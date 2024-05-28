This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchange-traded funds) regarding the relative past performance of their strategies and metrics of their current portfolios. Reviews with updated data are posted when necessary.
DES strategy
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) started investing operations on 6/16/2006 and tracks the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Index. It has 596 holdings, a 30-day SEC yield of 3.20% and a total expense ratio of 0.38%. Distributions are paid monthly.
As described by WisdomTree,
The Index is comprised of the companies that compose the bottom 25% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed. The index is dividend weighted annually.
The portfolio turnover rate in the most recent fiscal year was 38%. This article will use as a benchmark the S&P Small Cap 600 Index, represented by iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR).
DES portfolio
The heaviest sector is financials (25.3% of asset), followed by industrials (14.8%) and consumer discretionary (13.4%). Other sectors are below 10%. Compared to the S&P 600, DES significantly overweights financials, energy and utilities. It massively underweights technology and healthcare.
The portfolio is well-diversified: only 8.2% of asset value is in the top 10 holdings, listed below with fundamental ratios. The heaviest position weighs about 1.6%, so risks related to individual companies are very low.
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Weight
|
EPS growth %TTM
|
PE TTM
|
PE fwd
|
Yield%
|
Organon & Co.
|
1.58%
|
39.60
|
5.15
|
4.74
|
5.34
|
CVR Energy, Inc.
|
0.86%
|
16.10
|
4.56
|
14.10
|
15.11
|
TFS Financial Corp.
|
0.85%
|
-2.78
|
46.83
|
48.81
|
8.74
|
Kohl's Corp.
|
0.84%
|
747.57
|
9.28
|
11.11
|
7.55
|
ALLETE, Inc.
|
0.79%
|
30.99
|
15.11
|
16.84
|
4.48
|
EPR Properties
|
0.74%
|
-8.82
|
20.00
|
15.07
|
8.42
|
Archrock, Inc.
|
0.68%
|
119.92
|
24.09
|
18.44
|
3.34
|
Viper Energy, Inc.
|
0.61%
|
20.27
|
13.87
|
18.05
|
5.50
|
Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.
|
0.61%
|
26.19
|
15.69
|
19.53
|
7.68
|
National Storage Affiliates Trust
|
0.60%
|
91.15
|
18.89
|
136.75
|
6.24
Fundamentals
DES is slightly cheaper than the S&P 600 index regarding valuation ratios, as reported in the next table. Aggregate growth rates are mixed: earnings growth is inferior to the benchmark, sales growth is similar, and cash flow growth is significantly higher.
|
DES
|
IJR
|
P/E TTM
|
13.24
|
14.88
|
Price/Book
|
1.45
|
1.63
|
Price/Sales
|
0.89
|
0.96
|
Price/Cash Flow
|
6.63
|
8.25
|
Earnings growth
|
13.57%
|
17.93%
|
Sales growth %
|
5.64%
|
5.62%
|
Cash flow growth %
|
12.52%
|
8.82%
Data source: Fidelity
In my ETF reviews, risky stocks are companies with at least two red flags among: bad Piotroski score, negative ROA, unsustainable payout ratio, bad or dubious Altman Z-score, excluding financials and real estate where these metrics are unreliable. With this assumption, risky stocks weigh 12.5% of asset value. According to my calculation of aggregate quality metrics (reported in the next table), portfolio quality is marginally superior to the benchmark.
|
DES
|
IJR
|
Altman Z-score
|
2.7
|
2.84
|
Piotroski F-score
|
5.47
|
5.38
|
ROA % TTM
|
4.96
|
3.55
Historical performance
Since inception in June 2006, the fund has lagged the S&P 600 index by 1.77% in annualized return. Moreover, it has suffered a deeper maximum drawdown.
|
Tot. Return
|
Annual.Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
DES
|
243.31%
|
7.13%
|
-65.48%
|
0.36
|
20.72%
|
IJR
|
360.45%
|
8.90%
|
-58.15%
|
0.44
|
20.11%
Data calculated with Portfolio123
However, DES is slightly ahead of the small-cap benchmark over the last 12 months:
From 2013 to 2023, the annual sum of distributions has increased from $0.55 to $0.85 per share. This 10-year dividend growth rate of 54.5% has outpaced the cumulative inflation in the same time: about 32%, based on the Consumer Price Index. However, the chart below shows growth was not steady.
Competitors
The next table compares characteristics of DES and three U.S. small-cap dividend ETFs:
- ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV),
- WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS),
- VictoryShares US Small Cap High Dividend Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB).
|
DES
|
SMDV
|
DGRS
|
CSB
|
Inception
|
6/16/2006
|
2/3/2015
|
7/25/2013
|
7/7/2015
|
Expense Ratio
|
0.38%
|
0.40%
|
0.38%
|
0.35%
|
AUM
|
$1.90B
|
$763.18M
|
$358.67M
|
$310.70M
|
Avg Daily Volume
|
$4.31M
|
$4.30M
|
$1.14M
|
$1.07M
|
Holdings
|
596
|
102
|
242
|
102
|
Top 10
|
8.17%
|
11.84%
|
16.32%
|
15.21%
|
Turnover
|
38.00%
|
33.00%
|
51.00%
|
82.00%
|
Div. Yield TTM
|
2.75%
|
2.77%
|
2.22%
|
3.58%
|
Dividend Growth 5 Yr CAGR
|
0.15%
|
9.88%
|
2.80%
|
8.31%
DES is the largest in assets under management, and the most liquid in dollar volume. It has the most diversified portfolio, and the lowest 5-year dividend growth rate. The chart below plots total returns, starting on 7/13/2015 to match all inception dates. DES has been lagging the pack in this time frame.
Nevertheless, it is the second-best performer behind DGRS over the last 12 months:
Takeaway
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund holds about 600 small and micro-cap stocks weighted based on dividends. DES is quite heavy in financials, but well diversified across holdings. The fund looks slightly better than a small-cap benchmark regarding valuation and quality metrics. It has performed quite well for 12 months, but its historical return and dividend growth rate are underwhelming compared to competitors.
