 8.25 Earnings growth 13.57% 17.93% Sales growth % 5.64% 5.62% Cash flow growth % 12.52% 8.82% Click to enlarge

Data source: Fidelity

In my ETF reviews, risky stocks are companies with at least two red flags among: bad Piotroski score, negative ROA, unsustainable payout ratio, bad or dubious Altman Z-score, excluding financials and real estate where these metrics are unreliable. With this assumption, risky stocks weigh 12.5% of asset value. According to my calculation of aggregate quality metrics (reported in the next table), portfolio quality is marginally superior to the benchmark.

DES IJR Altman Z-score 2.7 2.84 Piotroski F-score 5.47 5.38 ROA % TTM 4.96 3.55 Click to enlarge

Historical performance

Since inception in June 2006, the fund has lagged the S&P 600 index by 1.77% in annualized return. Moreover, it has suffered a deeper maximum drawdown.

Tot. Return Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility DES 243.31% 7.13% -65.48% 0.36 20.72% IJR 360.45% 8.90% -58.15% 0.44 20.11% Click to enlarge

Data calculated with Portfolio123

However, DES is slightly ahead of the small-cap benchmark over the last 12 months:

DES vs. IJR, 12-month total return (Seeking Alpha)

From 2013 to 2023, the annual sum of distributions has increased from $0.55 to $0.85 per share. This 10-year dividend growth rate of 54.5% has outpaced the cumulative inflation in the same time: about 32%, based on the Consumer Price Index. However, the chart below shows growth was not steady.

DES distributions (Seeking Alpha)

Competitors

The next table compares characteristics of DES and three U.S. small-cap dividend ETFs:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV),

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS),

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Dividend Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB).

DES SMDV DGRS CSB Inception 6/16/2006 2/3/2015 7/25/2013 7/7/2015 Expense Ratio 0.38% 0.40% 0.38% 0.35% AUM $1.90B $763.18M $358.67M $310.70M Avg Daily Volume $4.31M $4.30M $1.14M $1.07M Holdings 596 102 242 102 Top 10 8.17% 11.84% 16.32% 15.21% Turnover 38.00% 33.00% 51.00% 82.00% Div. Yield TTM 2.75% 2.77% 2.22% 3.58% Dividend Growth 5 Yr CAGR 0.15% 9.88% 2.80% 8.31% Click to enlarge

DES is the largest in assets under management, and the most liquid in dollar volume. It has the most diversified portfolio, and the lowest 5-year dividend growth rate. The chart below plots total returns, starting on 7/13/2015 to match all inception dates. DES has been lagging the pack in this time frame.

DES vs competitors since 7/13/2015 (Seeking Alpha)

Nevertheless, it is the second-best performer behind DGRS over the last 12 months:

DES vs competitors, 12-month return (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund holds about 600 small and micro-cap stocks weighted based on dividends. DES is quite heavy in financials, but well diversified across holdings. The fund looks slightly better than a small-cap benchmark regarding valuation and quality metrics. It has performed quite well for 12 months, but its historical return and dividend growth rate are underwhelming compared to competitors.