hapabapa

Investment Thesis

Even with the high-demand in the enterprise AI sector, C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) appears to be seeing decelerating growth, offering what I believe to be no assurance that it can reaccelerate from business transformational challenges that have plagued them. When the company was founded, the company's goal was to address carbon emissions before rebranding multiple times, including a shift from C3 IoT to C3.ai. They attempted to align their operations with various market trends without a consistent focus, in my observation. I think that such pivoting from environmental focus to a broader AI narrative suggests a potential lack of a definitive core business direction that may highlight a lack of focus on a clear value proposition.

Current year projections are calling for 13-19% Year-over-Year growth. For reference, some competitors like enterprise AI company Palantir (PLTR) are growing at an estimated 21.25% YoY growth this year. A big part of this is the company's transition to a consumption-based model might lead to further unpredictability in its revenue stream (vs. a SaaS-based subscription model). I am not sure if this will be a successful business model transition eventually.

As of May 2024, the company is still experiencing a slowdown in revenue growth. The latest earnings estimates indicate a projected revenue of $84.4 million for fiscal Q4 2024, or a 16.56% year-on-year increase (down from 18% YoY growth in the previous quarter). Keep in mind that we are seeing other AI companies at the software later accelerate growth. I think it is telling that C3.ai is not. For these reasons, I think the stock is a sell going into earnings.

Earnings Preview

Ahead of their next earnings release on May 29th, C3.ai will be facing decelerating growth in a market teeming with AI-driven transformations. For fiscal Q4 FY24, C3.ai has guided total revenue to range between $82.0 and $86.0 million, or a year-over-year growth of 13% to 19%. This indicates a slowdown when compared against prior periods. The anticipated non-GAAP loss from operations is also to be between $43.5 and $51.5 million because of their ongoing investments in technology and market expansion​​. Overall, analysts are expecting a loss of $0.30/share on revenue of $84.40 million, representing growth of 16.56% YoY.

I'll be closely watching product development. C3.ai is looking into expanding its suite of applications, particularly in generative AI, through 90 enterprise AI applications, including 30 that leverage generative AI. The company's partnerships, such as the agreement with Paradyme, helped push for a 337% year-over-year growth in partner-supported bookings​​.

At the beginning of this fiscal year, C3 guided for continued losses (meaning profits were farther away) which further raised questions among investors and analysts about their true path to profitability. The company is also lacking a clear timeline for achieving GAAP profitability. While the company carries no traditional debt, its operational inefficiency, particularly in cost controls, remains a concern in my opinion. I'll be looking to see if management guides for a more stable path to profits (the lifeblood of running a long-run, sustainable business). Keep in mind that there is only 1 (one) analyst expecting the company to be profitable in the next 3 years.

EPS Forecasts (Seeking Alpha)

Tom Siebel, CEO of C3.ai, also stated that while infrastructure and hardware like Nvidia (NVDA)'s have seen explosive growth, the enterprise AI software layer has not experienced a similar uptick. That is, his software layer hasn't seen as strong of an uptick (both Palantir's CEO and executives at Microsoft (MSFT) have said statements to the opposite). The CEO also offered a bit of assurance on its development of their suite of 90 enterprise AI applications and customized secure solutions for enterprises, which distinguishes it from competitors that offer disjointed or less comprehensive tools. This, in my opinion, indicates that C3.ai's products have yet to fully capitalize on the AI momentum,​​ but the question of when and how remains given the slower uptake and growth in customer adoption as reflected in the company's performance metrics.

In my opinion, the company is in a tough position against more robust peers like Palantir. Despite C3.ai's strategic partnerships, they are still struggling to secure a competitive advantage, particularly in sectors like defense where rival Palantir is a dominant player​​.

I believe that while C3.ai may find their advanced AI applications as promising, their challenge is to translate the plans into accelerated revenue growth, given that their competitors are already going to market with their solutions.

For example, Palantir, on the other hand, has successfully converted its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) workshops into tangible revenue with contracts valued around $1 million+ each from over 560 AIP workshops across 465 organizations. These sessions allow clients to understand and visualize the direct benefits of using Foundry technology.

Through this, Palantir has fostered a community of "disciples" for its AIP and has enabled existing customers to showcase their successful implementations of AIP and Foundry to potential clients. It's a compelling advertising strategy and a peer-to-peer promotion mechanism for new customer acquisitions and expansions​ at the same time -something that C3.ai can't yet replicate today.

On this note, another missed opportunity for the company is unique engagement of customers through the buying process. Palantir (through their disciples) permits potential clients to see immediate, real-world applications of their AIP, which I believe help customers to make a commitment to the product. C3.ai I believe, on the other hand, has faced problems in articulating a clear value proposition that resonates across its very diverse application areas. In effect, there's slower conversion from pilot phases to full-scale deployments​​​​.

Valuation

For C3.ai, while the foundation in enterprise AI is strong, the story around scaling these innovations into profitable ventures seems less clear. The company needs a more coherent strategy that showcases technological prowess and demonstrates a path to significant market share gains, customer retention, and profitability. I am willing to change my opinion on the tech company if the story is clear at heightened valuations, but I am not seeing that in the case of C3.ai.

C3.ai's financial metrics further illustrate the challenges that lie ahead. With a gross profit margin of 58.86% yet a persistent negative income margin of -91.67%, the company needs more aggressive growth to meet market expectations, I believe. Its valuation, with an EV/Sales (FWD) of 7.19, is significantly higher than the sector median of 2.89, which suggests optimism about its future potential, but also shows the high growth expectations. Their forward Price/Sales ratio is 9.51, significantly higher than the sector median of 2.96.

If the company's growth continues to slow, post this quarter's performance, then I think shares will need to trade at a lower valuation. The company's forward Price/Sales ratio is 221.51% higher than the sector median. All the while, the company's growth estimates (FWD) of 13.29% are only 104.02% higher than the sector median of 6.51%. I think the company's forward price to sales multiple should only deserve to trade at a 104.02% premium to the sector median if growth continues to be 104.02% higher than the sector median. This would imply a forward Price to sales ratio of 6.04. At this price to sales ratio, this would imply a downside of 39.49% in shares.

Bull Thesis

C3 states that ​​their software is used by many leading organizations, including the U.S. Air Force, Shell, Koch Industries, 3M and Bank of America. Ideally, this shows how their product can be adaptable to a range of industries, which presents multiple avenues for leveraging cross-sector insights and innovations that make it less sensitive against market fluctuations.

However, I think that C3.ai's shifting focus and broad application of its technology limits their ability to set up a stronger, more singular value proposition that resonates with a specific market segment. The company's range of applications across different sectors, from defense to healthcare, may undeniably reflect their market versatility, but this raises doubts about what value proposition they must establish to stake a strong claim in the hyper-competitive AI market. They need a dominant, unique market position against industry competitors who may have a more focused approach, as in the case of Palantir in defense AI or Salesforce (CRM) in CRM AI​​.

Moreover, the high sales and marketing costs relative to their revenue makes me wonder how C3.ai is still in the process of trying to convince the market of its value proposition, rather than having a clearly defined solution that speaks for itself​​. This, I believe, is the result of inefficiencies and a slower path to profitability, as proven by the large net losses (net negative income margin) despite increasing revenue​​.

Conclusion

Given C3.ai's current market position and its future potential, I recommend a sell at this time heading into earnings. The company's revenue growth is decelerating, and its efforts to capitalize on the surging demand for AI technologies have not yet yielded the financial outcomes that its industry peers have been achieving. I believe there's a misalignment between valuation and performance, which does not appeal to investors seeking to maximize returns without a disproportionate risk.

For me, the pathway to upgrading C3.ai, Inc. stock from a sell to a hold or a buy depends on their upcoming earnings and the company's capability to prove a significant beat on expectations. Given this, I maintain a sell recommendation with room to reassess contingent on the company's future financial performance.