AJ_Watt/E+ via Getty Images

In a March 26, 2024, Seeking Alpha article on diversified exposure to agribusiness, I recommended VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO). The MOO ETF product was trading at $73.81 per share on March 26, when I concluded:

At the start of the 2024 planting season, Mother Nature's weather is the most significant factor for the path of least resistance for many of the agricultural commodities. As the worldwide population has grown to over eight billion, and many countries are addressing climate change with alternative and renewable fuels that depend on agricultural commodities, the pick-and-shovel agribusinesses held by MOO have significant upside potential. MOO is a diversified agribusiness ETF product that provides exposure to the commodities that feed and increasingly power the world.

On May 28, at $72.95, MOO was slightly lower, but the prospects for recovery have improved as stocks and agricultural commodity prices have been in bullish trends.

New highs in the stock market indices

In May 2024, the leading stock market indices, including the S&P 500 (SP500), the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP:IND), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index (DJI) rose to record highs, with the DJIA eclipsing the 40,000 level before correcting.

While the April producer price index was slightly higher than expectations, the consumer price index was cooler than in previous months, increasing the potential for a Fed rate cut in 2024 and lifting stocks. In the world of commodities, gold (XAUUSD:CUR) and copper (HG1:COM) prices rose to record highs, while silver's price (XAGUSD:CUR) climbed to the highest level in over a decade. The rallies in stocks and metals could signal an overall rally in commodities. Agricultural products feed and increasingly power the world. The expansion of the demand side of agriculture's fundamental equation tells us that supplies must keep pace with the increasing demand.

The leading agricultural prices recover

The leading grain and oilseed prices fell in 2023 and Q1 2024. However, they have moved higher in Q2, as the growing season is underway.

Six-Month CBOT Soybean Futures Chart (Barchart)

The July CBOT soybean chart highlights the 2.2% rise from the end of Q1's closing level of $12.0525 per bushel. While soybeans are critical ingredients in foods and cooking oils, they are increasingly used for biodiesel production.

Six-Month CBOT Corn Futures Chart (Barchart)

Nearby CBOT corn futures have edged 1.65% higher from the Q1 $4.5450 per bushel closing level. Corn is the primary ingredient in U.S. ethanol production and a critical food additive.

Six-Month CBOT Wheat Futures Chart (Barchart)

Nearby CBOT soft red winter wheat futures, the global wheat benchmark, have moved 21.9% higher from the Q1 closing level of $5.7575 per bushel. The ongoing war in Ukraine potentially impacts Russian and Ukraine wheat output, exports, and logistical routes from the Black Sea ports.

Meanwhile, soft commodities led the commodities asset class higher in 2023 and Q1 2024. In Q2, cocoa and FCOJ rose to record highs. Cattle prices remain near record highs. The bottom line is that the requirements for agricultural products are increasing.

War in Europe's breadbasket, sanctions, and tariffs support higher commodity prices

Wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have caused significant distortions in commodity markets, which are global assets. Aside from the war in Europe's breadbasket, which can potentially create shortages in grain markets, the U.S. and Western European sanctions on Russia, U.S. tariffs on China, and retaliatory measures disrupt world trade and the flow of raw materials from producers to consumers.

The bifurcation of the world's nuclear powers and rising geopolitical tensions are bullish for commodity prices, which are critical for inflationary pressures. While the U.S. Fed attempts to control inflation and push the economic conditions to its 2% arbitrary target, its monetary policy tools are ineffective when inflation results from rising raw material prices resulting from geopolitical turmoil.

De-dollarization to avoid sanctions is another factor pushing commodity prices higher. The U.S. dollar has been the world's reserve currency for decades, making it the pricing mechanism for most commodities. As China, Russia, BRICS countries, and their allies move towards other currencies or assets for cross-border trade, the dollar's purchasing power is declining, causing higher prices for agricultural and other raw materials.

MOO is a pick-and-shovel agricultural ETF

As highlighted in the late March Seeking Alpha article, MOO is an ETF that could benefit as the dollar loses its global footprint and geopolitics impacts commodity flows. MOO's top holdings include:

Top Holdings of the MOO ETF Product (Seeking Alpha)

As the chart shows, MOO owns shares in the two publicly traded ABCD agricultural giants, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) and Bunge Global SA (BG). The ETF also owns pick-and-shovel equipment, fertilizer, and other agricultural companies, which are an integral part of the process that produces the products that feed and power the modern world. At $72.95 per share on May 28, MOO had over $787 million in assets under management. MOO trades an average of over 59,000 shares daily and charges a 0.53% management fee. The blended $2.24 annual dividend translates to an over 3% yield, covering the ETF's expense ratio in under one quarter.

A bullish short-term trend is approaching a level that will end the bearish trend since the 2022 high

MOO has been in a bearish trend since the record $109.19 high in April 2022. In April 2022, corn and soybean prices reached the highest levels since 2012, and wheat rose to a record high.

Ten-Year Chart of the MOO ETF Product (Barchart)

The ten-year chart highlights the $69.93 to $76.72 trading range in 2024. At the $72.90 level on May 28, MOO was slightly below the midpoint of the 2024 trading range. Critical technical support is at the January 2020 $69.40 high, with resistance at the July 2023 $88 per share peak. From a technical perspective, MOO has more upside potential than downside risk for traders and investors, setting their horizons at the support and resistance levels.

Nine-Month Chart of the MOO ETF Product (Barchart)

The short-term nine-month chart illustrates the pattern of higher lows since mid-February 2024 as MOO consolidates and searches for a new trend.

A move above the December 2023 $77.63 high could ignite a significant rally in MOO. Grain and oilseed have been under pressure since the 2022 highs. Gold, silver, copper, and soft commodities, and the recent consolidation in grains are signs that the bearish trend could end sooner than later. MOO is a bargain at its current price level, and higher highs are on the horizon.