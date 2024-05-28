bee32

Investment Thesis

In my opinion, the stock of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF), the largest steel supplier to the automotive sector in the US, is quite attractive given its recent weakness post Q1, and given the company's medium-term plans to reduce costs. Also, I think a turnaround in the automotive industry is very likely, which should definitely have a positive impact on margins and lead to a serious re-rating of the stock to the upside.

Why Do I Think So?

First off, I propose to examine the thesis that the US auto sector should continue its recovery and give Cleveland-Cliffs the necessary catalyst to rapidly increase its financial strength. According to BofA (proprietary source), auto sales in the US rose strongly last year to 15.5 million vehicles, an increase of 12.5% on the previous year. For 2024, analysts expect an increase to 16.1 million (+4% YoY), with sales peaking at 17-18 million in FY2028. This growth is expected due to pent-up demand after Covid-related production bottlenecks in the past, as well as increasing fleet and mass market sales. According to the same source, inventories in the US automotive industry have risen steadily as production recovers, particularly at Stellantis (STLA), General Motors (GM) and Ford (F). The days' supply of inventory is now at 52 days, about 20% above the 5-year average of 44 days. Analysts now expect that US inventories will continue to rise to about 2.7-2.8 million units by the end of FY2024, driven by "substantial unfulfilled demand from recent years of shortages."

The predicted increase in inventories cannot logically come out of nowhere: The manufacture of vehicles requires a lot of hot-rolled steel. CLF is still the undisputed leader in this market, and therefore the forecast increase in demand for HTR should only have a positive impact on the company's financial position.

The steel production and pricing are currently near the lower end of the historical range, according to Argus Research analysts (proprietary source), hence the relatively poor financial performance (in absolute terms) of CLF in Q1 FY2024. The company's results missed the consensus forecast for both adjusted EPS ($0.18 against an expected $0.22) and revenue ($5.2 billion against ~$5.36 billion expected).

However, we could also see a significant improvement from last year's net loss of $0.05 per share. It's also important to note that CLF's adjusted EBITDA rose 70% YoY, with the adjusted EBITDA margin widening by 400 basis points to 8.0%. The average net selling price per ton of steel products was $1,175, up 4% YoY. Overall, I look at the company's results from the perspective of the last few years, and it seems to me that we're at the bottom of the operating cycle given the catalyst for demand growth in the automotive market mentioned above, suggesting that pricing has already risen and margins will have to follow in the coming quarters.

CLF's balance sheet looks solid, in my view, with a total liquidity of slightly over $4 billion and net debt to adjusted EBITDA (ND/EBITDA) at 1.7x, which is below the long-term average (since 2016). Adjusted EBITDA covered interest expenses by a factor of six times, which is quite good. In addition to deleveraging, the company compensates for the lack of dividend yield by actively buying back shares - over the last 9 quarters, Cliffs has bought 0.87% of its shares from the market (quarterly), supporting its share price and preventing it from falling too low.

Q1 buyback was actually a catchup from last year when CLF was restricted from buybacks due to its involvement in M&A process with United States Steel Corp. (X). Considering that CLF's offer to purchase its direct competitor is no longer valid, the planned cash outflows are now likely to be reallocated to buybacks.

CLF has set a self-imposed 2.5x ND/EBITDA target, therefore, as this metric remains lower than that, I expect management to continue to actively buy its stocks from the market, which may become a great tailwind for CLF as the main catalyst plays out.

Based on the company's latest earnings call commentary and Q&A with analysts, we can see Cleveland-Cliffs' management objectives for 2024 focus on several key priorities:

reducing costs by $30 per ton, with a $20 per ton decline expected in Q2 FY2024;

defending its position as the largest automotive steel supplier, while strategically reducing exposure to Stellantis;

advancing decarbonization initiatives with $575 million in potential funding from the Department of Energy;

balancing capital allocation between share buybacks and debt reduction following a strong Q1 buyback; and

pursuing consolidation opportunities in the U.S. sheet market, though any potential M&A would require government and union support.

CLF had a slow start in Q1 FY2024 with 3.9 million tons, but expect to achieve >4 million tons in Q2 and has maintained the guidance for FY2024 at 16.5 million tons, indirectly confirming my assumptions about the high probability of demand recovery on the end-markets.

The current situation makes the company significantly undervalued. If we project all the above assumptions into a DCF model, we can see this more clearly.

Let's assume the current consensus forecast for revenue growth is accurate. Based on the company's historical performance (revenue surprises), any deviations from the consensus are likely to be minimal, within a 2-3% range. Given the assumption that the company's current EBIT margin is near its cyclical bottom, we can expect a gradual recovery as operating costs decrease (as management has discussed), and as demand in end markets grows. Given these factors, it seems reasonable to assume that the company's operating profit margin could grow to 16% by FY2028.

As the CEO cemented on the latest earnings call, there's no change to the CAPEX guidance of ~$700 million in 2024. Also, CLF's CAPEX will step up to $1 billion in FY2025 and $1.2 million in FY2026. At the same time, I don't observe significant deviations from the average values in the ratio of depreciation to revenue or changes in net working capital to revenue. Therefore, I'll focus on the average value for these metrics. Based on these fundamental assumptions, I've reached the following intermediate conclusion:

CLF's liquid bonds are trading at a yield-to-maturity of about 7% (bid-ask average) - which is exactly the rate I will use as the cost of debt. With a risk-free rate of 4.47% and a MRP of 5%, I get a WACC of 12%, which is quite a lot, but I think it's within reason.

In the model template, one can use both the Gordon's g rate and the EV/FCF ratio as a terminal value driver. I don't see the point of using the "g rate" because the company whose fair value I'm trying to model is cyclical, so its FCF is unlikely to grow at a constant rate. For the EV/FCF ratio, I'll aim for a 10-year average of ~13x, which I think is quite reasonable.

This results in an undervaluation of 65% to the current stock price, which in my opinion makes CLF a great medium-term pick.

Where Can I Be Wrong?

As you might guess, CLF's future profitability is closely tied to the prices of steel and iron ore products, so any fluctuations in these prices can impact the company's revenue and bottom line. If my assumption that demand in the end markets will increase in the foreseeable future does not materialize, then the US steel sector will have a hard time. I think in this scenario, Wall Street's low $16/sh. price target would be the most likely:

Also in my thesis, much depends on how quickly management can achieve the forecasted margin levels that I include in the valuation model. If the CEO and his son (the CFO of CLF) and other top executives can't achieve the projected margins quickly, my entire DCF model will lose any meaning.

If you look at the technical analysis, you can see some downside risks here: CLF has consolidated its 200-day moving average after the sharp selloff in recent weeks. If a stock does not go higher from such a level, technicians may conclude that a new downtrend has begun.

The Bottom Line

Despite the numerous risks surrounding Cliffs, I believe the company is an enticing investment opportunity, especially after the recent weakness in the stock following the release of quarterly results. As a major steel supplier to the US automotive sector with plans to cut costs and a likely turnaround in the automotive industry, CLF has growth potential as the company has a solid balance sheet and more capital available for buybacks. Moreover, the stock appears to be undervalued by about 65% based on my DCF model, which makes CLF attractive for medium-term investors.

Based on the above, I rate CLF as a "Buy".

Thanks for reading!