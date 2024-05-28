janiecbros/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Company Overview

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR), founded in 2013 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a diversified space exploration company serving as the premier provider and supplier of space products and services to enable sustained robotics and human exploration to the moon, Mars, and beyond. The company has four business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure.

Strengths

As a space infrastructure and servicing company, Intuitive Machine's current focus is mostly on the Lunar space missions by NASA with a bigger picture of building out the basis for the commerce of human activities between the Earth and outer space in the future. It still sounds like Sci-fi to most but with NASA's return-to-the-moon Artemis project well underway, the company has been increasing its contract size and value with deeper involvement than ever.

Following the success of completing IM-1 on February 22nd this year, in which its Nova-C lander was the first US commercial vehicle softly land on the Moon, as "the first-ever mission to the South Pole of the Moon, and the first U.S. lander on the Moon since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972", Intuitive Machine has improved its revenue YoY by 3x higher in the latest quarter ending in March, from just over $18 million the same quarter last year to $73 million this year, although its backlog declined by 17% YoY due to the completion of IM-1.

Intuitive Machines: Q1 2024 Financials (Company Presentation)

The central composition of Intuitive Machine's application portfolio is its fleet of LTVs ("Lunar Terrain Vehicle"). These vehicles were specifically designed for the mission they were contracted in from three Commercial Lunar Payload Services ("CLPS") awarded by December 2023. From IM-1 to IM-3, the vehicles are from Nova-C class, which has a proprietary VR900 LOX/Methane engine that is designed in-house and is fully 3D printed. Such a design is to ensure future scalability paths within the Nova-C framework and structures. The IM-1 vehicle has a payload of about 100 kg and is fitted with avionics for advanced guidance, navigation, and control to shuttle numerous technology demonstrations to the lunar surface. The IM-2 vehicle, which is in production and expected to go on mission this year, will be tasked with drilling to test for water ice at the Shackleton Connecting Ridge on the South Pole of the moon and deploying a drone called micro-Nova "hopper" to test the Nokia LTE network in space and also to deploy a data relay satellite in lunar orbit. The IM-3 vehicle, built on the previous two missions, will land in an area called Reiner Gamma on the moon.

Intuitive Machines: Vehicles and Missions (Company Presentation)

The latest added revenue visibility came from the two-phase LTV services contract awarded to Intuitive Machine on April 3rd this year. This program is worth $4 billion in total and awarded the first phase of $30 million to Intuitive Machine as a prime contractor of a one-year contract in 2024, and depending on the design review, the second phase will be awarded in 2025. This contract is for the design development of its cargo class landers, NOVA-D, which could carry a payload of up to 2500 kilograms, and marks an entrance of the company into human space operation. Upon the success of this project, Intuitive Machine can retain ownership of the vehicle for commercial utilization outside of NASA's activity within about ten years. According to its 2023 10-K, it was expected to gain another $28.9 million contracted value for future missions beyond IM-3. We think this first phase award of the contract fulfills what was expected.

Intuitive Machines: LTV Contract Award (Company Presentation)

Additional revenue visibility in the near term came from the remaining performance obligations, representing the remaining transaction price of firm orders whose work hasn't been performed (excluding unexercised contract options). As of March, the company has $65.8 million of remaining fixed price performance obligations, among which 50-55% is expected to be recognized within nine months, and 40-45% in 2025. That spells $32.9 million for the rest of 2024 and $29.6 million in 2025. In its 2024 outlook, the company estimated the total revenue will be $200-240 million. Since Q1 has already delivered $73.1 million, there is $120-170 million remaining to be achieved for the rest of the year. But according to our calculation, up to $170 to $200 million in additional revenue can be expected for the rest of 2024 from NASA contracts and other commercial payload and rideshare contracts, especially when the IM-2 mission succeeds in the latter part of the year.

With growing revenue, Intuitive Machines has steadily drummed up its cash reserve. It has boosted its cash & cash equivalent to cover at least 70% of its cost of revenue and operating expenses for one quarter. Given that the company has strong revenue and backlog, it will not need to rely on its cash reserve to cover the operation. But having the cushion will help ensure the near-term success of its mission execution should there be extra needs to cover without making a large impact on its earnings.

Intuitive Machines: Coverage by Cash & Cash Equivalent (Calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Risks and Weaknesses

Despite the high growth of its top line, Intuitive Machine's net income has dropped to negative $120 million, even though its operating loss was narrowed to about $5.4 million, 61% less YoY. This mostly reflects its past funding needs rather than its current growth or earning ability. Specifically, it was largely attributed to the issuance of its Initial Series A and B warrants, inherited from the business combination with black-check company Inflection Point, at an exercise price of $11.5 per share expiring five years after the completion of the business combination. That means the initial 12 sponsors who purchased the warrants have up to February 13, 2028, to exercise these warrants. Up until then, Intuitive Machines will likely record a "Loss on issuance of securities" on the book, especially when the stock prices go up, while positive inflow for its operating cash flow. This impact has more to do with its stock prices and the options value since the fair value of the warrants is calculated by the Black-Scholes formula, which takes the stock price as one of the inputs. In other words, its net income and free cash flow will be greatly distorted by the warrant valuation on the book until the revenue can be at least 5 to 10x higher than where it is. We think investors should focus on the operating expenses, cost of revenue, and top-line growth, which all have seen improvements in the last quarter. With 3x higher revenue, its cost of revenue and G&A expenses have only increased by about 1-1.2x, which resulted in a declining percentage of revenue. If it were not impacted by the warrant valuation, it would have seen significant improvement in its net income.

Intuitive Machines: Costs and Expenses (Calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Overall, there are two strengths Intuitive Machine possesses that we expect to drive continuous growth. One is its first-mover advantage. As the only company that designs and deploys the LTVs, how its execution turns out is critical to the return-to-the-moon mission, which carries great weight from both national security and strategic points of view. In other words, success is of paramount importance, much more than its financial senses at the early stage, i.e., currently. Therefore, government support is expected on a continuous basis until the operation has become routinely successful, which we expect will take at least another five to ten years. Before then, Intuitive Machines can enjoy the advantage of picking and choosing the best partners to ensure the success of the missions while building out the network for the foundation of commercial applications. Closely connected with the first one is the non-cyclical characteristic of the industry it develops and expands. The Lunar Industry, if we may call it so, is the basis of the future Lunar economy. It is barely in its infancy, but the growth is only going to expand in one direction, up. The phases Intuitive Machines have overcome now will only open up more opportunities for the next stage, instead of repeating itself in a cyclical manner. This monotonic growth pattern makes its current valuation fairly attractive.

From a longer-term perspective, Intuitive Machine is aiming at turning the capacity cultivated through government funding into a complete suite of economic services. On the moon, it intends to provide services such as commercial landing, lunar data services, crewed lunar missions, etc. In orbital services markets, it will use robotics, Nova-C optical navigation, Rendezvous Proximity Operations and Capture ("RPOC"), and satellite capture to expand its rideshare contracts and two currently licensed NASA active debris removal patents (how is this commercial). In the emerging satellite servicing market, it will be built on the success of the OMES III award valued at up to $720 million leading the NASA Landsat Servicing mission, to develop industrial partnerships. We think its next backlog expansion could come from Next Space Network Services ("NSNS"), which it is bidding for contracts currently. NSNS has a basic five-year value period of $584.9 million and an additional maximum optional value of $4.2 billion, and it requires a comprehensive execution of direct-to-earth services including human mission and space relay services that focus on data transmission. Lunar services are still expected to contribute most likely 80% plus to its revenue, but a diversified and more well-rounded service portfolio will give the company a stronger foothold in the space industry and a more dynamic customer relationship.

The Big Picture

To narrowly focus on Intuitive Machines' current status of development, or even the growth of this company alone will miss the big picture. Intuitive Machines actually represents the basis of the whole network of the Lunar economy as what it will grow into. For example, to design for LTV's first phase assessment, the company will need a team of global partners. Its Moon Reusable Autonomous Crewed Exploration Rover ("RACER") program will call on AVL for its expertise in drivetrain, steering, and suspension to design the LTV, and on Boeing for the design and operations of the flight vehicle in both static and dynamic mockups. Michelin will be called upon for wheel design to withstand 100 °C and below -240 °C, withstand exposure to solar and galactic radiation, and ensure maximum longevity and traction on aggressive loose soil. Northrop Grumman will leverage its experience in power system design to provide mission planning and training. With the help of these partners, Intuitive Machines will lead the system integration, spacecraft design, and other viable aspects comprehensively to eventually deliver and deploy an LTV that meets NASA's requirements. Just like the three missions it was awarded in CLPS, this LTV, once completed, will probably ride a SpaceX heavy-weight rocket to the moon. Similarly, for other missions that it has accomplished before and looks to accomplish in the future, they are team efforts that represent what the earthlings can achieve best. To sell its stock will be equivalent to shorting the future of mankind.

Intuitive Machines: Lunar Terrain Vehicle (Company presentation)

Financial Overview & Valuation

Intuitive Machines: Financial Overview (Calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Evaluating the basis for the Lunar economy, which, we believe, is what Intuitive Machines represents, is a rather head-scratching task. But one thing we know is that going to the moon takes special transportation, the rockets. The two companies that have been involved in successfully transporting and landing on the moon are Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) and SpaceX, both of which have been involved in the Artemis project so far successfully. SpaceX has recently gone through a funding round that valued it at $200 billion, and Rocket Lab currently trading with a market cap of about $2 billion. Intuitively, we see these rocket companies as "the canary in the coal mine" in evaluating the Lunar economy because we first have to be able to get to the moon feasibly and sustainably via these transportation means. If the means to get to the moon is valued at $202 billion currently, we could reasonably expect the Lunar economy could turn into at least half of $202 billion in ten years from 2026 (since the LTV mission expects deployment in 2025), assuming half of the current revenue of SpaceX and Rocket Lab is related to the Lunar efforts, including the orbital and satellite missions. We chose ten years because Intuitive Machines has a ten-year tenure for commercial applications in its current contracts. Using a WACC of 11.76% to convert $101 billion in 2035 into its present value, this Lunar economy should be at least worth $2 billion currently. As the only company that is operating the lunar mission on the moon, Intuitive Machines should have a market cap of at least $1 billion considering the partnership efforts it is required to assemble. And right now, it only has a market cap of $275 million. If we give a 35% -50% haircut due to the high-risk factor, its stock should be at about $9.32 to $12.13 per share. This means its current stock price is highly undervalued.

Due to its warrant expiration date, we think for the stock to rise above $11 will be difficult before 2028. But between its current $5.13 to $9.32, it still has a lot of room to rise. For more bullish long-term investors, $12.13 could be the target.

Conclusion

In reviewing the progress and accomplishments of Intuitive Machines, it is hard not to feel inspired. In ten short years, the company has successfully built out the technology and network required to implement missions up to NASA's requirements and is the only one yet to succeed. On the other hand, Intuitive Machines is not alone. The lunar mission not only has budget support from NASA but also a network of industrial partners that represents some of the finest technological advancements the US can make. Being the only one putting its footprint on the moon right now, Intuitive Machines represents these efforts altogether. Its latest development not only pointed to a robust growth trajectory but also a strong pipeline. We recommend a strong buy.