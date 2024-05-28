Robert Way

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) delivered a mixed earnings sheet for the first fiscal quarter last week, but the EV company nonetheless saw strong delivery and top line growth. While Li Auto missed top and bottom line estimates, the electric vehicle maker also saw a sequential decline in its vehicle margins, which I believe is the single most important metric for Chinese electric vehicle start-ups right now. Even under consideration of a sequential contraction in vehicle margins, I believe Li Auto still represents the best value for long term EV investors as the company continues to outclass its competition in terms of delivery growth and is already profitable on a net income basis!

Data by YCharts

Previous rating

I rated Li Auto a strong buy in February, just when shares peaked after the company revealed that it crushed expectations in the previous quarter. While shares are down 55% since, I believe Li Auto continues to represent even deeper value as the company is growing its deliveries quickly, which is boosting top line growth, and the outlook for the second-quarter implies an acceleration of revenue growth. Li Auto, from a valuation point of view, makes the best value offer in the Chinese EV start-up group, in my opinion.

Li Auto missed estimates

Li Auto missed consensus top and bottom line expectations for Q1’24 last week: the electric vehicle company generated $0.17 per-share in adjusted earnings on revenues of $3.54. While Li Auto missed expectations, investors should take note of the fact that the electric vehicle maker is already profitable, which is something that distinguishes Li Auto from other EV manufacturers, especially XPeng (XPEV) and NIO (NIO).

Seeking Alpha

Li Auto Q1’24: everything you need to know

Li Auto generated 24.3B Chinese Yuan ($3.4B) in vehicle sales in Q1'24, showing 32.3% growth year over year. XPeng, which also reported revenue figures last week, generated a top line of 5.54B Chinese Yuan ($0.77B) and growth of 57.8%. The first fiscal quarter typically is a disappointing one for electric vehicle companies due to the Chinese New Year period which results in factory shutdowns. Therefore, I don't believe the earnings and top line miss tell a good story and as the outlook for the second fiscal quarter indicates, Li Auto does expect a considerable rebound on the delivery front.

Unfortunately, Li Auto also suffered a 3.4 PP Q/Q drop in its vehicle margin in the first fiscal quarter to 19.3%. While the vehicle margin drop was not great, obviously, Li Auto is still doing way better than either NIO (NIO) or XPeng (XPEV). XPeng, as an example, reported a vehicle margin of only 5.5%, so Li Auto is doing significantly better here in terms of unit economics. Although XPeng's vehicle margin trend is improving, the company increased its vehicle margins 1.4 PP quarter over quarter, investors should realize that Li Auto's unit margins are 3.5X higher than XPeng's.

Li Auto

Additionally, Li Auto has an advantage over other Chinese electric vehicle companies since the company is already profitable. Li Auto is also leading the segment in terms of gross margins and absolute gross profit dollars, being more than four times larger than NIO, as an example.

Data by YCharts

Outlook for Q2’24

Li Auto guided for 105,000 and 110,000 electric vehicle deliveries in the second fiscal quarter, which would represent a year over year delivery growth rate of up to 27.1%. On a Q/Q and mid-point basis, Li Auto expects a 33.7% rebound in deliveries as the company (and the industry) bounce back from seasonal effects in Q1'24. Total revenues are expected to fall into a range of 29.9-31.4B Chinese Yuan ($4.1-4.3B), showing a potential increase of up to 9.4% year over year.

Li Auto’s valuation: best-in-class value for EV investors

In my opinion, Li Auto continues to offer the best deal in the Chinese EV start-up group which consists of Li Auto, XPeng and NIO. The main way that Li Auto stands out is through a very efficient production line as well as a high factory output level that is allowing the company to post much stronger vehicle margins than the competition. Li Auto is currently valued at a price-to-revenue ratio of 0.63X which compares favorable against P/S ratios of 0.75X for NIO and 0.78X for XPeng.

Li Auto, in my opinion, would be deserving of a higher revenue multiplier factor simply because the EV maker has grown into a much higher production level than its rivals: it delivered 3.7X more electric vehicles than XPeng and 2.7X more EVs than NIO in the first fiscal quarter.

As I indicated in February, I believe Li Auto could revalue to a fair value P/S ratio of 2.0X -- which also equals its longer term valuation average P/S ratio -- as the company is already profitable (as opposed to its rivals), generating impressive gross/vehicle margins and has by far the highest quarterly delivery volume. A 2.0X P/S ratio implies a fair value of $65 (down from $75 last time I covered Li Auto, chiefly due to lower revenue estimates).

Data by YCharts

Risks with Li Auto

Li Auto’s biggest risk, as I see it, relates to the company’s vehicle margins, which are way better than what the competition is achieving. An emerging down-trend in vehicle/gross margins would therefore disappoint investors much more severely, given that the EV company is leading the start-up sector in this regard. What would change my mind about Li Auto is if either its margin picture deteriorated or the company fell behind its rivals in terms of delivery growth.

Final thoughts

Li Auto delivered a mixed, yet overall robust earnings sheet for the first fiscal quarter, despite a sequential decline in its important vehicle margin. Li Auto is still growing deliveries and revenues at double-digits, and the outlook for second fiscal quarter deliveries and revenue growth was not bad either: it points to a strong rebound in deliveries, chiefly due to seasonal factors.

What I continue to like about Li Auto is that the company has by far the largest delivery volume, and the EV maker is already profitable (and expected to remain profitable on a full-year basis). Li Auto represents the deepest value for me in the Chinese EV start-up group due to its combination of a more than 100k quarterly delivery volume (on a forward basis), high vehicle margins and a relatively low price-to-revenue ratio when compared against XPeng and NIO.