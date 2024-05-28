Meta: Near-Term Spending To Bear Long-Term Fruit; Buy The Dip

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
27.88K Followers

Summary

  • Meta has entered into correction territory after it announced a higher expense outlook for FY24 alongside its Q1 earnings.
  • Meta's increased spending and boosted capex forecast are necessary for its growth in AI and metaverse platforms.
  • At the high end of its ranges, Meta has guided to 12% opex growth, which pales in comparison to its most recent quarter in which revenue grew at 27% y/y.
  • Ad impressions served are growing across all regions, and average pricing per ad is also increasing globally.
  • The company trades at a very reasonable 21x FY25 P/E.
Mockup for social media post with photo carousel

grinvalds/iStock via Getty Images

Q1 earnings season is now winding down, and for the most part, it's been a disappointing quarter as investors have found few reasons to keep chasing all-time market highs. A number of tech powerhouses, in particular, have seen dents in their year-to-date rallies, though the tech

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
27.88K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About META Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on META

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
META
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News