Stewart Sutton

Danaos Overview

Since May 2021, I have written 12 articles about Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC), all of which were rated as either "Strong Buys" or "Buys." Since my first article, DAC stock has delivered a total return of 60.5%, while the S&P 500 Index (SP500) has grown by just over 27%.

According to Danaos' IR website, the firm operates a fleet of 69 containerships (from 2,200 TEU to 13,100 TEU), making it one of the largest containership owners in the world today. In addition to that, the company also recently delivered 7 dry-bulk Capesize vessels and agreed to acquire 2 more post-year-end, significantly boosting the fleet and at the same time diversifying the operations across 2 different niches.

In 2022, the charter rates for containerships plummeted dramatically, decreasing by a factor of 5.4 (max-to-min). However, by the end of 2023 and into early 2024, we observed a recovery in those charter rates: as reflected by the HARPEX index, over the past 12 months the rates have exceeded their average value by ~33%.

HARPEX Index

The reason for the recovery was the Middle East conflict (Red Sea crisis), which disrupted trade routes, causing liner companies to reroute around the Cape of Good Hope, leading to a significant rise in box rates, up to 300%, according to Danaos' management commentary. This situation has been instrumental in stabilizing Danaos' EBITDA levels in Q1, which decreased only slightly by 4.1% (on an adjusted basis).

Danaos Q1 Earnings Results

In Q1 2024, Danaos Corporation's operating revenues increased by $9.8 million (4%) YoY, largely due to "higher charter rates and improved vessels utilization." However, due to increased voyage expenses (net of commissions) TCE revenues dipped slightly by 0.46% YoY; on the positive side, interest expense decreased by $3.6 million to $2.9 million, thanks to deleveraging and the capitalization of interest on vessels under construction. As a result, Danaos reported an adjusted EPS of $7.15, which was consistent with Q1 2023, but unfortunately, that was a miss for Wall Street:

Seeking Alpha News, DAC

If you look at the momentum of the stock after the company showed the Q4 miss, you'll see a dip, which is logical since there was an earnings miss. But in my opinion, a few important bullish points stand out that should make investors think twice before dumping their long positions.

First, Danaos has remained true to its goal of deleveraging and normalizing its balance sheet. In fact, with a cash cushion of $324.3 million as of March 31, 2024 (+19.3% QoQ), DAC's balance sheet already looks pretty strong. For comparison, the company's market capitalization is about $1.76 billion, which means that the cash-to-market capitalization ratio is currently above 18.4% - I think this indicates that the company is financially robust. In addition, net debt has fallen by more than 3% in just 3 months, which also should please the market.

DAC's IR materials, Oakoff's notes

Second, the market likely responded positively to management's outlook on the future of the containership and bulk cargo markets. Management's comments were straightforward and optimistic: They expect to maintain strong demand as the number of ships in their fleet increase; they also see significant demand for Capesize vessels due to growing iron ore exports from Brazil, steady coal trade, and robust dry cargo activity globally in general.

The container market continued to strengthen in the first quarter of 2024, a trend that has continued into the second quarter. Both charter and box rates are gaining momentum, and we have completed all necessary rechartering activity in excess of our internal forecasts. The renewed optimism in the market extends to the longer term view of the charterers, who are making charter commitments on newbuilding vessels with deliveries scheduled from 2025 through the end of 2027.

Third, beyond management's efforts to stabilize the balance sheet and deleverage, and their positive outlook on key markets, Danaos Corporation has continued to reward its shareholders quite generously as far as I see it. Since initiating its previous buyback program, Danaos has repurchased nearly 1.6 million shares for ~$99.2 million. In November 2023, the Board approved an additional buyback program for another $100 million. In Q1 2024, the pace of buybacks increased - Danaos purchased shares for a total amount of $4.1 million, compared to $581 thousand last year. At the same time, Danaos keeps paying stable dividends at around 3.53% as of the time of writing.

Seeking Alpha, DAC

At the same time, the company share price remains quite favorable with a discount of ~28% compared to its closest and most reactive competitor, Global Ship Lease (GSL):

Data by YCharts

The company's forwarding dividend yield raises some concerns, as it is quite low given DAC's cyclicality.

YCharts, Seeking Alpha, Oakoff's notes

However, I believe that based on the next-year multiples for the next few years, the company appears undervalued both compared to its direct competitors and on an absolute basis.

Seeking Alpha, DAC, Oakoff's notes

Fourth, against the backdrop of recovering freight rates, the company has made significant progress in terms of chartering activity: Over the past 3 months, Danaos has secured more than $420 million in contractual revenue, expanding their total backlog to $2.5 billion. This figure is 30.2% higher than the company's current enterprise value, which again may speak for DAC's undervaluation.

We have now secured multi-year chartering agreements for all of our 14 newbuildings. As a result of this chartering activity, over the past three months we have added approximately $423 million to our contracted revenue backlog through the arrangement of new charters for 5 container vessels in our fleet and 8 newbuildings.

So What's My Take On DAC Stock After Q1 Earnings?

Based on the above 4 bullish points, I decided to update my coverage of DAC stock again with a "Buy" rating, just like in November 2023.

I'm well aware of the numerous risks that currently surround the company. The biggest risk I see is the instability of freight rates, as any downward movement could make the company's sales growth prospects illusory. The stability of current market conditions depends heavily on the duration of the crisis in the Red Sea and the Middle East in general - if this crisis is resolved unexpectedly, it could also have a negative impact on Danaos' prospects. Also, if today's bull cycle reverses sooner than I expected, the company's recent successes may become a thing of the past. In such a scenario, DAC may have to take on debt to manage its financial situation, which could take share buybacks off the table. Considering the above risk factors, I recommend investors to be cautious and not to overweight DAC in their portfolio.

Every investment involves risks that need to be assessed realistically. For Danaos Corporation, the current reality speaks more for continued growth than anything else. In my subjective opinion, this is confirmed by the latest financials and the current attractive valuation level.

Good luck with your investments!