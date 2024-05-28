Constellation Energy: Expensive But Well Positioned Alongside Robust Demand

KE ZHUANG

Investment Thesis

Investors continue valuing Constellation Energy in comparison to other utility companies, with disregard towards regulatory advantages and data center power demand. While price appreciation values the company at 16x EBITDA and 30x earnings, much of its value still remains probabilistic. As seen with the Amazon and Talen deal in March, urgency for data center companies to secure power remains at an all-time high. In Constellation’s Q1 2024 conference call, management noted similar interest from potential customers, most likely on a much larger scale. Moreover, clean energy initiatives provide Constellation with foundational support, especially as the negative perception of nuclear shifts towards the positive. Then, the company's ten-year EPS growth guidance of 10% indicates higher forward power prices. In light of this, I believe Constellation has even more room to run alongside the development of a long-term investment opportunity. My target price for CEG is $265.48 based on 2027 EBITDA of $6,275 million and 15x EBITDA.

Company Profile

Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG), previously part of Exelon Corporation (EXC), was spun off on February 1, 2022. Presently, CEG is now the largest producer of carbon-free energy in the United States with a diverse portfolio across nuclear, wind, solar, and hydropower generation. Their operations span across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. This consists of approximately 2 million customers, including 1.7 million residential customers, and 75% of the top 100 US companies. Their generation fleet, which is nearly 90% carbon-free, positions them as the leading player in the clean energy transition. CEG aims to bring this number to 95% by 2030 and 100% by 2040. Below you can see the breakdown of generation type, with renewable including wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating assets.

Company Presentation

To address the elephant in the room, Constellation Energy's stock price has risen 176.83% over the last year. For perspective, the S&P 500 (SPX) rose 28.90%, NVIDIA (NVDA) rose 248.64%, and the Utilities Sector (XLU) rose 9.21%. While this may seem expensive, my analysis below should help you understand its industry positioning and why the market has not fully priced in clean and consistent power demand.

Seeking Alpha

Financial Overview

The company remains strong financially, generating $2.9 billion in adjusted operating income on $24.9 billion in revenue during 2023. While revenue only grew 2% year-on-year, operating income more than doubled from $1.4 billion in 2022. On a GAAP basis, net income grew from -$160 million in 2022, to $1,623 million in 2023. This favorable increase was driven by CEG’s ability to sell electricity at higher prices while also optimizing power generation and delivery management. They also saw favorable net nuclear decommissioning activity and an unrealized gain in a public investment. Below you can see the GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

Company Presentation

Furthermore, Constellation operates as an independent power producer, allowing for a market-based revenue model. This dynamic is a key reason they can profit from increased data center demand. Conversely, regulated utilities operate under a cost-of-service model, where rates are based on underlying costs plus a predetermined rate of return. As seen below, Constellation's key markets across the northeast, Illinois, and Texas allow for more competitive go-to-market strategies.

Regulated vs. Deregulated Markets (COHO Climate)

They are also heavily reliant on government support to improve financial performance. This includes Zero Emission Credits (ZEC), a state-level subsidy for clean energy production, and Nuclear Production Tax Credits (PTC), a part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that provides tax credits for nuclear energy production. Various other incentives also exist to improve operational efficiency and financial results. Below you can see the bipartisan political shift towards nuclear energy support, implying a decrease in negative connotation, and the potential for further government incentives.

Company Presentation

Data Center Power Demand

The first driver of Constellation's price performance is the potential for data center power generation deals. Three months ago, a small company called Talen Energy entered into a deal with Amazon (AMZN) AWS to sell its Cumulus data center for a gross value of $650 million. The sale grants Amazon the rights to all the land, power infrastructure, intangibles, and access to a supply of nuclear power from Talen's Susquehanna power station. In short, the wave of artificial intelligence has created the need for more data centers, which require a significant amount of reliable, 24/7 clean energy.

On CEG's side, nothing has fully materialized yet, but the potential for an even larger deal is extremely lucrative. The AWS deal only contained 960MW of data center capacity, with CEG exploring deals in the 3GW+ range. While this would require a combination of complex power sourcing and infrastructure support, it would also lead to significant revenue opportunities. Below you can see the potential demand for US data center power consumption, a significant driver of this thesis. Gray represents enterprises, light blue represents co-location companies, and dark blue represents hyperscalers.

McKinsey

Negotiation Status and Feasibility

Constellation management has also highlighted ongoing talks with major hyperscalers that have been conducting onsite due diligence. This includes evaluating site permitting, fiber networks, backup power, and water accessibility. Timing remains uncertain, but if any potential deals occur over the second half of 2024, I'd expect significant price appreciation.

In terms of power supply, deals will either consist of onsite connectivity or virtual agreements through the grid. Basically, the data centers will either be located close enough to receive power directly from the nuclear plant or through a virtual PPA (power purchase agreement) to ensure the energy comes from a CEG nuclear facility. Both of these situations infer premium pricing to guarantee clean and constant power generation.

Across Constellation's 12 potential sites and 21 reactors, only a select few are considered feasible. This likely consists of Pennsylvania and Illinois, which compromise CEG's largest operational nuclear footprint. More specifically, Pennsylvania offers robust regulatory support and has a strong geographical location to serve large east coast markets. While Illinois hosts the most Constellation nuclear sites and is already considered infrastructure ready. Furthermore, a potential reopening could occur for Pennsylvania's Three Mile Island, providing even more support.

Pricing Power

Two crucial parts allow a company like Constellation to charge premium prices. Firstly, 24/7 power generation, and secondly, clean energy production. Currently, only one type of energy has both these characteristics, nuclear. Now returning to the Talen Energy example, the ten-year PPA deal with AWS consisted of supplying energy at $75 to $80 per MWh. This site would've operated at around $45 per MWh based on market rates, implying a ~70% price premium.

While difficult to pinpoint, we know CEG's nuclear fleet accounts for 80% of total revenue, with Illinois and Pennsylvania accounting for 50%-60% of total nuclear revenue. To remain conservative, let's then assume 20% of this revenue is considered premium and demands 60% over market pricing. Below, I created a rough estimate of this analysis compared to current median analyst revenue guidance.

Author's Calculations

This revenue build may seem underwhelming, but keep in mind the conservative nature of the utility industry and underlying assumptions. First, let's recognize the extent to which data center deals are priced in is minimal. While analysts may assume a slight level of premium pricing, no full-fledged deals have occurred, making these assumptions more speculative. On the other hand, if we infer more bullish assumptions with a 70% price premium, 40% of nuclear revenue, and 2027 premium appreciation, we could see potential revenue of $37.5 billion by 2028. Although this analysis is more theoretical, it should help visualize the potential revenue premium that Constellation Energy could demand.

Asset-Backed Foundation

Taking a step back, let's attempt to understand the current US electricity generation market. The main source of energy remains fossil fuels, with natural gas accounting for 43.1% and coal accounting for 16.2%. On the renewables side, the total only accounts for 21.4%, which consists of wind, hydro, solar, biomass, and geothermal. Below you can see the breakdown, with "Today" being the end of 2023. Over the last decade, coal has been replaced with natural gas, and both have only slightly decreased. Looking at 2030 forecasts, the EIA believes both wind and solar will drastically increase, and nuclear won't move at all. This is where I believe the clean energy narrative falls short.

EIA

The sun doesn't always shine, and the wind doesn't always blow. This means renewable energy is entirely reliant on batteries. The problem is, battery innovation has proved challenging. In short, ethical and fundamental supply concerns for lithium and cobalt are increasing, compounded by issues with decade-old lithium-ion battery technology. Other approaches include solid-state and sodium-ion batteries, but this technology still requires significant investment, improvement, and time.

The shift towards clean energy production, coupled with challenges in storage, points to one conclusion, nuclear. Still, nuclear growth is forecasted to remain flat through 2030. My out of consensus viewpoint only further underscores the potential upside. Once individuals realize current environmental goals lack feasibility, nuclear power will only receive more attention, which will lead to more investment. This, alongside the premium pricing power of 24/7 clean energy generation, creates the perfect recipe. Below you can see just how established Constellation Energy is to pick up this demand.

Statista

In summary, I see Constellation's nuclear leadership as a catalyst to support underlying political narratives and utilize capital efficiently. While data center and nuclear generation deals are starting to see traction, overall nuclear growth is forecasted to remain flat. I suspect this story will begin to shift over the coming years, with the potential reopening of Three Mile Island as the main catalyst.

Valuation

Transparently, Constellation is a difficult company to value, and its significant price appreciation has only lowered the margin of safety. Still, I believe CEG's financial breakdown points towards a strong and stable business model, both from an intrinsic and relative standpoint. Additionally, understand that the 2022 spin off created further issues in valuing the company. Taking all this into account, I opted to make broader stroke assumptions rather than taking apart the nuts and bolts. Below you can see my multiple-based analysis and intrinsic DCF analysis.

Multiple-Based Valuation

For my multiple-based analysis, I decided to look at EV/EBITDA (Non-GAAP). My revenue of $26,984 million is above consensus by 244 million (+0.9%), and my EBITDA of $6,275 million is above consensus by $1,026 million (+19.5%). This mainly implies a higher EBITDA margin in connection with lower costs from onsite data center deals. Furthermore, my 15x multiple is slightly lower than today's valuation of 16.47x. You can also illustrate this analysis with an EBITDA more in line with 2027 guidance and a multiple within the 18x range. Both these scenarios remain probable and imply similar upside, but rely on different expectation shifts.

Author's Calculations

Looking from a different angle, I examined CEG against Vistra Corp. (VST) and Public Service Group (PEG). This is due to similar data center deal potential for both companies. The most important differentiation I saw was in capital structure and debt management. CEG's debt-to-equity ratio is 86%, compared to VST's 226% and PEG's 137%. Then CEG's coverage ratio is 5.33, compared to VST's 2.51 and PEG's 3.24. While Constellation is still establishing its margin base, it remains priced in-line with these two comps. Below, you can see the historical EV/EBITDA of all three firms, which seem to cluster around the 15x-17x range.

Seeking Alpha

Intrinsic Valuation

Moving to the intrinsic valuation, the skew remains wide for potential outcomes. Below you can see my base case which implies a share price of $281 with a 22% upside. This assumes a 7.2% WACC, 2% TGR, and a 12x EBITDA exit multiple. On the other hand, my conservative case assumes a $160 share price (-31%), and my optimistic case assumes a $523 share price (+127%). The optimistic case is entirely driven by WACC, which actually came out to 5.7% when using the theoretical calculation. To combat this, I simply added 1.5% for my base case and kept the 5.7% in the optimistic scenario.

Author's Calculations

Below, you can see the full layout of my DCF model and WACC calculation, with key assumptions at the top. The main driver to highlight includes an adjusted EBIT margin expansion of 17% (13% to 30%) by 2033. This implies that premium pricing will grow at a much faster rate than costs, while also seeing operational improvements. Furthermore, my exit multiple, TGR, and revenue growth also remain quite conservative against current expectations.

Author's Calculations

Author's Calculations

Catalysts

Government support will continue, with PTCs and ZECs assisting the firm financially. This may also be indirectly supported by the push for US leadership in artificial intelligence. While nothing foundational has occurred, CEG did enter into a deal late last June with Microsoft to supply data centers with nuclear energy. Any announcements of a full-fledged data center and nuclear PPA deal could lead to even further stock price appreciation.

Growth initiatives also continue with CEG continuously investing in nuclear uprates, license renewals, and the potential restart of old plants. These efforts highlight management's confidence in the space, with the possible Three Mile Island reopening serving as a crucial catalyst for investor sentiment. Then Constellation's high-capacity factor and technological upgrades even further solidify these initiatives

Finally, the demand for carbon-free, 24/7 energy is at an all-time high and will only continue to grow. I suspect over the next five to ten years, a crucial shift towards nuclear energy will occur. Current goals, which include the US achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, remain unrealistic. The only present-day supplier of this particular type of energy is nuclear.

Risks

The clear risk behind investing in Constellation Energy is the recent surge in stock price. This is the recipe of AI hype and widespread data center opportunity. There is an obvious argument for the firm being overpriced, especially when compared to other electric utility companies. Because of this, if your risk appetite skews conservatively, I recommend waiting for lower entry points.

Moreover, much of my analysis remains speculative and assumes a robust shift towards nuclear power supply over the next decade. This means patience is the key, and the company will most likely face different levels of cyclicality. Also, I may have missed certain arguments examining the regulatory effects of CEG's financials or other operational factors.

Finally, there is a chance data center deals don't materialize or remain in the early stages for an extended period of time. This could lead to a significant drop in market value, as the premium price thesis would be pushed out further. Then, from a valuation perspective, the company noted a change from focusing on Non-GAAP EBITDA to Non-GAAP EPS. My analysis did not include an in-depth look at EPS growth, dividends, or the P/E ratio. Overall, CEG remains risky, and a large portion of my thesis involves speculation of supply and demand shifts.

Conclusion

Despite Constellation's stock price run, I still believe there is significant room for growth. As the US leader in nuclear capacity, CEG more than doubles the next closest competitor. Its strategic positioning in deregulated markets allows for competitive pricing, which is crucial as companies demand 24/7 clean energy options. Additionally, extensive government support, a leading nuclear capacity factor, and the potential reopening of Three Mile Island present strong catalysts for even further upside. While I recommend a buy for CEG, I encourage investors to proceed with caution. For more conservative individuals, I suggest either dollar-cost averaging or waiting for a potential pull back. Either way, it should be clear that Constellation Energy is a fantastic long-term investment.