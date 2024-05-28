Petco Health and Wellness: I Am Not Convinced A Turnaround Is Around The Corner

Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
151 Followers

Summary

  • I recommended a sell due to worsening metrics and lack of signs of recovery.
  • WOOF's 1Q24 results showed little improvement, with declining revenue in key segments.
  • The lack of a permanent CEO and risky balance sheet pose further challenges for WOOF's recovery.

Black woman petting dog on sofa

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment summary

My recommendation for Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) is a sell rating. I am not convinced that the business is on track for a recovery anytime, as various metrics such as

This article was written by

Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
151 Followers
I focus on long-term investments while incorporating short-term shorts to uncover alpha opportunities. My investment approach revolves around bottom-up analysis, delving into the fundamental strengths and weaknesses of individual companies. My investment duration is the medium to long-term. Ultimately, I aim to identify companies with solid fundamentals, sustainable competitive advantages, and growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WOOF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WOOF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WOOF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News