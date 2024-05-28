Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 28, 2024 11:45 AM ETHello Group Inc. (MOMO) Stock
Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 28, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ashley Jing - Investor Relations
Sichuan Zhang - Chief Operating Officer
Hui Peng - Chief Financial Officer
Yan Tang - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Xueqing Zhang - CICC
Raphael Chen - BOCI Research
Henry Sun - JPMorgan

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the First Quarter 2024 Hello Group Incorporated Earnings Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded today.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Ms. Ashley Jing. Thank you. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Ashley Jing

Thank you, operator. Good morning and good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for Hello Group's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call.

The company's results were released earlier today and are available on the company's IR website.

On the call today are Mr. Tang Yan, CEO of the company; Ms. Zhang Sichuan, COO of the company; and Ms. Peng Hui, CFO of the company. They will discuss the company's business operations and highlights as well as the financials and guidance. They will all be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the company's control, which may cause

