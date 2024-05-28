Hiroshi Watanabe/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Insmed's Phase 3 Success: Brensocatib's Promising Future

In my previous article on Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM), I highlighted robust revenue growth from their lead drug, Arikayce, for the treatment of mycobacterium avium complex [MAC] lung infections, but also noted their high R&D costs for difficult-to-treat conditions with high attrition rates, such as bronchiectasis. I recommended a "hold" based on the combination of financial and operational risk and reward.

Today, the company announced Phase 3 ASPEN data in patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis [NCFB] and it appears their high-stakes venture may have paid off. Let's take a closer look.

NCFB is a chronic and progressive respiratory condition that is characterized by a widening of the airways, leading to issues like recurrent infections and excessive sputum production. Most people with NCFB live normal lives. However, those with severe cases can suffer deadly consequences. Current management is mainly supportive and includes chest physiotherapy, early eradication of advantageous organisms like pseudomonas aeruginosa, chronic prophylactic antibiotics, and inhaled hypertonic saline.

In the Phase 3 ASPEN study, Insmed tested their DPP1 inhibitor, brensocatib, in patients with NCFB for its ability to reduce the rate of adjudicated pulmonary exacerbations (primary endpoint) over the span of a year. The inclusion criteria required adults to have had at least 2 pulmonary exacerbations [PEs] within the past year and adolescents to have had at least 1 PE. The trial's data was presented as follows:

Insmed

Brensocatib met its primary endpoint with convincing statistical significance (p<0.01). Moreover, brensocatib's safety data is pristine, with placebo patients experiencing higher incidences of severe TEAEs, serious TEAEs, TEAE leading to death, and pneumonia.

Insmed intends to "advance quickly" towards a U.S. regulatory filing, with the anticipated launch occurring sometime next year. Moreover, the company believes ASPEN validates the DPP1 inhibition approach, which aims to deter neutrophils from accumulating in areas of inflammation and releasing an elastase that is believed to cause lung destruction. Outside of NCFB, the company is developing brensocatib for other conditions that are also characterized by neutrophil-mediated disease, like chronic rhinosinusitis without nasal polyps (CRSsNP) and hidradenitis suppurativa [HS]. Both are currently in Phase 2 development.

According to the company, NCFB affects approximately 450,000 patients in the United States and 400,000 in Europe. Due to its unique mechanism of action and the possibility of being the first drug approved for NCFB, I believe brensocatib will be widely used in patients with severe disease (frequent PEs). Patients with severe diseases account for approximately 20% of the total population. A web search yields peak annual revenue estimates for brensocatib ranging from $1–5 billion, primarily determined by the number of "neutrophil-mediated diseases" for which it is approved. As such, I think a midpoint estimate ($3 billion) is a reasonable expectation. So, this is clearly a major win for Insmed. Although NCFB was probably the lowest hanging fruit in regards to DPP1 inhibition (and I don't see any other near-term competitors), CRSsNP and HS provide the company with some optionality for expansion (a pipeline in a product).

Following ASPEN data, Insmed stock has rallied over 100% as investors price what appears to be a blockbuster drug.

StockCharts.com

Q1 Earnings

Insmed reported Arikayce revenue of $75.5 million for Q1 2024, representing 16% annual growth. The cost of product revenues was $17.457 million. R&D and SG&A expenses were $121 million and $93.1 million, respectively. The operating loss was $145.5 million, slightly down from last year during the same period.

Financial Health

Moving to the balance sheet, as of March 31, Insmed had $595.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. Total current assets were $758.7 million, while total current liabilities equaled $420.86 million. This is good for a current ratio of nearly 2, which tells us that the company is reasonably able to cover short-term liabilities. This is important because the company owes $224.194 million in current long-term debt.

Insmed is leveraged. Long-term debt (owed >12 months) and "royalty financing agreement" totaled $939.081 million and $156.967 million, respectively.

Because Insmed is not profitable, I will estimate cash runway based on historical figures. Net cash used in operating activities for Q1 was $184 million (cash burn). If we divide their cash and cash equivalents by this figure, it comes out to around three quarters (or nearly a year) of cash runway.

As such, it's pretty apparent that Insmed will have to obtain additional capital within the next year, either via equity, debt, partnership agreements, etc.

Risk/Reward Analysis and Investment Recommendation

When weighing risk and return, I have watched Insmed for five years, and their triumph in NCFB and apparent blockbuster chance reduces a lot of the operational and long-term financial risk that first made me apprehensive.

Author's visual representation

Considering the amount of money Insmed has invested in R&D, brensocatib gives them a much-needed blockbuster medication. Arikayce is a useful asset, but the low incidence of MAC somewhat restricts its market. Hence, Arikayce is not thought to be a medication with the potential to be a blockbuster.

Although I am optimistic about brensocatib's potential in NCFB, especially for individuals with more severe conditions, there is still a significant risk going forward. The company's unstable balance sheet will necessitate a plan. Therefore, management's future actions in this regard will be crucial. It is a careful balance to allieviate short-term pressure without forgoing much of the long-term opportunity that is ahead for Insmed. Moreover, regulatory and market hurdles remain for brensocatib. For instance, the prevalence of "severe cases" of NCFB, necessitating a treatment like brensocatib, may be smaller than initially imagined. Moreover, biotechnology evolves quickly and there are a few other drugs in the NCFB pipeline that may serve as competitors to Insmed's offering.

At this moment, Insmed's current market capitalization appears to encapsulate much of the risk discussed above with compelling upside remaining ("Buy") if brensocatib can, indeed, achieve $2-3 billion in peak annual revenue.