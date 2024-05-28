Wall Street Lunch: This Is Takeover Tuesday

Robert Daly

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

T-Mobile to buy substantially all of UScellular's wireless operations. (0:16) Consumer confidence snaps losing streak. (2:26) UBS boosts S&P target to Street high. (4:51)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Our top story so far. Rather than Merger Monday, it’s Takeover Tuesday. Coming off the market holiday, deals are dominating the headlines.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) will acquire substantially all of US Cellular’s (USM) wireless operations, including US Cellular’s wireless customers and stores, as well as certain specified spectrum assets, for ~$4.4 billion.

The deal is a combination of cash and up to $2 billion of debt to be assumed by T-Mobile through an exchange offer to be made to certain US Cellular's debt holders prior to closing. The announcement comes weeks after telecom majors T-Mobile US and Verizon were said to be in talks for separate transactions that would split up US Cellular, one of the country's last major regional wireless carriers.

Energy Transfer (ET) agreed to acquire WTG Midstream Holdings from affiliates of Diamondback Energy (FANG), Stonepeak, and the Davis Estate for ~$3.25 billion, split between $2.45 billion in cash and ~50.8M newly issued Energy Transfer common units. WTG's 6,000-mile pipeline network serves significant operators in some of the most active areas of the Midland Basin.

And Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) agreed to be acquired by Energy Capital Partners for $22 per share in cash, a deal that would take Atlantica private and values the company at ~$2.55 billion. The purchase price represents an 18.9% premium to the closing share price on April 22, the last trading day prior to the emergence of market rumors regarding a potential acquisition, but a 6% discount to Friday's closing price.

And Riot Platforms (RIOT) accumulated a 9.25% stake in Bitfarms (BITF) and announced it had made a bid for the smaller Bitcoin miner, which was rejected last month.

Riot offered $2.30 a share in cash and stock for Bitfarms, which represents about $950 million in total equity value, Riot said. Bitfarms holders would own 17% of the combined company under the proposal.

In today’s trading. Stocks are finding it hard to gain footing following the long weekend. The major averages are mixed. Rates are also mixed. The 2-year Treasury yield (US2Y) is below 4.95% ahead of a $70 billion auction later on.

On the economic front, the Conference Board’s measure of May consumer confidence rose to 102 vs. 95.3 expected and 97.5 in April (revised up from 97.0). Both the present situation and expectations components moved up.

And the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index Composite for 20 cities rose 0.3% in March, matching the consensus estimate and decelerating from +0.6% in February. Not adjusted for seasonality, the HPI composite rose 1.6% M/M, exceeding the +1.0% consensus and accelerating from 0.9% in February.

Among active stocks. Morgan Stanley says they see CrowdStrike (CRWD) topping $100 billion in valuation over the next 12 months and "nearly doubling" in the next four to five years.

Analyst Hamza Fodderwala says: "Checks point to improving win rates in core Endpoint Security and growing adoption of the broader platform (Cloud Security, Identity Protection, Next-Gen SIEM)." He kept his Overweight rating on the stock and boosted his price target to $422 from $372 ahead of next week's earnings.

GameStop (GME) is rallying more than 20%. As mentioned in Sunday’s Wall Street Brunch, the company completed the sale of 45 million shares, cashing in on the recent meme rally to the tune of $933 million.

And Citi upgraded DuPont (DD) to Buy from Neutral, with the price target rising to $95 from $85. Analysts said the chemical maker is poised to increase its value with a planned split into three publicly traded companies. DuPont announced last week a plan to spin off its electronics and water businesses, leaving a diversified industrial company whose brands include Tyvek, Kevlar, and Nomex.

In other news of note. Microsoft (MSFT)-backed OpenAI said it has started training its next flagship model, and it expects the new systems to bring it to the next level of capabilities on its path to artificial general intelligence, or AGI.

The company made the announcement while disclosing that its board has formed a Safety and Security Committee led by directors Bret Taylor, who is also chairman, Adam D'Angelo, Nicole Seligman, and CEO Sam Altman.

The committee will be responsible for making recommendations to the full board on critical safety and security decisions for OpenAI projects and operations.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner. UBS Investment Bank strategist Jonathan Golub boosted his year-end target on the S&P 500 to 5,600 from 5,400. That matches the high on Wall Street for major shops. BMO’s Brian Belski also has 5,600, which is less than 6% above current levels.

Strategists have found themselves playing catch-up to the rally led this year, in part because a soft economic landing has shifted to the base case for 2024 and in part because targets take into account expected multiples based on overall earnings growth. That becomes tougher when the S&P is being led higher by just a handful of stocks.

Golub says he is boosting his “2024–25 EPS estimates to $245 from $240 and to $260 from $255, implying 11.4% and 6.1% growth over the next 2 years (vs. consensus estimates of 11.1% and 14.0%).”