Picking A Winner In Healthcare REITs

With earnings season recently concluded, Healthcare REITs emerged as a strong sector.

Although I expect most REITs to lose altitude over the next 2 - 5 years, Healthcare REITs could be an exception, due to the durability of healthcare demand resulting from the aging of the U.S. population.

According to a recent article by Hoya Capital, a leading source for sector-level REIT analysis,

Medical Office Building ("MOB") REITs were among the upside surprises - a sub-sector that entered earnings season even more "unloved" than traditional office. . . Senior housing REITs delivered an impressive start to 2024 driven by stellar performance in its pandemic-slammed Senior Housing Operating Portfolio ("SHOP") segment. All of the SH REITs posted double-digit gains this earnings season.

Rent growth in Senior Housing, driven by substantial Social Security cost-of-living increases, held at 4.4%, while occupancy continued rising, reaching 85.6%.

For the first time since 2018, first quarter FFO growth in the four main subsectors (senior housing, lab space, skilled nursing, and medical office buildings) was positive.

Demand in each subsector equals or exceeds supply growth.

This article examines liquidity, revenue growth, size, volatility, dividend yield, dividend growth, and pricing considerations for 16 Healthcare REITs, to single out the one company best poised to deliver outperformance over the next 2 to 5 years.

What the numbers say

My FROG-hunting approach to REIT investing relies on just 7 numbers:

Liquidity ratio (Assets/Liabilities) Growth in Funds From Operations (FFO) Growth in Total Cash From Operations (TCFO) Growth in Dividends Market Cap Growth in share price Volatility

Hey, what is a FROG anyway?

FROG stands for Fast Rate of Growth. FROG REITs are significant because they usually outperform the market in total return (Gain + Yield). The criteria for identifying a FROG are as follows:

Positive price gain over the past 3 years Liquidity Ratio >= 1.66 (preferably >=2.00) FFO and TCFO Growth rate >= 10% (preferably >=20%) Market cap of at least $1.4 billion. Modeled Return greater than the return posted by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) over the past 3 years.

Modeled Return is my own 'Rube Goldberg' invention that combines price gain, dividend yield, dividend growth rate, and volatility to arrive at one number, for comparison to VNQ.

The opposite of a FROG is a COW (Cash Only Wanted), which is a company notable for its prodigious stream of cash dividends and plodding or mediocre revenue growth.

How do the candidates stack up?

There are 16 Healthcare REITs tracked by us. The candidates are as follows, in order by market cap:

Welltower (WELL)

Alexandria (ARE)

Ventas (VTR)

Healthpeak Properties (DOC)

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

Healthcare Realty (HR)

CareTrust (CTRE)

Sabra Health Care (SBRA)

Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

National Healthcare Investors (NHI)

American Healthcare (AHR)

LTC Properties (LTC)

Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

Global Medical (GMRE)

Diversified Healthcare (DHC)

Universal Health Realty (UHT)

First we screen on Liquidity, FFO growth rate per share, TCFO growth rate, and Market Cap, using the criteria above.

Ticker Liquidity FFO Growth % TCFO Growth % Market Cap WELL 2.72 (-0.42) 1.06 60.31 ARE 2.52 8.09 24.27 20.71 VTR 1.65 (-4.82) (-6.06) 19.23 DOC 1.88 (-0.14) 3.00 13.44 OHI 1.70 (-1.78) 2.77 7.78 HR 2.13 3.32 23.78 5.92 CTRE 3.49 2.14 5.32 3.61 SBRA 2.02 (-7.90) (-5.22) 3.34 MPW 1.65 (-8.78) 0.60 3.02 NHI 2.05 (-5.53) (-6.40) 2.82 AHR 1.84 NA (-33.11) 1.68 LTC 2.02 (-3.78) (-4.11) 1.49 CHCT 2.09 13.67 17.33 0.63 GMRE 1.90 2.26 17.23 0.58 DHC 1.73 (-41.83) (-54.91) 0.55 UHT 1.49 4.04 0.00 0.52 Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium and Hoya Capital Income Builder

(In all tables in this article, growth rates are 4-year CAGR, unless otherwise specified).

First, we check for companies with Liquidity Ratio less than 1.66. This eliminates UHT. This does not mean that company is not a good investment, but we are looking for the creme de la creme, the one company most likely to outperform in the next 2 to 5 years.

Next, we check for FFO growth or TCFO growth less than 10.0%. That eliminates all contenders except CHCT.

Next, we eliminate any company with a market cap under $1.4B. Definitive research by Hoya Capital has established that small-cap REITs are swimming upstream, until they reach $1.4B in market cap. That eliminates CHCT.

Thus, there are no true FROGs among the Healthcare REITs at this time. ARE comes quite close, missing only narrowly on the FFO growth criterion. HR comes in second, missing on the same criterion, but by a wider margin. CHCT, by virtue of its small size, is what I call a Tadpole, and has been for several years.

Hoya Capital's research also indicates there is a market cap sweet spot. Companies with market cap between $4B-$10B tend to outperform both smaller REITs and larger REITs. That narrows the gap between HR and ARE.

What now, brown COW?

As I have pointed out a number of times, there are essentially two approaches to REIT investing. One is to hunt FROGs, which is my favorite way. However, during times of rising interest rates or inflation, or at times when yields are relatively high, herding COWs (Cash Only Wanted) makes a lot of sense.

COWs are relatively slow-growing REITs that produce prodigious and dependable amounts of milk (dividend cash flow in this analogy). Due to the relentless sell-off from November 2021 to October 2023, REIT yields are quite a bit higher than usual right now, and high, safe yield opportunities abound.

Let's look at these companies from a COWhand's perspective.

Round 'em up!

I'll start by rounding up all the REITs that passed the Liquidity screen and posted positive or near-zero FFO growth. Any REIT with balance sheet weakness will tend to underperform in unexpected downturns, so it gets culled out of the herd.

Next, we will screen them for dividend score and dividend safety. Dividend score projects the Yield three years from now, assuming the dividend growth rate remains unchanged. In order to correct for the effects of the pandemic, I calculate the 4-year dividend growth rate, by comparing total regular dividends for 2019 with the same figure for 2023.

Here are the survivors.

Ticker Yield 2019 Div. 2023 Div. Div. Growth % Div. Score Div. Safety WELL 2.42 3.48 2.44 (-8.49) 1.85 B- ARE 4.29 4.00 4.96 5.53 5.04 B DOC 6.28 1.48 1.20 (-5.11) 5.37 C HR 7.92 1.25 1.24 (-0.20) 7.87 F CTRE 4.57 0.9 1.12 5.62 5.38 B CHCT 8.12 1.65 1.81 2.35 8.71 D+ GMRE 9.44 0.80 0.84 1.23 9.79 F VNQ 3.95 3.53 3.49 (-0.23) 4.05 Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, Seeking Alpha Premium, and author calculations

As you can see, all of these REITs except Welltower not only pay above the REIT average as represented by the VNQ, but also score well above the no-risk return investors can currently get from treasuries (about 4.5%). Thus, WELL is eliminated.

We will eliminate any company with a Dividend Safety score below C, as this represents an unacceptably high risk of a dividend cut. If the dividend is cut, the stock price swiftly sells off, and the investor is left with the worst of both worlds. This eliminates HR, CHCT, and GMRE (Notably, CHCT has raised its dividend by exactly .0025 every quarter of its existence).

We will also eliminate any company paying a substantially lower dividend in 2023 than in 2019, since COWhands are dividend-motivated. That eliminates DOC.

We are left with 2 contenders: ARE and CTRE.

Auction 'em off!

COWhand investors not only seek the highest safe dividend yield they can find, they also seek that yield at the lowest price. The metrics most often used are Price/FFO and Discount to NAV. So let's put our three finalists on the auction block, and see what price they bring.

Ticker Div. Score Price/FFO '23 Premium to NAV CTRE 5.38 18.0 +30.2% ARE 5.04 13.2 (-26.0)% Click to enlarge

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder

Both finalists sell at price multiples below the current REIT average of 18.9x, but ARE clearly sells at a more favorable price multiple than CTRE. Furthermore, CTRE is not selling at a discount to NAV at all, but instead, a hefty 30.2% premium. From a COWhand's perspective, these makes ARE clearly a better bargain than CTRE.

May I have the envelope, please?

When looked at from a growth standpoint, ARE emerges as the leader. When looked at as COWs, ARE again emerges at the top. The clear winner for Healthcare REIT investment is...

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

As always, however, the opinion that matters most is yours.