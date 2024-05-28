Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) continues its remarkable performance, approaching our previous target of $1165 , underscoring its strong foothold in the booming AI and gaming industries. Our reassessment of Nvidia's stock, prompted by

Author of Yiazou Capital Research

Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate your due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.

I have previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external auditing, internal auditing, and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and an ACCA Global member, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.