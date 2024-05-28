JHVEPhoto

Investment thesis

The last time I covered ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) aka onsemi was when the stock spiked after Q4 earnings in early February. Despite the big after earnings rally, I was cautious and called in an overreaction. Thus, it appears that my previous thesis aged well, as the stock price declined by around 6% over the last three months, compared to +7% for the S&P 500 (SP500).

Many developments have happened since, including the Q1 2024 earnings release, and I want to share my insights about onsemi with my readers. The company's financial performance continued deteriorating in Q1 as high interest rates continued weighing on end markets. There was a significant downgrade in long-term revenue growth consensus estimates, which massively undermined the company's fair value.

onsemi is in a robust financial position, and it has enough resources to weather current challenges. However, I downgrade ON to "Strong Sell" as the stock is now around 24% overvalued and positive catalysts are quite unlikely to appear in the foreseeable future.

Recent developments

ON released its latest quarterly earnings on April 29 when the company surpassed consensus estimates. The company continued to experience softness across end markets and its revenue declined by almost 5% YoY. The bottom line followed the revenue dip as the adjusted EPS decreased from $1.19 to $1.08 YoY.

Seeking Alpha

Power Solutions Group [PSG] was the only segment that delivered growth in Q1, a modest 1.6% YoY. Analog & Mixed Group [AMG] and Intelligent Sensing Group [ISG] both demonstrated notable YoY decline.

From the perspective of end markets, automotive demonstrated a 3.2% YoY growth, while Industrials and Others both declined by double digits.

ON's latest 10-Q report

Due to the revenue weakness, onsemi's profitability metrics also suffered. The gross margin declined from 46.82% to 45.83%, and the operating margin decreased from 31.45% to 28.27%. Despite the operating margin shrinking, the improved working capital management helped to improve cash from operations from $409 million to $499 million YoY.

As a result, onsemi's balance sheet improved slightly. Total cash grew to $2.6 billion, and the net debt position decreased below $1 billion for the first time since December 2022. The company has a robust financial position with ample liquidity, which means that onsemi can easily weather the current challenging environment.

Seeking Alpha

The big red flag for investors is that Wall Street analysts significantly downgraded ON's long-term revenue growth estimates. In the below table, I compare how FY 2024-2027 revenue consensus estimates looked like when I wrote my previous analysis against current estimates.

Compiled by the author

In early February 2024, consensus estimates projected a 15% revenue CAGR between 2024 and 2027. As we see, currently, the projected CAGR for the same period is now 11%. This is a notable decrease that will have a massive effect on my valuation analysis, which I will outline in deep details in the next section of my analysis.

According to the latest 10-Q report, onsemi generates around 55% of its total revenue from the automotive end market. This industry experiences softness globally after the pandemic-driven spending craze and the highest interest rates across developed economies for the last twenty years. Despite inflation steadily cooling down, the Fed is likely to keep rates higher for longer. It appears to me that all other large central banks are looking at the Fed's decisions and are unlikely to rush into cutting rates before the Fed. Therefore, expecting softness in the automotive industry for longer appears to be a sound forecast.

ON's latest 10-Q report

Valuation update

ON share price declined by around 9% over the last twelve months and demonstrated a 13% YTD dip. Valuation ratios look attractive compared to historical averages and the sector median, which makes a solid "B-" Seeking Alpha Quant valuation grade well-deserved.

Seeking Alpha

On the other hand, onsemi is not a value stock to draw conclusions about valuation solely based on ratios. The discounted cash flow [DCF] approach appears to be a suitable option to cross-check from another perspective. I use a 10% WACC, which is a recommendation from valueinvesting.io. I have revenue consensus estimates available up to FY 2028. For the years beyond, I project a 9.2% revenue CAGR. For the base year, I use a 6.8% FCF ex-SBC margin, which is the last decade's average. Since revenue growth is projected, I think that incorporating a 50 basis point yearly FCF margin expansion is fair.

Author's calculations

The business's fair value is around $24 billion, 24% lower than the current market cap. Therefore, ON is substantially overvalued, especially in the context of all the current headwinds the company is facing.

Risks to my bearish thesis

As I wrote in my initial thesis about onsemi, the company is fundamentally strong from the secular perspective. The company has a robust and diversified revenue mix. The exposure to the automotive industry experiencing a secular shift to electric vehicles [EVs] is massive. Therefore, onsemi is certain to enjoy robust revenue growth and profitability expansion recovery once the monetary environment becomes more positive. The macro environment is evolving rapidly, and the Fed analyzes all the changes in key metrics. Therefore, should a sudden spike in unemployment rates happen, this might force the fed to start cutting interest rates earlier than expected. In this case, onsemi will likely see an upward consensus revision of its growth prospects, which will boost the business's fair value.

The company might take cost-efficiency steps that can be quite positively absorbed by the market and lead to a notable rally. For example, the company's headcount is around 30,000 employees. Since the beginning of the monetary tightening, the company laid off approximately a total of 2,000 employees. This is a notable staff cut, but still below 10%, meaning there is likely more potential for layoffs. Should the company announce a new layoff round which will lead to notable EPS improvements, the stock is highly likely to rally.

Bottom line

To conclude, ON is a "Strong Sell" at current levels. Long-term consensus revenue projections significantly undermined the business's fair value, and the stock is currently around 24% overvalued. Challenges are likely to persist further as higher interest rates are expected for longer.