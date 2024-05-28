BING-JHEN HONG

Last week, one of the biggest winners in the market was chipmaker Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), which saw its shares jump after the company reported fiscal first quarter results. Perhaps the most discussed name in artificial intelligence ("AI") currently, Nvidia beat estimates on the top and bottom lines. The company also raised its dividend and announced the stock split I had discussed a few months back, resulting in a new all-time high. While investors have certainly cheered things here in the past year, the major test is about to come.

Prior coverage of the stock:

My last article on the stock came back in February after Nvidia reported its fiscal Q4 results. At that time, I was urging some caution after a nearly $300 run up since I put a buy rating on the stock, discussing how the growth story was about to change. I also mentioned how a stock split announcement at the May earnings report would replicate the timing of the 2021 split news, and that turned out to be correct.

Despite what had already been a huge run, Nvidia shares continued their move higher into earnings and have jumped more since. The stock has rallied almost 35% since my February article, roughly 7 times the return of the S&P 500 (SP500). As of Friday's close, Nvidia was the third-largest company in the U.S. in terms of market cap at over $2.5 billion, trailing only Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) at this point.

The Q1 report:

For the period ending in late April, Nvidia reported revenues of more than $26 billion. This number was up 262% over the prior year period, and beat surging street estimates by almost a billion and a half dollars. The star of the show was again the Data Center segment, reporting a 427% top-line surge year over year, as companies continue to purchase chips to power their AI efforts. Automotive and robotics revenues also rose by 17% over the prior year period, while gaming was up 18% and professional visualization was up 45%.

With tremendous demand in recent quarters, Nvidia has had strong pricing power that has resulted in great margin gains. Non-GAAP gross margins were up over 12 percentage points year over year to nearly 79%. With operating expenses only rising by 43%, a fraction of the revenue and gross profit growth, operating income skyrocketed by almost 500%. GAAP net income went from just over $2 billion to nearly $15 billion, with free cash flow trends being fairly similar.

Now things get interesting:

I mentioned in my prior article that Nvidia's major beats in recent quarters had led to a dramatic rise in expectations. As a result, growth surprises haven't been as large as time has progressed. When the company announced the "shock and awe" guidance quarter for fiscal Q2 2024, management called for revenues that were $3.89 billion ahead of the Street, a difference of almost 55%. For the current fiscal Q2 2025 period we are in, the guidance midpoint of $28 billion did beat street estimates, but the difference was less than $1.2 billion and 4.5%, respectively.

Investors always love a good growth story, and they especially are interested when revenue growth is accelerating. Unfortunately, Nvidia had such a great year that its top-line increases on a percentage basis just cannot sustain those large numbers forever. The chart below shows a recent history of revenue growth / declines (in red and green), with current analyst estimates in blue.

Nvidia Revenue Growth (Seeking Alpha)

After three consecutive quarters of more than 200% revenue growth, analysts expect things to slow down to the mid-50s, percentage wise, by the end of the fiscal year. As I pointed out in my previous article, the last couple of major Nvidia stock declines came when growth slowed a bit. The law of large numbers obviously also says it is much harder for shares to rally from this huge market cap than it was a few months ago or even this time last year.

Valuation a bit more stretched:

One of the reasons I bring up the slowing growth is that the recent surge in shares has pushed Nvidia's valuation up quite a bit. Shares have gone from 32 times this fiscal year's expected earnings to 39.5 times since my last article. At the same time, we've seen Intel Corporation (INTC) go from 31.5 to 28.0 since, with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) going from 48.5 to 47.3. Nvidia is still at about a two point discount to the average of the other two chip names here, although that number was about eight points if we go back roughly six months.

With the stock split coming up in a couple of weeks, there could be a little more short-term upside around that event. We've seen mega cap tech names like Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) with some small rallies around their splits recently, and that would likely be enough to narrow the discount for Nvidia to Intel and AMD. This split would get Nvidia's share price to a level that could warrant consideration for the stock to be included in the Dow 30, although that may make the index too tech-heavy.

Final thoughts / recommendation:

Last week, Nvidia reported another strong quarter, with both the top and bottom lines beating street estimates. The massive surge in chip buying has continued as the artificial intelligence boom evolves, pushing shares to all-time highs. The key question will be how investors react over the next few quarters to the growth story changing, as revenue growth percentages fall quite considerably thanks to the sky-high bars the company will now start to face.

For now, I'm keeping my overall hold rating on Nvidia stock. I think there could be some short-term upside around the split, but that's more of an event for traders rather than long-term investors. Over the next few quarters, I think we'll start to see some consolidation in Nvidia Corporation shares, and if we do get a pullback as those revenue growth percentages come down, we can look at perhaps upgrading to a buy if the valuation looks a bit more favorable then.