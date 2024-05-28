Intuitive Machines Represents The Basis Of The Lunar Economy

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
734 Followers

Summary

  • Intuitive Machines has strong delivery of its contracted mission this year and a strong backlog lined up.
  • The company's financing needs are equally strong and contracts could result in losses.
  • But it's building up a future economy on the moon that has both the backing of NASA and a strong network of partnerships in the industry.
  • It represents the basis of what the future Lunar economy will be.

Space station on the moon. Distant planet Earth in the sky

janiecbros/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Company Overview

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR), founded in 2013 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a diversified space exploration company serving as the premier provider and supplier of space products and services to enable sustained

This article was written by

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
734 Followers
We are data-oriented investors with over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, cryptocurrency, commodities futures, and options with success. With our unique approach, we provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Waterside Insight is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RootBanyan Capital Management LLC.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LUNR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LUNR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LUNR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News